Up and down Florida's west coast, streets are littered and filled with abandoned cars, roofs are torn off and roads are blocked by flooding and debris. "This is still a very fluid environment, make no mistake, we're nowhere near the recovery efforts we need to be at. This is a very fluid, dangerous environment — structural integrity, electrical issues, downed infrastructure and still standing water," Ragan Underwood with the St. George Fire Department said.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO