Burien, WA

Crime update, budget, affordable housing & more on agenda for Monday night’s Burien Council

 2 days ago
On the agenda for Monday night’s (Oct. 3, 2022) Burien City Council regular meeting: budget, strategic plan, a crime status report presentation, Affordable Housing Demonstration Program, arts & culture grants and more.

The meeting will stat at 7 p.m. at Burien City Hall, and can be viewed in-person, live on Comcast TV channel 21, virtually via Zoom, or online here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

Here are some agenda highlights:

PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS:

a) Italian American Heritage Month: Councilmember Jimmy Matta

b) Crime Status Report Presentation: Police Chief Ted Boe, Police Captain Todd Morrell

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES:

a) Youth Green Jobs Training Program Recap: Gabbi Gonzales, Recreation Coordinator Zach Wenman, Recreation Coordinator

BUSINESS AGENDA:

a) State Legislative Update: Lyset Cadena, State Lobbyist

b) 2023-2024 Preliminary Operating Budget: Eric Christensen, Finance Director, Kaitlyn Graham, Financial

c) Arts and Culture Grant Recommendations: Casey Stanley, Recreation Manager, Andrew McMasters, Arts Commission Chair

d) Adoption of the Strategic Plan Framework: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager, Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director

e) Ordinance No. 798, Affordable Housing Demonstration Program Amendments: Nicole Gaudette, Senior Long-Range Planner, Susan McLain, Community Development Director

f) City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager

