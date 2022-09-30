Read full article on original website
Dayton Metro Library to hold programs to raise domestic violence awareness
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Dayton Metro Library has several events to help raise awareness. On Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Main Library, a panel discussion hosted by the YWCA will be held. The panel will focus on survivors and highlight community resources.
Dayton area CROP hunger walk taking steps Oct. 9
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton will join hundreds of other cities nationwide in the effort to eradicate hunger. Interfaith CROP Hunger Walks are being held all over the nation to assist efforts to eradicate hunger and fight poverty around the world. The walk will take place on Oct. 9 at Shiloh Church, located at 5300 Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the walk begins at 1:30 p.m.
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
Gem City Market launches new program that matches EBT purchases
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gem City Market will assist its customers by matching 50% of EBT eligible purchases starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The co-op grocery store and the anonymous donor decided to launch this program to address this specific issue of feeding those in need. If a customer spends $100 on food items, they will only have to utilize $50 of their benefits while GCM covers the rest, according to a news release.
Candlelight vigil honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Greene County
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County held a Candlelight Vigil on Monday night at the Greene Town Center, in an effort to support victims of domestic violence. "This is our kick-off to our Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time for us to get together...
Law enforcement agencies receiving ninth round of crime reduction grant awards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ten local law enforcement organizations will share a total of $12.3 million to assist in preventing and looking into violent crime in their neighborhoods. The grants are part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program's ninth round, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike...
"Totally chaos down here" former Miamisburg resident assisting in Ian recovery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. The Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg Police officer, now lives outside of Punta Gorda. He claims that...
City turned state initiative would make hooning a misdemeanor, bill to be introduced soon
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This week, legislation will be introduced to tackle reckless driving. It’s what claimed the life of 31-year-old Allison Oliver, just a day after her birthday. “So, it’s been devastating for her mother, her siblings, her brother, and her sister,” said Larry Coleman, Oliver's grandfather....
Inmate worker dead after accident on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An inmate worker has died after being involved in a serious traffic accident that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 for several hours on Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said during an afternoon press conference that a deputy working for the Montgomery County Solid...
8-year-old and a 5-year-old hit by van after exiting school bus
UPDATE: Captain Flagg with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office told Dayton 24/7 Now's Bryn Caswell that an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old were struck by a van after getting off of their school bus on Tuesday afternoon. "We were dispatched out here just before 4 o'clock this afternoon on the report...
Frosty Tuesday morning before warming back up soon
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Our cool mornings will continue! In fact, Tuesday morning will be one of the chilliest we've seen so far this season with lows in the the upper 30s and a clear sky. Tuesday afternoon will warm up nicely, though, with highs back around 70 with lots...
Flyers Football Wins PFL Opener Over Drake
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton football returned from the bye week Saturday to open Pioneer Football League play with a 27-14 win over Drake. It was an efficient day for senior running back Jake Chisholm, who was named a Campbell Trophy semifinalist earlier in the week. The Union, Kentucky native accounted for 169 yards of total offense and two rushing touchdowns.
6-year-old girl mauled when neighbor reportedly orders dog to attack
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – A Lebanon woman is accused of ordering her dog to attack her six-year-old neighbor. Cassie Thierauf, 38, was indicted Monday for the August 25 attack on a charge of felonious assault and endangering children. 10-year-old Daria says she and the victim were playing with their...
UC defense tied American Athletic Conference record in win over Tulsa
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team wasn't even the American Athletic Conference leader in quarterback sacks before Saturday. With one big night against Tulsa, the Bearcats begin this week at the top of the national chart. Cincinnati tied a conference record with 11 sacks against the Golden...
Driver dead after car crashes into Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their car crashes into a Brookville home early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a car crashing into a home, and catching fire on East Westbrook Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to Perry Township Police.
Brief warm up before cold temperatures return
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Our cool mornings will continue! Lows start in the lower 40s with clear skies. A few of us could see some light frost as we wake up. Eventually, temperatures increase to the upper 60s with sunshine this afternoon. We have a warmer stretch this week before cold temps return by the weekend!
Three people flown by medical helicopter after two vehicle head-on collision on I-70
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash on Interstate 70 in Springfield Township Sunday morning. Melecio Herrera-Guzman, 40, of Springfield was driving a 2008 Chrysler Aspen westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes. Tiger Hickman, 36, of Lost Creek, West Virginia was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on I-70 when he was hit head on, according to troopers.
