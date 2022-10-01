Two of the NFL’s greatest at their respective positions faced off on Sunday, and it ended up being as good of a bout as anyone could’ve hoped for. Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers got the last laugh over Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, winning 27-24 in overtime as Mason Crosby connected on a field goal as time expired. Shortly after the game ended, the quarterback and coach appeared to share a warm embrace that both enjoyed.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO