Georgia State

Fox News

DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
WOLB 1010AM

Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector

Since the start of his campaign, Republican congressional candidate Herschel Walker has accused his opponent, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, of being anti-cop and soft on crime. Walker is apparently so pro-po-po that he can’t seem to stop pretending he used to be a cop and he has charged repeatedly that his opponent in the Senate race is the antithesis of all things “back the blue.”
BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

The invisible line dividing two of Alabama’s congressional districts slices through downtown Montgomery, near iconic sites from the civil rights movement.On one side sits the church once led by the Rev Martin Luther King Jr. On the other is the spot where Rosa Parks was arrested helping to ignite the Montgomery Bus Boycott.The state's congressional boundaries are the subject of a high stakes case that will go before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday.The plaintiffs contend that under the Voting Rights Act, Alabama is required to create a second congressional district in which Black voters make up a majority,...
Axios

Judge throws out lawsuit over 2018 Georgia governor's election

A judge on Friday ruled against Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group Stacey Abrams created, in a suit that challenged the state’s voting system. The big picture: The suit was looking to change how Georgia administers elections even though the judge had already thrown out many of its original complaints, Axios' Emma Hurt reported.
Rome News-Tribune

Fair Fight Action likely to appeal voting rights decision

Lawyers for a voting rights group founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Monday they will likely appeal last week’s federal court ruling upholding Georgia’s election laws. Fair Fight Action challenged a long list of Georgia election policies as unconstitutional in the lawsuit filed after the 2018 general elections. The lawsuit said Georgia’s requirement that voter records exactly match driver’s license records was too aggressive and prevented thousands of...
