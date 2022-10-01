Read full article on original website
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots
Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
Ex-Bronco shares where Josh McDaniels went wrong as head coach
Josh McDaniels may have a football IQ that’s through the roof, but his ability to connect with people on a human level seems to be lacking. That issue appears evident now that McDaniels is with the Las Vegas Raiders. The problem was abundantly clear during his time with the Denver Broncos, according to one former player.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay’s airport ready to see Packers off to London
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport recently, you’ve noticed some changes. Excitement is in the air at the international airport as the Packers are flying out to London next week. It’s the Packers’ first game in London. They’re the only...
Good, bad and ugly from Packers' 27-24 win over Patriots in Week 4
The good: The Green Bay Packers are 3-1 after four games. The bad: The Packers nearly got beat by a team quarterbacked by a third-string rookie. The ugly: A long trip to London awaits. The Packers escaped an upset bid from the New England Patriots on Sunday at Lambeau Field,...
Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field. They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.
Packers vs. Patriots: Three Reasons to Worry
Just about everything is pointing in the Green Bay Packers’ direction for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. Can Bill Belichick change that equation?
Citrus County Chronicle
Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson knew the Atlanta Braves were too talented to stay in a season-long slump. That's why no one panicked when the New York Mets' division lead swelled to double digits in May. Now the Braves are on the cusp of another NL East title.
Citrus County Chronicle
Padres clinch NL wild-card spot during 2-1 loss to White Sox
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years. The Padres clinched a playoff spot while batting in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, drawing a roar from the sellout crowd of 41,407 after the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings.
Citrus County Chronicle
Phillies top Nats, cut magic number to 1 in NL wild-card bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto's Phillies now need just one more victory — or one more loss by the Milwaukee Brewers — to end Philadelphia's 11-year postseason drought. And the three-time All-Star catcher in his ninth season in the big leagues finally wants a taste of the playoffs himself, too.
Chiefs win in NFL action
Kansas City threw for 228 yards and rushed for 189 enroute to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs, 3-1, got three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes in the win. Kansas City will host the Las Vegas Raiders next Monday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rookies, late rally lead Grizzlies over Bucks 107-102
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rookie David Roddy scored 18 points, two-way signee Kenny Lofton Jr. added 17 and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late run to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102 on Saturday night in the opening preseason game for both teams. Many of the star players for both teams...
