ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Comments / 2

Related
9NEWS

Inflation puts strain on Englewood animal rescue

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Many organizations are feeling the squeeze from inflation, including a dog rescue in Englewood. Higher costs for food, vet bills, and gas are making it difficult to take in more puppies and stay open. At the height of the pandemic, when people were stuck at home...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
David Heitz

Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works

Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheat Ridge, CO
Government
City
Wheat Ridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
cpr.org

This climate-friendly house for Marshall fire victims isn’t a luxury home

If there's one thing Peter and Michelle Ruprecht don't miss about their old home, it's the chills and drafts that would leak in each winter. The couple lived in Superior's Sagamore neighborhood, a middle-class subdivision near the Front Range foothills. The family could feel the winds pick up as gusts blew across drought-parched grasslands toward their home last December.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Motels#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#New Place#Ridge City Council#The Best Interstate Inn
CBS Denver

Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents

After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
coloradosun.com

Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says

An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
9NEWS

Man with knife shot, killed by Aurora police on RTD bus

AURORA, Colo. — A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by Aurora police on a Regional Transportation District bus on Colfax Avenue Sunday evening, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened on a #15 bus near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Moline...
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

No immunity for cop who shot puppy in Colorado

A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Great American Beer Festival by the numbers

DENVER — The Great American Beer Festival has changed a lot in the 40 years since it started. "Pulling off this crazy idea was a pretty hairy adventure," said the founder of the festival, Charlie Papazian. In 1982, when the festival started in Boulder, there were 750 attendees and...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

$238K check sent to hackers by mistake, Boulder County says

BOULDER, Colo. — An investigation is underway after Boulder County mistakingly sent a $238,000 check to a fraudulent account. The county said on Friday that one of the county's vendors experienced a cyberattack, which allowed hackers to access information from the vendor to create a spearfishing email. The email...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy