ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

2 shoplifting suspects fled driving wrong way on Kenosha County highway at high speed, authorities say | National News

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha mobile home stabbing, 1 arrest

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police said one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in a mobile home park Sunday night, Oct. 2. The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. Police said one person was arrested. Kenosha police added that this was not a...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash

KENOSHA, Wis. – A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it’s believed the man was on his way...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Sycamore woman arrested for domestic battery

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sycamore woman was arrested on Sunday for domestic battery. DeKalb County Deputies were called to 28944 Five Points Rd. around 3:27 a.m. for a reported domestic battery, according to the department. They met with victim, who had a visible black eye and scratches around his neck. He said 24-year-old Kelsey […]
SYCAMORE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Zion, IL
City
Somers, WI
North Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Somers, WI
Crime & Safety
City
North Chicago, IL
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Zion, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Kenosha County, WI
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Rollover accident in Caledonia leaves 1 Bradford student injured

CALEDONIA — A rollover accident involving an SUV and a semi occurred at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32 on Oct. 1. Caledonia police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The accident occurred shortly after 10 pm when the teen who was driving the SUV failed to stop at a red light.
CALEDONIA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical

MILWAUKEE - Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2. The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#County Highway#Driving#Property Crime#National News#The Somers Walmart#Nissan Versa
wlip.com

One Injured in Sunday Stabbing; Suspect in Custody

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that they were on the scene of a stabbing yesterday. It happened at a southside Kenosha mobile home park. One person was left with serious injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital. A suspect is in custody and police report...
KENOSHA, WI
UPMATTERS

Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car

LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man in custody

MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird, 31, of Milwaukee, made his initial court appearance Sunday, Oct. 2, in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird had been wanted by police -- a warrant issued for his arrest on Sept. 6 after charges were filed. In court...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Walmart
wbrc.com

3-year-old shot and killed in road rage incident, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) – A toddler boy was shot and killed in what police are calling a road-rage incident in Chicago. All that remains of the terrifying incident that left 3-year-old Mateo Zastro dead is shattered glass. The Chicago Police Department said the boy was riding in the car with...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car

MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Attempted homicide charges awaiting 19-year-old Racine man in shooting on Case High School student

MOUNT PLEASANT – A 19-year-old Racine man is in custody for attempted homicide after his arrest Friday morning for the shooting of a 16-year-old boy Wednesday. In a press release issued Friday, Village of Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese confirmed that Tyrese G. Love was arrested at about 11 am Assisting in Love’s arrest were the FBI Gang Task Force, United States Marshalls and Chicago Police Department.
RACINE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy