FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyTexas State
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
WTOP
Fredericksburg SPCA to take in dogs from hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fredericksburg SPCA will receive 22 dogs from Puerto Rico this week as aid in response to Hurricane Fiona. In partnership with the national nonprofit Petco Love,...
WTOP
Bethesda Row Arts Festival returns this weekend
Are your apartment walls looking a little bare? Need some artwork to spruce up the place? Or do you just want to have a good time walking around a festival on a fall afternoon?. You can accomplish all of those things at the 24th annual Bethesda Row Arts Festival, which...
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC
If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
Fall Festivals in Prince William
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
2 Husbands, 1 Lover Shot Dead: Why A Baltimore Woman Was Labeled A ‘Black Widow’
Relationships really can be murder. Over the span of 22 years, three men ended up shot to death in Baltimore after getting involved with the same woman: Josephine Gray, a seemingly unassuming school custodian and church-goer, according to “Black Widow Murders,” airing Sundays at 7/6c on Oxygen. In...
WTOP
DC-area events canceled as remnants of Ian expected to douse region
Take your plans indoors: The D.C. area is expected to be inundated with the dregs of Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and risk of flooding over the weekend. Here’s what you need to know. Event organizers are canceling events scheduled throughout the weekend in D.C., Maryland...
WTOP
20 years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’
20 years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others. The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill,...
thedcpost.com
The Wharf Expecting Residents for Free Oktoberfest Weekend
The Wharf is ready to host three days of Oktoberfest festivities from Friday, September 30 to October 2. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare, Sam Adam Octoberfest beer (if they are 21 and older), along with Bavarian decor and costumes, throughout the weekend at Wharf restaurants including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and Kirwan’s Irish Pub.
WTOP
DC ranks in top for best cities for foodies
If you want dinner at a Michelin-related restaurant, or need that one special ingredient that only few specialty grocery stores have, D.C. isn’t a bad place to live. While it’s not No. 1, D.C. ranks in the top 15 for WalletHub’s list of the Best Foodie Cities. The nation’s capital comes in at No. 13 overall.
WUSA
20 years after DC sniper attacks, Lee Boyd Malvo expected to be resentenced in Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Twenty years ago, the D.C. Snipers began their string of shootings across the DMV region, terrorizing residents while they were doing day-to-day tasks like pumping gas and going to school. Two decades later Lee Boyd Malvo's sentence is being reviewed after the highest court in...
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WTOP
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
Tricks & Treats: Fill Your October with Seasonal Fun
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. October is chock full of fun in Prince William, with exciting autumn activities and events the whole family can enjoy. From fall festivals, pumpkin patches, costume parades, trunk-or-treating events to stunning hot air balloon rides, Prince William has your fun all lined up this month. Mark your calendars for these fun ways to celebrate the season!
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
Grieving family members testify at oversight hearing on DC's 911 call center
WASHINGTON — Ten deaths in the last three years; five in the past six months. According to a DC councilmember, that's how many people have died due to mistakes in D.C.'s 911 Center. They were mothers, fathers and children who lost their lives waiting for help. On Wednesday, Councilmember...
DC lawmaker who left Holocaust Museum early after antisemitic Facebook video attends private Farrakhan event
Trayon White, Sr., the controversial D.C. councilmember who made headlines for suggesting Jewish financiers control the weather, praised anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan in a video.
JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins
With the passing of Frank Watkins this month, RainbowPush lost one of the greatest of its heroes — and I lost a piece of my soul. The post JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Genealogy tests give answers to family of missing woman
Veronique Duperly spent most of 1975 plastering posters of her younger sister's high school yearbook picture onto street corners all around Fairfax County.
