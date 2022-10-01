Huluween Dragstravaganza 2022 Halloween special: Date, time, drag show line up, how to watch online (10/1)

Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Why I finally ditched the cable company and chose YouTube TV
TV used to be so simple. And expensive. Every channel came through a single box, and each month the cable company added a bunch of mysterious surcharges to their bill, turning what started out as a reasonable tariff into an eye-popping budget-buster. But we paid for it, because there really was no other option.
How to watch ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 7 for free (10/2/22)
House of the Dragon, the hit Game of Thrones prequel series, premieres episode 7 tomorrow, Sunday, October 2 at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. Set over 200 years before the start of Game of Thrones (2011) and based on the hit books by George R.R. Martin, House of the Dragon explores the civil war of House Targaryen and the events that led up to the story audiences know and love.
CNET
You Don't Need Every Streaming Service in October. Cancel These
Summer is officially behind us, and many of you may have Halloween on the brain. Though Netflix dropped its annual Netflix and Chills list in September, arrivals like The Watcher and two disturbing Jeffrey Dahmer series may not entice you to stick with the streamer this month. You don't have to binge on horror movies to be entertained in October -- but keep in mind Michael Myers shows up on Peacock.
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: How to stream new episode online for free
“Celebrity Jeopardy!” is set to premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 2. Unlike the original “Jeopardy!,” which typically airs at its regularly scheduled time each weeknight, the celebrity version will air every Sunday night. If you can’t watch the premiere live on ABC, you...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Blind Massage Free Online
Cast: Guo Xiaodong Qin Hao Zhang Lei Mei Ting Huang Xuan. A drama centered on the employees of a Nanjing massage parlor who share a common trait: they are all blind. Blind Massage is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend to come and go quite a lot in the streaming service unless they're Netflix originals. A Netflix account starts from $9.99 and gives you full access to their library with ad-free viewing.
‘The Walking Dead’ final episodes: How to watch and where to stream
The Walking Dead is finally closing its curtains with the third part of its 11th and final season set to premiere on AMC Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9/8c. The series finale is scheduled to premiere Nov. 20, 2022. Those who want to watch the season 11 part 3 premiere live,...
What TV channel is Giants vs Bears today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch New York vs Chicago online (10/2/2022)
The New York Giants and QB Daniel Jones host the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields in a NFL Week 4 matchup of 2-1 teams. Both squads are allowing fewer than 20 points per game. Chicago has won the last three games in the series. This NFC contest kicks off Sunday, October 2 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Billy Eichner Says That “Straight People” Didn’t Show Up For “Bros” After A Disappointing Box Office Opening
"It is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often."
"House Of The Dragon" Star Olivia Cooke Says She Had A "Full Mental Breakdown" When She Was 22
The actor detailed her past mental health struggles and explained how she currently advocates for herself.
Digital Trends
Save $60 on Hulu + Live TV when you subscribe today
When it comes to the best live TV streaming services, one has stood at the top of our list for awhile now: Hulu + Live TV. Hulu’s live TV streaming bundle, which now includes Disney+ and ESPN+, is one of the best values in the world of digital entertainment and a very attractive proposition for those looking to cut the cord and replace a cable or satellite TV subscription with a complete streaming package. This discount makes it an even more attractive proposition: For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can sign up for Hulu + Live TV and get their first three months for $20 off, enjoying a total savings of $60.
Engadget
You can now buy some YouTube TV add-ons without the $65 base plan
The à la carte options include HBO Max, NBA League Pass and Showtime. The home security hogging all the awards. is now offering users the option to subscribe to standalone add-on channels without signing up for the platform's base plan. You can choose from 20 channels, including , Showtime and . Epix and Starz, which will in certain territories, are among the options as well. YouTube TV is following the likes of , , and Sling TV in adding standalone channel subscriptions.
TVGuide.com
Everything to Know About Watching Sports on YouTube TV
A subscription to YouTube TV gives you access to many channels featuring the sports you already love. Find out which channels are available -- and which are not -- right here. YouTube is a big name in the world of streaming. YouTube TV is the digital giant's live-TV platform, which features tons of sports networks, including most of the ones you need to watch major sporting events, as well as regular season games for the more popular leagues. But if you're interested in smaller leagues, you may have trouble finding the right networks on this service.
ComicBook
Disney Strikes Deal With Dish Network to Save ESPN and ABC
Disney channels and content will return to Dish Network and Sling TV just a day after a carriage dispute saw Dish/Sling customers lose access to television channels owned by The Walt Disney Company. On September 30th, 20 Disney TV stations — including ABC, ESPN, FX, Disney Channel, and National Geographic — went dark after the two companies failed to reach what Disney called "a fair, market-based agreement with us for continued distribution of our networks." Late Sunday, October 2nd, Disney said it reached a "handshake agreement" with Dish to satellite and its Sling streaming service.
Netflix Makes an Apple and Amazon Mistake it Can't Afford to Copy
People subscribe to streaming video services because they want to watch shows that are exclusive to that platform. It's a simple formula that Netflix (NFLX) used to understand really well. In the early days of Netflix evolving from sending people DVDs to providing streaming programming, the company did that by...
Popculture
ABC, ESPN and More Disney Networks Disappear From Dish Network and Sling TV
Who doesn't love a good carriage contract squabble between media entities? Dish Network and Sling TV users are once again forced to see channels disappear from their service, this time under the Disney banner. While Dish is far from the only network, they're currently the one without at least 20 Disney-owned stations.
PC Magazine
We Must Save Streaming Video Before It’s Too Late
As much as we like to pretend otherwise, nothing lasts forever. Even works of art meant to outlive any mere mortal aren’t immune to this fate: Libraries can burn down or close, film strips disintegrate, and Snapchat messages self-destruct. The internet gives nearly everyone access to infinitely more content than has ever been available before, but that hasn’t solved this media preservation problem, and in some ways is making it worse.
Digital Trends
YouTube TV tips and tricks: How to get the most out Google’s live TV service
YouTube TV has a lot to offer. You can stream live content, watch regional channels, and view your favorite shows on popular sports, entertainment, and news channels. Anyone wanting to go cable-free can enjoy a wide selection of top-tier channels all in one place. To sweeten the deal, you get six accounts per household, and you can enable it almost anywhere: smart TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, and even your gaming consoles.
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
msn.com
Netflix subscribers are about to start a mass exodus, according to a new poll
It sounds a lot like Netflix is about to about a big subscriber problem on its hands. Coinciding with the streamer’s TUDUM global fan event last week, a new survey found that one in four Netflix users are planning to leave the platform by the end of the year. That’s on top of the whopping 1.2 million subscriber losses the company already reported in the first two quarters of 2022.
YouTube TV subscribers can now skip the 85-channel package and go a la carte
Despite multiple hurdles, YouTube TV has emerged as America's largest live streaming service, thanks to its versatile plan offerings. The Google-owned company has also set out to make its live TV streaming platform perform better for more users with the recent inclusion of 5.1 audio support on Apple TV and Fire TV. Well, YouTube TV is getting another big update this week, as the service is now allowing users to subscribe to individual channels and services, bypassing the need to sign onto the entire channel package.
