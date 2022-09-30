DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton will join hundreds of other cities nationwide in the effort to eradicate hunger. Interfaith CROP Hunger Walks are being held all over the nation to assist efforts to eradicate hunger and fight poverty around the world. The walk will take place on Oct. 9 at Shiloh Church, located at 5300 Philadelphia Drive in Dayton. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the walk begins at 1:30 p.m.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO