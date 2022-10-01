Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students
In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
wuwm.com
How did Jeffrey Dahmer harm Milwaukee's gay community?
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer rose to infamy after human remains were found dismembered and preserved in his Milwaukee apartment. He murdered at least 16 people in Milwaukee. Fourteen were people of color and many of them had been part of the city’s gay community. A Bubbler Talk question asker...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
The Opportunity Center Brings Fitness Access to all in Milwaukee
Milwaukee will soon have one of the nation’s first nonprofit, multi-sport, urban athletic centers that will be universally accessible to people of all abilities, ages, disabilities, backgrounds and income. Named, The Opportunity Center, it’s the combined vision of Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center, and Franklin Cumberbatch, vice...
These streets in Milwaukee are the 'most reckless'
The I-Team put together a map showing where the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) issued reckless driving citations since 2017. Fond du Lac, 27th, and Capitol create a triangle of danger.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman with autisim missing, needs medication
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 23-year-old woman. Elena Ammerman was last seen near 69th and Cleveland in Milwaukee around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Ammerman is described as a female, white, 5'5" tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with blue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee lost child reunited with family
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a lost child found Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 near 61st and Morgan was reunited with his family Sunday evening. Police said the boy is between the ages of 3 and 5. He was found around 3 p.m. Sunday. By 6 p.m., he was back with...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise
Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee mayor facing controversy after Netflix releases ‘Dahmer’ series
MILWAUKEE – The mayor of Milwaukee is facing true crime controversy this week, as there is a new-found fascination with the story of Jeffrey Dahmer. Though some are giving it rave reviews, victims’ families are upset with a new series on Netflix called ‘Dahmer’ because they didn’t know anything about the series, and are calling it re-traumatizing.
CBS 58
Boy from Madison shot overnight in Milwaukee near 13th & Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 12:53 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 near 13th and Vine Streets, a 17-year-old boy from Madison, Wis was shot. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. According to officials, this investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
milwaukeemag.com
Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide
Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
milwaukeemag.com
12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
This event focuses on bringing local businesses and artists together all throughout Bay View, mostly concentrated around South Kinnickinnic Avenue. You can listen to some Electro Funk music whilst painting your own art at the Voyageur Book Club, enjoy an artist fair with a live DJ or screen print your own T-shirt at Lion’s Tooth. Check the interactive map to see the full list of events and where the storefronts are located.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
South Milwaukee Loses a Local Music Icon: Kneevers Passes Away
South Milwaukee lost an iconic figure on Thursday, as Earl Edwin Kneevers Jr. passed away at the age of 93 in Sheboygan. What a life he led … from his groundbreaking service in the U.S. Army to his decades making music in South Milwaukee to his church and volunteer work to his post-retirement efforts as a historian and author, Mr. Kneevers left quite a legacy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical
MILWAUKEE - Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2. The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near Villard and Hopkins on Saturday, Oct.1. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight. The 46-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Remember failure of Democrats in Kenosha — Tom Stalowski
Wherever you live in Wisconsin, please remember Kenosha when you vote. gov. Tony Evers and Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes used their anti-police political rhetoric to allow the tragedy to escalate and the city of Kenosha to burn. People died, property was damaged and livelihoods were lost forever. Help was offered...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Clover the puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 30 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Clover! She is a tiny four-month-old girl puppy currently housed in the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Look who's 6 on Oct. 2, 2022
MILWAUKEE - Look who is turning six years old on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Where to find the best Milwaukee-style pizzas
MILWAUKEE - There's Chicago-style and New York-style, but what's the official Milwaukee-style pizza? Most would describe it as a cracker-thin crust, cut into squares. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with where to find some of the best Milwaukee-style pizzas!
These Milwaukee Power Tool Sales at Amazon Are Rare But Amazing
The Drive - Robert BaconMilwaukee fans, it's your lucky day.
