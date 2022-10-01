Read full article on original website
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
Jury selection starts in 3rd trial tied to Gov. Whitmer plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dozens of people who were called as potential jurors packed the courtroom, even sitting on heating vents. This time the venue is not federal court but a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan.
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
DeSantis, FEMA defend Lee County evacuation amid growing questions
Few events are as ripe for second-guessing public officials as hurricanes. And as we continue to try to grasp the scope of the damage done by Hurricane Ian, one big early question has emerged: Should evacuations have begun sooner in Florida's Lee County?. The county where Fort Myers is located...
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one...
