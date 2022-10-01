ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Fredericksburg SPCA to take in dogs from hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Fredericksburg SPCA will receive 22 dogs from Puerto Rico this week as aid in response to Hurricane Fiona. In partnership with the national nonprofit Petco Love,...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WTOP

Bethesda Row Arts Festival returns this weekend

Are your apartment walls looking a little bare? Need some artwork to spruce up the place? Or do you just want to have a good time walking around a festival on a fall afternoon?. You can accomplish all of those things at the 24th annual Bethesda Row Arts Festival, which...
BETHESDA, MD
thedcpost.com

Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC

If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Pets & Animals
State
Washington State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
PWLiving

Fall Festivals in Prince William

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

DC-area events canceled as remnants of Ian expected to douse region

Take your plans indoors: The D.C. area is expected to be inundated with the dregs of Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and risk of flooding over the weekend. Here’s what you need to know. Event organizers are canceling events scheduled throughout the weekend in D.C., Maryland...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plants And Animals#Birds
thedcpost.com

The Wharf Expecting Residents for Free Oktoberfest Weekend

The Wharf is ready to host three days of Oktoberfest festivities from Friday, September 30 to October 2. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare, Sam Adam Octoberfest beer (if they are 21 and older), along with Bavarian decor and costumes, throughout the weekend at Wharf restaurants including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and Kirwan’s Irish Pub.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC ranks in top for best cities for foodies

If you want dinner at a Michelin-related restaurant, or need that one special ingredient that only few specialty grocery stores have, D.C. isn’t a bad place to live. While it’s not No. 1, D.C. ranks in the top 15 for WalletHub’s list of the Best Foodie Cities. The nation’s capital comes in at No. 13 overall.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

Tricks & Treats: Fill Your October with Seasonal Fun

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. October is chock full of fun in Prince William, with exciting autumn activities and events the whole family can enjoy. From fall festivals, pumpkin patches, costume parades, trunk-or-treating events to stunning hot air balloon rides, Prince William has your fun all lined up this month. Mark your calendars for these fun ways to celebrate the season!
MANASSAS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy