Stillwater, OK

News On 6

Jones Spoils Crossings Homecoming, 20-10

The Jones Longhorns played spoiler to the Crossings Christian School homecoming game on Friday night, 20-10. The Knights fall to 2-2 on the season. They face Bethel following a bye week. The Longhorns picked up their 2nd win of the season to move to 2-3. They play Luther on October...
JONES, OK
News On 6

Student Killed In Shooting At McLain Homecoming Game Identified

The student who was shot and killed at a McLain Football game has been identified as 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough by Tulsa Police. Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and another student was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That student has not been identified. On Monday, TPD reported that two additional shooting victims had been discovered. Detectives said a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were shot and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Sees 4 Homicides Within A 24-Hour Period

The shooting at McLain was one of four homicides that happened in Tulsa within a single day. Only one of those murders has been solved. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on the deadly 24 hours, at 6 p.m.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

New Street Sign Pays Tribute To Pioneering Tulsa Business Man

A new sign located at 31st Street North and M.L.K. is paying tribute to a man who is known for his work with the Tulsa community. Arthur Pannell opened his restaurant "King Arthur's" at the intersection in 1974. Pannell spent the next 30 years hiring and mentoring generations of workers.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend

The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax

The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OKC Hosting Job Fair On Thursday

The City of Oklahoma City will be hosting a job fair to fill several positions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. City leaders said they are looking for ground maintenance workers and collection and distribution trainees. The job fair will host interviews at 420 West Main St.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Several Unique Food Options Available At The Tulsa State Fair

It's day two of the Tulsa State Fair and there's all kinds of unique foods to try. Fairs are known to have wacky food options, but some of the foods at the Tulsa State Fair aren't just unique, they are award winning. You can count on deep-fried favorites like corn...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Movie Filming At Jones High School Looking For Extras

A movie that’s being filmed at Jones High School is in need of extras. Production needs both students and chaperones to show up camera ready Sunday at 1 p.m. to help to pull off an 1980s themed prom. Retro-themed tuxedos and dresses are encouraged. Food and drinks will be...
JONES, OK
News On 6

1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC

A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Search For 2 Who Allegedly Robbed, Shot Man

Tulsa Police are searching for two people who robbed and shot a man at a convenience store near East Admiral Place and South Harvard Avenue on Monday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the victim described the two people who robbed him as a couple of juvenile males.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

1 Rescued, Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Crash

Authorities responded to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night along I-44 and Southwest 119th. Authorities said a truck went off the on-ramp and into a ravine, heading southbound. Firefighters pulled one person from the vehicle and took them to an ambulance around 10 p.m. This is a developing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Dies After Walking Into Tulsa Bar With Large Cut To The Neck

A man died Friday morning after stumbling into a Tulsa bar with a cut to his neck, according to Tulsa Police. Police received a call around 1 a.m. that a man walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue, collapsed, and died inside. Though witnesses stated that the man had a gunshot wound, officers determined the victim was not shot and had died after sustaining a severe cut wound to the neck.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting

One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

