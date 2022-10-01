Read full article on original website
At least 1 person hospitalized in an accident in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person was taken to the hospital following an accident in Trotwood Sunday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the area of East Trotwood Boulevard and Stubbs Drive...
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Anthony Kinney, 61, was driving westbound on SR 73 when he traveled off the right side of the...
Huber Heights man killed in motorcycle accident in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Huber Heights man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Warren County Sunday. Crews were called to a crash on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 around 3:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said that Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights...
Crews battling a field fire in Germantown
GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
Dayton community remembering woman killed in Hurricane Ian
“The children will be mostly affected, they no longer have a mother,” said Family Friend Will Crusoe.
dayton247now.com
One person injured from accident in Miami County
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to an area of Ginghamsburg Road and Winding Way at about 3 p.m., according to Miami County Dispatchers. One person was transported by EMS to Grandview Hospital...
Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman was killed in Florida during Hurricane Ian. According to our partners at WLWT, Dayton resident Nishelle Harris-Miles was in Fort Myers, Fla. for a birthday trip with three other women. Harris-Miles and the three other women were in Fort Myers celebrating Nishelle’s 40th birthday. Sadly, tragedy struck as […]
Teen dies in Highland County crash
Media Release The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a two vehicle, single fatality traffic
Fox 19
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
dayton247now.com
"Totally chaos down here" former Miamisburg resident assisting in Ian recovery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. The Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg Police officer, now lives outside of Punta Gorda. He claims that...
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
Fox 19
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to a Pontius Avenue house around 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
wnewsj.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42
WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
dayton247now.com
Traffic Alert: I-75 SB closed due to vehicle accident
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- First responders are on scene of a van that has crashed into the median barrier wall along Interstate 75 SB near the SR 741/Moraine exit. The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. All lanes southbound are currently closed at this time. Dayton Police and Fire...
Memorial bike ride held for fallen Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A memorial bike ride event was held in honor of fallen Deputy Matthew Yates on Saturday. According to the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival, the ride is being held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post No. 286 at 2251 N. Dayton Lakeview Road in New Carlisle from […]
dayton247now.com
Driver dead after car crashes into Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their car crashes into a Brookville home early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a car crashing into a home, and catching fire on East Westbrook Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to Perry Township Police.
Hurricane Ian: People gather for balloon tribute for local woman killed in Florida
DAYTON — We have learned a woman from the Miami Valley is among the victims of Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles died when the hurricane made its way through Fort Myers last week, according to family. NewsCenter 7 talked with her in 2019 when her brother was killed in a...
At least 1 person hospitalized following crash in Miami County
MONROE TOWNSHIP — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Saturday afternoon, according the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to area of Ginghamsburg Road and Winding Way at around 2:52 p.m. One person was transported by ambulance to Grandview Hospital...
One shot after graveside argument in Jefferson Township
Family members began arguing while attending the burial of a relative at the Jefferson View Cemetary. The argument escalated, and one of the people pulled out a gun.
One burglar stabbed, another injured during Cleves burglary
During a follow-up investigation, it was found that Ron Sipple, 42, and Cody Ray Otto, 19, had forced their way inside the home.
