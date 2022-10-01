ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

KTVL

Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home

SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
GRANTS PASS, OR
WWEEK

Los Angeles Times Investigation Reveals Devastating Consequences of California Weed Rush

Last year, Oregon lawmakers earmarked $25 million to crack down on the illegal cannabis farms that have proliferated across southern parts of the state. By no means has Oregon solved the problem: Oregon State Police raided a 32-greenhouse farm operating illegally in Josephine County just last month. But the state has done more to address the issue than its southern neighbor. California has largely allowed the problem to go unchecked.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

Community response strong to Josephine County animal neglect case

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A case of animal neglect is generating a case of community response in support of the County's animal shelter. Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel shared an update today about how "rescued animals from our search warrants involving Pawsitive K9 Solutions are doing. It looks like the Shelter has been super busy -- and super supported."
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

Fishermen close to meeting Chinook salmon quota

KLAMATH, Calif. — California Department of Fish and Wildlife predicts that local fishermen on the Klamath River will meet the fall-run quota by Oct. 5. When the quota is hit, the Chinook salmon fishery will close for the season near Iron Gate Dam and the Highway 96 bridge at Weitchpec.
KLAMATH, CA
Klamath Alerts

MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
GRANTS PASS, OR
krcrtv.com

Fatal three-car collision in Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Calif. — One person has been confirmed dead in a three-car collision in Trinidad on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. near the Trinidad exit on Highway 101. All lanes on both southbound and northbound were closed with one-way traffic control.
TRINIDAD, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: BLM land access changes, some areas closed for "foreseeable future"

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- While some restrictions are getting lifted from some federal lands near the Rum Creek Fire, others "will remain closed for the foreseeable future." The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says it has lifted most public land closures caused by the Rum Creek Fire. It says, however, several locations require long-term recovery and will remain closed for the foreseeable future.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

