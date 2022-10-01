Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Business owner in Grants Pass on the run after felony animal neglect found: Sheriff
JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a business in Grants Pass is on the run from felony animal neglect charges after deputies received several tips from the local community. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at the Pawsitive K9 Solutions facility on 6th Street...
KTVL
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Oregon Law Enforcement Seeks Humboldt County Couple After 13 Starving Dogs, Dead Horse and Rabbit Found
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a former Humboldt County couple–Joseph Larue and Dannielle Brown--after they located multiple abused animals at their business in Grants Pass and, later, at their home in Selma, Oregon. Both Larue and Brown have lived at multiple locations in Humboldt County. On...
kymkemp.com
Major Injury Accident Blocked Part of Hwy 101 South of Crescent City
The northbound lane of Hwy 101 was blocked north of Last Chance Grade and south of Crescent City after a single vehicle went off the roadway, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Two occupants of the vehicle were injured. One has major injuries, according to the CHP. As...
WWEEK
Los Angeles Times Investigation Reveals Devastating Consequences of California Weed Rush
Last year, Oregon lawmakers earmarked $25 million to crack down on the illegal cannabis farms that have proliferated across southern parts of the state. By no means has Oregon solved the problem: Oregon State Police raided a 32-greenhouse farm operating illegally in Josephine County just last month. But the state has done more to address the issue than its southern neighbor. California has largely allowed the problem to go unchecked.
KDRV
Community response strong to Josephine County animal neglect case
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A case of animal neglect is generating a case of community response in support of the County's animal shelter. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel shared an update today about how "rescued animals from our search warrants involving Pawsitive K9 Solutions are doing. It looks like the Shelter has been super busy -- and super supported."
krcrtv.com
Fishermen close to meeting Chinook salmon quota
KLAMATH, Calif. — California Department of Fish and Wildlife predicts that local fishermen on the Klamath River will meet the fall-run quota by Oct. 5. When the quota is hit, the Chinook salmon fishery will close for the season near Iron Gate Dam and the Highway 96 bridge at Weitchpec.
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
krcrtv.com
Fatal three-car collision in Trinidad
TRINIDAD, Calif. — One person has been confirmed dead in a three-car collision in Trinidad on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. near the Trinidad exit on Highway 101. All lanes on both southbound and northbound were closed with one-way traffic control.
KDRV
FireWatch: BLM land access changes, some areas closed for "foreseeable future"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- While some restrictions are getting lifted from some federal lands near the Rum Creek Fire, others "will remain closed for the foreseeable future." The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says it has lifted most public land closures caused by the Rum Creek Fire. It says, however, several locations require long-term recovery and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
