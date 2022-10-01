Read full article on original website
Denver homelessness and housing budget tops $254 million
(Denver, Colo.) Denver’s Department of Housing Stability, created in 2019 to house people experiencing homelessness and prevent others from becoming homeless, proposes a quarter of a billion-dollar budget for 2023.
Inflation puts strain on Englewood animal rescue
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Many organizations are feeling the squeeze from inflation, including a dog rescue in Englewood. Higher costs for food, vet bills, and gas are making it difficult to take in more puppies and stay open. At the height of the pandemic, when people were stuck at home...
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works
Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Denver homeless program struggles to reduce death rates
DENVER (AP) — When people who had been homeless for years moved off the Denver streets and into apartments, they were far less likely to end up in hospital emergency rooms or get locked up in jail. But they still died at the same rate as those who lived...
This climate-friendly house for Marshall fire victims isn’t a luxury home
If there's one thing Peter and Michelle Ruprecht don't miss about their old home, it's the chills and drafts that would leak in each winter. The couple lived in Superior's Sagamore neighborhood, a middle-class subdivision near the Front Range foothills. The family could feel the winds pick up as gusts blew across drought-parched grasslands toward their home last December.
Loveland removes more than 50 'unauthorized encampments' in nature area
LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland closed King's Crossing Natural Area after the removal of 55-58 encampment sites where people experiencing homelessness were not authorized to live. The closure happens on Friday and will be indefinite as crews work to restore the area, according to the city's parks...
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
Study would look at feasibility of converting downtown Denver office buildings into housing
DENVER — A study proposed in Denver's 2023 budget would examine certain downtown Denver office buildings and look at how feasible it would be to convert them to housing. The plan is part of a larger adaptive reuse program the city's Community Planning and Development team is playing a big role in.
Echo Lake Lodge and Restaurant closes after a 57 year run on Mount Evans
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Life is full of twists and turns, whether it's driving the winding road up 14,000 feet of Mount Evans or taking in the beauty of leaf-peeping season on the mountain. Many often make the trek for the staple that sits the peak, Echo Lake Lodge and Restaurant.
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says
An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
Man with knife shot, killed by Aurora police on RTD bus
AURORA, Colo. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by Aurora police on a Regional Transportation District bus on Colfax Avenue Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened on a #15 bus near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Moline...
I hiked to an abandoned Colorado mine that once held dreams of gold. Today, it's a ghost town said to be worth millions of dollars.
Insider's reporter explored the abandoned Boston Mine in Colorado. It's now protected land but is said to have up to $50 million worth of gold hidden.
Proposal to kill Aurora’s $2 employment tax would cut $5.9 million from city budget
AURORA | An end to Aurora’s so-called “occupation privilege tax” on businesses and employees may be in sight under a proposal by council conservatives that would also leave a $5.9 million revenue hole in the city’s budget. Also called a “head tax,” the levy imposes a...
Rising costs put financial strain on Englewood animal shelter
Higher costs for food, vet bills and gas are making it difficult for MAMCO Rescue to take in more puppies and stay open.
No immunity for cop who shot puppy in Colorado
A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
Great American Beer Festival by the numbers
DENVER — The Great American Beer Festival has changed a lot in the 40 years since it started. "Pulling off this crazy idea was a pretty hairy adventure," said the founder of the festival, Charlie Papazian. In 1982, when the festival started in Boulder, there were 750 attendees and...
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
$238K check sent to hackers by mistake, Boulder County says
BOULDER, Colo. — An investigation is underway after Boulder County mistakingly sent a $238,000 check to a fraudulent account. The county said on Friday that one of the county's vendors experienced a cyberattack, which allowed hackers to access information from the vendor to create a spearfishing email. The email...
