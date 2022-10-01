Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Jones Spoils Crossings Homecoming, 20-10
The Jones Longhorns played spoiler to the Crossings Christian School homecoming game on Friday night, 20-10. The Knights fall to 2-2 on the season. They face Bethel following a bye week. The Longhorns picked up their 2nd win of the season to move to 2-3. They play Luther on October...
News On 6
All-Star Stunt Dog Show Returns To The Tulsa State Fair
The All-Star Stunt Dog Show is making a return to the Tulsa State Fair this year. News On 6's Meredith McCown joins was live on the Central Park Lawn on Monday morning with a look at what atendees can expect.
News On 6
Student Killed In Shooting At McLain Homecoming Game Identified
The student who was shot and killed at a McLain Football game has been identified as 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough by Tulsa Police. Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and another student was taken to the hospital in critical condition. That student has not been identified. On Monday, TPD reported that two additional shooting victims had been discovered. Detectives said a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were shot and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
News On 6
Miami Public Schools Supt., State Supt. Release Statements Following Shooting At McLain High School
The Miami Public Schools Superintendent and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister have released statements after a 17-year-old was shot and killed at the McLain High School homecoming game. Supt. Nick Highsmith said the Miami Wardogs will not be traveling to McLain anymore to participate in school activities. The full statement from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
WATCH: News 9's Storme Jones, Natalie Cruz Join Metro Law Enforcement To Help Raise Money For Special Olympics
News 9's Storme Jones and Natalie Cruz are joining metro law enforcement and Special Olympics Oklahoma Saturday for an event to help raise $20,000. The event, "Cops on a Coffee Shop," starts at 7 a.m. at the Black Rifle Coffee shop locations in Moore and Oklahoma City. The event was...
News On 6
Tulsa Sees 4 Homicides Within A 24-Hour Period
The shooting at McLain was one of four homicides that happened in Tulsa within a single day. Only one of those murders has been solved. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared more on the deadly 24 hours, at 6 p.m.
News On 6
New Street Sign Pays Tribute To Pioneering Tulsa Business Man
A new sign located at 31st Street North and M.L.K. is paying tribute to a man who is known for his work with the Tulsa community. Arthur Pannell opened his restaurant "King Arthur's" at the intersection in 1974. Pannell spent the next 30 years hiring and mentoring generations of workers.
News On 6
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain High School In Tulsa, Police Investigating
At least one person was killed in a shooting at McLain High School Friday night, according to Tulsa Police. The school is located at 4929 N. Peoria Ave. Tulsa Police are asking people to stay away from the area. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at McLain's homecoming game,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
23rd Plaza District Festival Hits NW OKC This Weekend
The Plaza District Association is set to line Northwest 16th Street in Oklahoma City this weekend for the Plaza District Festival. The festival will be an all day event Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Plaza District executive director Rachael Leonhart and Plaza Fest co-chair Anna...
News On 6
TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax
The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
News On 6
OKC Hosting Job Fair On Thursday
The City of Oklahoma City will be hosting a job fair to fill several positions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. City leaders said they are looking for ground maintenance workers and collection and distribution trainees. The job fair will host interviews at 420 West Main St.
News On 6
Several Unique Food Options Available At The Tulsa State Fair
It's day two of the Tulsa State Fair and there's all kinds of unique foods to try. Fairs are known to have wacky food options, but some of the foods at the Tulsa State Fair aren't just unique, they are award winning. You can count on deep-fried favorites like corn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Movie Filming At Jones High School Looking For Extras
A movie that’s being filmed at Jones High School is in need of extras. Production needs both students and chaperones to show up camera ready Sunday at 1 p.m. to help to pull off an 1980s themed prom. Retro-themed tuxedos and dresses are encouraged. Food and drinks will be...
News On 6
1 Shot, Injured In Shooting Involving OCPD Officers In NW OKC
A man was shot and injured during a shooting involving Oklahoma City police officers Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities confirm. The incident happened near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue when police said a man threatened to take his own life. When officers arrived on the scene,...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Who Allegedly Robbed, Shot Man
Tulsa Police are searching for two people who robbed and shot a man at a convenience store near East Admiral Place and South Harvard Avenue on Monday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the victim described the two people who robbed him as a couple of juvenile males.
News On 6
1 Rescued, Taken To Hospital After SW Oklahoma City Crash
Authorities responded to a crash in southwest Oklahoma City Saturday night along I-44 and Southwest 119th. Authorities said a truck went off the on-ramp and into a ravine, heading southbound. Firefighters pulled one person from the vehicle and took them to an ambulance around 10 p.m. This is a developing...
News On 6
The Hot Seat: OKC Community Foundation, Non-Profit Services And More
News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell was joined in The Hot Seat by the President and CEO of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation Trisha Finnegan. The two discussed the foundation as well as non-profit services.
News On 6
Man Dies After Walking Into Tulsa Bar With Large Cut To The Neck
A man died Friday morning after stumbling into a Tulsa bar with a cut to his neck, according to Tulsa Police. Police received a call around 1 a.m. that a man walked into a bar near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue, collapsed, and died inside. Though witnesses stated that the man had a gunshot wound, officers determined the victim was not shot and had died after sustaining a severe cut wound to the neck.
News On 6
Food Truck Owners Rally To Host Fundraiser For Sand Springs Crash Victims
Gary Henderson and other food truck owners are holding a fundraiser in Sand Springs to support the families of the three teenagers that lost their lives in a car accident last month in Sand Springs. "I was very touched by the recent accident, knowing how I would feel as a...
News On 6
1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting
One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
Comments / 0