Bronx, NY

The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
New York City, NY
New York State
Bronx, NY
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Contract News

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain in Anaheim for at least one more year. According to several reports, both sides agreed to terms on a $30 million contract to keep the two-time All-Star and MVP in a red Halos cap through 2023 to avoid arbitration. The MLB world reacted to...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
Mike Trout
batterypower.com

Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo

Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
NFL
#Yankees
FanSided

This Braves player benefited the most from Mets sweep

Dansby Swanson had an all-time series vs. the New York Mets, so pay the man, Atlanta Braves. After what Dansby Swanson did to the New York Mets at the plate in the Atlanta Braves‘ biggest series of the season so far, Liberty Media has to come to terms with paying its star shortstop out the wazoo in his MLB free agency.
QUEENS, NY
Los Angeles Angels
New York Yankees
MLB
Baseball
Sports
FanSided

Braves fan Sir Elton John trolls the Mets on his farewell tour

Watch Sir Elton John suplex on those helpless New York Mets, as his beloved Atlanta Braves completed a massive series sweep over their hated division rival this past weekend. While many people in Nashville were excited about seeing Sir Elton John rock out one last time at Nissan Stadium, who saw him absolutely obliterate the New York Mets on-stage in between songs?
QUEENS, NY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger ‘Staying Within Myself’

The Los Angeles Dodgers had several contributors in their 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, with Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor arguably being the most encouraging. Bellinger hit his first home run since August 21, and Taylor last had a three-hit performance on June 26. Both players...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 1, Orioles 3: The Aroldis Chapman Experience

It was a wet, windy, and generally miserable day at the Stadium, and the Yankees’ play reflected the elements they were forced to endure. Aaron Judge struck out three times despite getting a handful of mistake pitches to hit, Aroldis Chapman again forgot how to throw strikes, and Ron Marinaccio was forced to exit the seventh with a shin injury. It was all part of a dreary 3-1 loss to drop the final home series of the regular season.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

