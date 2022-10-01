ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Nightfall sneak peek as Old Tucson reopens Oct. 6

By Pat Parris
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
Nightfall opens on the first week of October, marking the return of Old Tucson.

KGUN 9 was given an exclusive sneak peek of the Halloween-themed event, as nearly 100 actors and stunt performers rehearse for the four week run of Nightfall .

"The actors, the design team, everybody here is really aware that what we're trying to do is sort of, bring Old Tucson back into the fold," said Creative Director Erik Blair. "But also to really sort of enjoy and celebrate and sort of have a chance for all of us to sort of see Old Tucson back again in sort of the first stage of its new glory."

Nightfall will mark the re-opening of Old Tucson

Old Tucson has been closed for more than two years . This year's Nightfall will be not only first time the event has been held since 2019, but also the first time the public has visited Old Tucson since 2020.

New lease holder, American Heritage Railways , is bringing back Nightfall on the 30th anniversary of the event. It has been reimagined and promises to be a much more immersive event.

Nightfall opens Oct. 6, and runs Thursday through Sunday each week until Oct. 30.

Last time Nightfall took place, Pima County said more than 34,000 people attended. This year the park is also expecting big numbers. Old Tucson officials have said that tickets have been selling fast since they went on sale Sept. 1.

Tickets with specific entry times are available at nightfallaz.com .

Pat Parris is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . He is a graduate of Sabino High School where he was the 1982 high school state track champion in the 800 meters. While in high school and college, he worked part-time in the KGUN 9 newsroom. Share your story ideas and important issues with Pat by emailing pat.parris@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

