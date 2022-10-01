ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Huge recruiting weekend for USC football, Lincoln Riley

By All Trojans Staff
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEgY5_0iHRDrrl00

How important is Saturday night's home game for the USC Trojans football program?

Pretty darn important if you look at the list of recruits Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are hosting.

From Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson to 5-star edge-rusher Matayo Uiagalelei - who is the third highest-rated uncommitted prospect in America - USC is hosting seven five-star prospects , double-digit bluechip recruits and more than two dozen priority prospects for their game against Arizona State, according to SBLive Sports Director of Recruiting Andrew Nemec.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Los Alamitos, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
heartlandcollegesports.com

Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play

The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night’s match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I’m curious as to what Stewart Mandel’s excuse will be for this one given the fact that it’s now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn’t really a thing.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Person
Lincoln Riley
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lincoln Riley Brother News

Oklahoma fans now have reason to be mad at pretty much Lincoln Riley's entire family. Sooner supporters already dislike Lincoln for bolting for USC. Now, their favorite team is getting smoked by TCU, thanks in large part to Garrett Riley, Lincoln's brother. Garrett Riley, 33, is in his first season...
NORMAN, OK
MaxPreps

St. John Bosco, Mater Dei both win setting up No. 1 vs. No. 2 high school football showdown next Friday

The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season is set. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) both did their part Friday with wins leading into the Oct. 7 showdown at Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco improved to 6-0 with a 49-3 win over Servite (Anaheim) while Mater Dei, also now 6-0, won a tough Trinity League matchup 21-13 against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano).
BELLFLOWER, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash

The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Recruiting#Usc Trojans Football#American Football#College Football#Usc#Arizona State#Sblive Sports
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 30

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week six continues with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com or email timburt@ocsportszone.com with your updated scores throughout the night and check back later for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for high school sports in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
ONTARIO, CA
insideradio.com

L.A.’s KTWV Waves Hello To Liz Hernandez For Mornings.

Audacy adult R&B “94.7 The Wave” KTWV Los Angeles turns to a host with radio and TV experience to fill the shoes of Pat Prescott, who stepped down as morning host in August after more than two decades with the station. Liz Hernandez, a SoCal native who has worked as a host and correspondent for Access Hollywood, E! News, and MTV, will anchor an elongated shift (6am-noon) for The Wave starting Monday, Oct. 3.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago

In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/usc

Comments / 0

Community Policy