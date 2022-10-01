This event focuses on bringing local businesses and artists together all throughout Bay View, mostly concentrated around South Kinnickinnic Avenue. You can listen to some Electro Funk music whilst painting your own art at the Voyageur Book Club, enjoy an artist fair with a live DJ or screen print your own T-shirt at Lion’s Tooth. Check the interactive map to see the full list of events and where the storefronts are located.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO