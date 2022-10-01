ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Overtime Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis — Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and down to their third-string quarterback, the Patriots walked into Lambeau Field on Sunday and brought the Packers to overtime. They even held a fourth-quarter lead with Mac Jones watching from home in New England. It wasn’t good enough in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick, Aaron Rodgers share mutual appreciation following Packers’ OT win vs. Patriots

Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay’s airport ready to see Packers off to London

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’ve been to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport recently, you’ve noticed some changes. Excitement is in the air at the international airport as the Packers are flying out to London next week. It’s the Packers’ first game in London. They’re the only...
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Five Takeaways From Shorthanded Patriots’ OT Loss To Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Down to their third-string quarterback, on the road, against Aaron Rodgers, the New England Patriots gave the Green Bay Packers all they could handle Sunday at Lambeau Field. They forced overtime, then forced a punt on Green Bay’s opening drive of the extra session.
GREEN BAY, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson knew the Atlanta Braves were too talented to stay in a season-long slump. That's why no one panicked when the New York Mets' division lead swelled to double digits in May. Now the Braves are on the cusp of another NL East title.
QUEENS, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Padres clinch NL wild-card spot during 2-1 loss to White Sox

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years. The Padres clinched a playoff spot while batting in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, drawing a roar from the sellout crowd of 41,407 after the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Phillies top Nats, cut magic number to 1 in NL wild-card bid

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto's Phillies now need just one more victory — or one more loss by the Milwaukee Brewers — to end Philadelphia's 11-year postseason drought. And the three-time All-Star catcher in his ninth season in the big leagues finally wants a taste of the playoffs himself, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
JC Post

Chiefs win in NFL action

Kansas City threw for 228 yards and rushed for 189 enroute to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs, 3-1, got three touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes in the win. Kansas City will host the Las Vegas Raiders next Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Rookies, late rally lead Grizzlies over Bucks 107-102

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rookie David Roddy scored 18 points, two-way signee Kenny Lofton Jr. added 17 and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late run to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102 on Saturday night in the opening preseason game for both teams. Many of the star players for both teams...
MILWAUKEE, WI

