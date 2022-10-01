ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

‘Turn out in force’: Packers, Bucks, Brewers team up with local veterans for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M

A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students

In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

‘Dons Stay Undefeated in League, Pick up Crucial Draw With Milwaukee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team stayed undefeated in Horizon League action on Saturday (Oct. 1), picking up an important draw with Milwaukee at the Hefner Soccer Complex. Purdue Fort Wayne continues its best season in program history by earning its first-ever result...
FORT WAYNE, IN
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha to mark 65th wedding anniversary

Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Wayne Thomas met Paula Mueller through Wayne’s sister, Marilyn. There may have been a squirt gun involved. They were married on Oct. 5, 1957. They have lived in Kenosha for their entire lives.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

10th Anniversary homecoming premier of ‘Hogslayer’ documentary Saturday

A local theater will host the 10th Anniversary homecoming premier of acclaimed film “Hogslayer: The Unapproachable Legend” Saturday evening. The event will honor locals TC Christenson, left, and John Gregory, the men behind the legendary world champion Norton dual-engine dragster from the 1970s. They took on the drag racing world from Sunset Motors, a small motorcycle shop in town.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Garrett
Person
Tim Dillard
Person
Dexter Mcnabb
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Four Green Bay Cashiers Cited for Failing to ID Minors for Tobacco/Vape Products

Four cashiers in Green Bay have been cited for failing to ID minors who purchased tobacco or vape products. The Green Bay Police Department conducted several unannounced compliance checks last week Monday (September 26th), where they visited several gas stations and smoke shops. Cashiers at Elf’s Gifts and Glass Monkey...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Remember failure of Democrats in Kenosha — Tom Stalowski

Wherever you live in Wisconsin, please remember Kenosha when you vote. gov. Tony Evers and Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes used their anti-police political rhetoric to allow the tragedy to escalate and the city of Kenosha to burn. People died, property was damaged and livelihoods were lost forever. Help was offered...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Best of Milwaukee 2022 Media Kit

Every year you hear “check out this place, it’s amazing” and “I just had the best food at…” and now it’s your chance to vote on who is the best in our 2022 Best of Milwaukee campaign!. With our two-stage voting system that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Teen Task Force brings community projects, philanthropy to Kenosha area

Teen Task Force members assist each other with makeup for the 2022 Kemper Center Haunted House, which opens Oct. 1. From haunted houses to food drives, the Kenosha Teen Task Force builds connections with members of the Kenosha community through charitable projects throughout the year. For over 20 years, the...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Milwaukee Brewers#The Green Bay Packers#American#Korean
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash

KENOSHA, Wis. – A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it’s believed the man was on his way...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Wife of a Salesman’ upends an American classic

Thus in “Wife of a Salesman,” playwright Eleanor Burgess pays attention — to the wife, to the mistress, to the salesman’s behavior, and to the division of labor that marriage in American life assigns to women. Milwaukee Repertory Theater co-commissioned Burgess’ play with Writers Theater of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Rollover accident in Caledonia leaves 1 Bradford student injured

CALEDONIA — A rollover accident involving an SUV and a semi occurred at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32 on Oct. 1. Caledonia police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The accident occurred shortly after 10 pm when the teen who was driving the SUV failed to stop at a red light.
CALEDONIA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

10th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) — The 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival is coming up! It’s a celebration of trees and nature. The event takes place at River Bend Nature Center on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 from 9am – 2pm with live auction at 3pm. On...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee mayor facing controversy after Netflix releases ‘Dahmer’ series

MILWAUKEE – The mayor of Milwaukee is facing true crime controversy this week, as there is a new-found fascination with the story of Jeffrey Dahmer. Though some are giving it rave reviews, victims’ families are upset with a new series on Netflix called ‘Dahmer’ because they didn’t know anything about the series, and are calling it re-traumatizing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Attempted homicide charges awaiting 19-year-old Racine man in shooting on Case High School student

MOUNT PLEASANT – A 19-year-old Racine man is in custody for attempted homicide after his arrest Friday morning for the shooting of a 16-year-old boy Wednesday. In a press release issued Friday, Village of Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese confirmed that Tyrese G. Love was arrested at about 11 am Assisting in Love’s arrest were the FBI Gang Task Force, United States Marshalls and Chicago Police Department.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Prozanski, Tremper break through against Racine Park

The Tremper High School football team needed a great performance to get into the victory column in the Southeast Conference. Racine Park was just the remedy the Trojans needed Friday. Tremper was outgained on the ground and the Panthers had the advantage in time of possession, but four turnovers, and...
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy