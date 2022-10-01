ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Perkins Road near Bluff Road closed to freight truck in ditch

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed an intersection in Prairieville Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Perkins Road near Bluff Road is closed due to the street being blocked by an 18-wheeler in a ditch. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

A new Murphy's Bar will be coming soon, and aims to preserve the past, look to the future

BATON ROUGE - Over twenty-five years, Murphy’s Bar has taken on a change in name and change in meaning, all while preserving pieces of the past. On the corner of West Chimes and Lake Street is where you’ll find its newly renovated building. It’s taken nearly seven years of decay and has been LSU’s original KA fraternity, a plasma lab, and a textbook store. The building will soon gain a new face as Murphy’s on Chimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Four agencies respond to house fire in neighborhood off Millerville Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Four fire departments were called to assist in fighting a house fire near Millerville Avenue on Sunday. The East Side, Baton Rouge, St. George, and District Six Fire Departments were all called to a two-alarm fire on Rhonda Avenue on Sunday shortly before noon. When the crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home, and some firefighters were even forced out due to the extreme heat coming from the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Boil advisory issued for Slaughter subdivision due to broken water main

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A boil advisory was issued for parts of Slaughter Friday evening after a water main broke. Town officials released a statement saying residents in the Meadowood subdivision should boil their water until further notice. Read the full details about the advisory here:. "Due to a break...
SLAUGHTER, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Right lane blocked along I-110 North at I-10/I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-110 North Sunday (October 2) afternoon. As of 1:50 p.m., DOTD says the right lane is blocked I-110 North at I-10/I-110 due to a stalled vehicle. Congestion is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BR first responders deployed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Up and down Florida's west coast, streets are littered and filled with abandoned cars, roofs are torn off and roads are blocked by flooding and debris. "This is still a very fluid environment, make no mistake, we're nowhere near the recovery efforts we need to be at. This is a very fluid, dangerous environment — structural integrity, electrical issues, downed infrastructure and still standing water," Ragan Underwood with the St. George Fire Department said.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

New trout limits up for debate; top agenda item on LWFC list

This species is Louisiana’s most sought-after coastal fish, and vies with bass to rank overall No. 1 throughout the vast Sportsman’s Paradise waters. And, for the past two years, it’s the hottest and most-debated topic since state Wildlife and Fisheries biologists took an in-depth look at Louisiana’s trout populations.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman arrested in capital area after murder in St. John Parish

RESERVE - A woman who was on the run after allegedly shooting someone to death in St. John Parish has surrendered to police in the Baton Rouge area. The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the shooting on East 21st Street in Reserve on Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found an unidentified victim had been shot to death.
RESERVE, LA
WWL-TV

Suspect at-large in St. John homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
RESERVE, LA

