brproud.com
Perkins Road near Bluff Road closed to freight truck in ditch
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed an intersection in Prairieville Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Perkins Road near Bluff Road is closed due to the street being blocked by an 18-wheeler in a ditch. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
wbrz.com
A new Murphy's Bar will be coming soon, and aims to preserve the past, look to the future
BATON ROUGE - Over twenty-five years, Murphy’s Bar has taken on a change in name and change in meaning, all while preserving pieces of the past. On the corner of West Chimes and Lake Street is where you’ll find its newly renovated building. It’s taken nearly seven years of decay and has been LSU’s original KA fraternity, a plasma lab, and a textbook store. The building will soon gain a new face as Murphy’s on Chimes.
wbrz.com
Four agencies respond to house fire in neighborhood off Millerville Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Four fire departments were called to assist in fighting a house fire near Millerville Avenue on Sunday. The East Side, Baton Rouge, St. George, and District Six Fire Departments were all called to a two-alarm fire on Rhonda Avenue on Sunday shortly before noon. When the crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home, and some firefighters were even forced out due to the extreme heat coming from the fire.
wbrz.com
Boil advisory issued for Slaughter subdivision due to broken water main
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil advisory was issued for parts of Slaughter Friday evening after a water main broke. Town officials released a statement saying residents in the Meadowood subdivision should boil their water until further notice. Read the full details about the advisory here:. "Due to a break...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest Blvd near Tower Park Blvd
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area drivers may want to avoid the area surrounding a Sunday (October 2) evening crash with injuries. The incident occurred on Sherwood Forest Boulevard across from Tower Park Boulevard, near Lake Sherwood Avenue North. Officials say one person who sustained minor injuries was...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Right lane blocked along I-110 North at I-10/I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-110 North Sunday (October 2) afternoon. As of 1:50 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is blocked I-110 North at I-10/I-110 due to a stalled vehicle. Congestion is...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
wbrz.com
BR first responders deployed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
Up and down Florida's west coast, streets are littered and filled with abandoned cars, roofs are torn off and roads are blocked by flooding and debris. "This is still a very fluid environment, make no mistake, we're nowhere near the recovery efforts we need to be at. This is a very fluid, dangerous environment — structural integrity, electrical issues, downed infrastructure and still standing water," Ragan Underwood with the St. George Fire Department said.
wbrz.com
Denham Springs fall festival brings fun to community, improvements to city's historic antique district
DENHAM SPRINGS - The antique village and surrounding communities gathered Saturday for its fall festival, and the district is seeing improvements from its impact. This year, around ten thousand were in attendance, as more than 160 vendors offered everything from handcrafted designs, festival food and a number of performances. The...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge home targeted by arsonist deemed ‘unlivable’; four occupants displaced
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Four people in the capital area are currently without a home due to the work of an arsonist, authorities say. The incident occurred Saturday, October 1 shortly before 10 p.m. within the 2200 block of General Beauregard Avenue, which is in a residential area off Gardere Lane.
theadvocate.com
New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list
This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
wbrz.com
Fire officials investigating after flames consumed shed behind BR home overnight
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a storage shed behind a home overnight. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the fire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Prescott Road, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested in capital area after murder in St. John Parish
RESERVE - A woman who was on the run after allegedly shooting someone to death in St. John Parish has surrendered to police in the Baton Rouge area. The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the shooting on East 21st Street in Reserve on Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found an unidentified victim had been shot to death.
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
Lafayette Police investigating major crash on I-10
Lafayette police said the crash took place Monday, October 3, 2022. Four vehicle are said to be involved in the crash and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating gunfire at Juban Crossing mall Saturday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after gunfire erupted right outside Juban Crossing late Saturday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of shots fired at the mall around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said they found shell casings in a grassy area just outside mall property. No...
wbrz.com
Woman's car damaged thanks to gas pump mix-up; insurance company steps up after calls from 2 On Your Side
ADDIS - A month ago, 2 On Your Side shared a story about a woman who filled her car up with diesel thanks to a mix-up at a gas station in Plaquemine. The oil company's insurance adjuster was giving her a hard time and wouldn't cover the cost of repairs — until Brittany Weiss got involved.
WWL-TV
Suspect at-large in St. John homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of shots fired at Juban Crossing. The report came in around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to officials. Officials added there were no victims or damage found at the scene of...
