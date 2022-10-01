2 shoplifting suspects fled driving wrong way on Kenosha County highway at high speed, authorities say | National News

Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
State patrol chase ends just off I-94 with vehicle in the water, suspect in custody
TOWN OF BRISTOL — A law enforcement pursuit has ended with one vehicle in the water just off Interstate 94. Bristol Rescue and other units were called at approximately 11:30 am to the scene in the 9000 block of I-94 at the crossing with Hwy. C. According to reports,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha mobile home stabbing, 1 arrest
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police said one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in a mobile home park Sunday night, Oct. 2. The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. Police said one person was arrested. Kenosha police added that this was not a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. – A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it’s believed the man was on his way...
Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. He said 24-year-old Kelsey […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rollover accident in Caledonia leaves 1 Bradford student injured
CALEDONIA — A rollover accident involving an SUV and a semi occurred at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32 on Oct. 1. Caledonia police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The accident occurred shortly after 10 pm when the teen who was driving the SUV failed to stop at a red light.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
UPMATTERS
Man found with 100 drug-filled storage baggies, tried to enter wrong Wisconsin hotel room
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers were dispatched to the Delta Hotel around 5:15 a.m. on September 28 after reports of a man trying to get into the wrong room. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Delondon Malone was not a guest of the hotel, and when officers were talking to him, he allegedly gave them a fake name.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical
MILWAUKEE - Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2. The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
wlip.com
One Injured in Sunday Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that they were on the scene of a stabbing yesterday. It happened at a southside Kenosha mobile home park. One person was left with serious injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital. A suspect is in custody and police report...
East Garfield Park crash: 1 killed, driver in custody after ignoring CPD unit, officials say
A driver ignored a CPD unit before hitting another vehicle, resulting in a deadly crash on the West Side, officials said.
UPMATTERS
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man in custody
MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird, 31, of Milwaukee, made his initial court appearance Sunday, Oct. 2, in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird had been wanted by police -- a warrant issued for his arrest on Sept. 6 after charges were filed. In court...
2 dead, 2 injured in Markham car crash
A car crash left two people dead and two others injured Friday night in Markham, police said.
Bicyclist hit by a car in West Allis, driver arrested for OWI
The West Allis Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car while riding her bike Saturday morning.
Hollywood Casino bomb threat closes Joliet facility, police say
A casino in Joliet was closed Saturday night after it received a call from someone saying there were multiple bombs on the premises, Joliet police said.
wbrc.com
3-year-old shot and killed in road rage incident, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) – A toddler boy was shot and killed in what police are calling a road-rage incident in Chicago. All that remains of the terrifying incident that left 3-year-old Mateo Zastro dead is shattered glass. The Chicago Police Department said the boy was riding in the car with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car
MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Attempted homicide charges awaiting 19-year-old Racine man in shooting on Case High School student
MOUNT PLEASANT – A 19-year-old Racine man is in custody for attempted homicide after his arrest Friday morning for the shooting of a 16-year-old boy Wednesday. In a press release issued Friday, Village of Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese confirmed that Tyrese G. Love was arrested at about 11 am Assisting in Love’s arrest were the FBI Gang Task Force, United States Marshalls and Chicago Police Department.
cwbchicago.com
3 men are shot, 1 fatally, during possible narcotics-related robbery in South Loop, police say
Update: The deceased man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Casey Rodriguez, 30, of the 5500 block of North Broadway. Three people were shot, one fatally, during a possible narcotics-related robbery inside a South Loop apartment on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. A woman...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Drastic rise in Kenosha domestic violence homicides underscores need for programs, services says agency leader
The leader of a local agency that advocates for survivors of domestic abuse said it is stepping up its outreach, as deaths due to such violence have increased dramatically in Kenosha over the last year. “We just got the statewide domestic violence report issued and fatalities are up significantly even...
