heraldcourier.com
Isaiah 117 House to bring its mission of love to Washington County
Just try to imagine a child, who is scared and fearful, has been removed from their home because of the abuse and neglect they have often had to endure. Because the child has nowhere else to go, the little person is taken to a child welfare office to sit and wait — and sometimes spend the night — while arrangements are made with a foster care family.
Pockets of high COVID transmissions remain, but cases are declining in most of the region
This region contains nearly all of the pockets of high COVID-19 community levels in Tennessee and Virginia, even as the number of new COVID-19 cases declines. The Centers for Disease Control on Friday rated Carter, Hawkins, Unicoi and Washington counties in Northeast Tennessee with high rates of disease transmissibility. They are the only ones in Tennessee.
Council approves contract to take its trash to Blountville
BRISTOL, Va. — The city is close to having an agreement to take its garbage to a Blountville landfill and contracting with a firm to install temperature monitoring equipment at its closed landfill. The City Council voted 4-1 Friday morning to enter into a contract with Eco-Safe Systems, LLC,...
Damascus, Abingdon town council candidates to attend forum
The League of Women Voters of Washington County, Virginia is sponsoring two forums for town council candidates. The Damascus forum will be held at the Old Mill Inn Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. The Abingdon forum will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.
Wise County gets grant to provide satellite broadband
A $232,500 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Education and Telehealth Access Fund will be used to finance the provision of broadband internet service through Starlink satellite service to unserved or underserved households with school children in Wise County. The grant funds will be used for the...
Bluff City appoints a new council member
The Bluff City Town Council’s monthlong search for a new board member concluded this week when the board held a special meeting Tuesday and voted to appoint new Alderwoman Julie Venable to the position. Bluff City Mayor and Town Manager Jeff Broyles is glad to have all five seats...
Your View | Hartley, Osborne have moved the city forward
Our city has made a lot of progress in the last four years. We have new businesses with hundreds of new jobs, police and firefighters are being paid more and have better staffing, and Bristol is getting its first new public school built in almost 50 years. All this has...
Remembering former columnist Jack Kestner
Lisa Kestner Quigley sent me a message Thursday night, saying her daddy, Jack Kestner, would have been 101 years old. “How can that be possible?” she asked. Jack Kestner was a mountain man from Hayter’s Gap, Virginia, as well as a journalist, and he wrote a column for this newspaper for 18 years.
Shift to the east spared the area much of Ian's wind and rain
Hurricane Ian took a turn to the east, sparing the greater Bristol region much of the forecasted rain and wind from the massive storm that clobbered Florida. “We avoided much of the impact in this area,” Doug Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday afternoon. “It ended up taking a right turn and moving out to the Florida peninsula and then made landfall again at the South Carolina coastline.”
Our View | Fund passenger rail service to Bristol now before governmental gravy train ends
While it’s encouraging the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plan acknowledges strong support and significant interest for passenger rail service to Bristol, it would have been nice if some of the $5 billion set aside for 81 passenger rail projects could have included even a few million dollars designated with the goal of bringing passenger trains to the Bristol Train Station again.
Ballad: 'COVID long haul is real, we are here to help'
Thousands in this region continue to cope with the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus months after their primary symptoms subsided, but many aren’t seeking available treatment, according to providers at Ballad Health System’s Center for Post-COVID Care. Ballad established the clinic in April 2021, just over a year...
Old Smoky Distillery teams with athletes to promote brand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of the world’s best athletes, including a few Tennessee ones, are now investing in one of the most prominent brands in the Smokies. Ole Smoky Distillery is partnering with Patricof Co, a New York-based investment platform that makes investment recommendations for professional athletes. Several of its clients have invested their personal funds into the Gatlinburg-based moonshine company.
Bristol’s pickleball investment could bring a big return
Pickleball is booming, and Bristol, Tennessee, may be well on its way to becoming one of the region’s leaders in the sport. In July, the Bristol Tennessee City Council approved plans to construct a 12-court pickleball park at the Bristol Sportsplex, a multi-sport facility with both indoor and outdoor tennis courts plus four indoor pickleball courts. Through a public-private partnership, the Sportsplex and the city have agreed to a 30-year lease permitting the city to build the public park.
Ford carries Chattanooga past ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga’s three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Overcast with showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Short week, no problem: E&H punishes Catawba for SAC win
EMORY, Va. – Beating an undefeated perennial powerhouse on the road in overtime during your first year within South Atlantic Conference play?. Meh, that was last week’s news. The new trend? Emory & Henry College has now moved on to winning conference tilts during short weeks. With Hurricane...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
History with Hayes: McClelland’s wobbly semifinal kick propelled Gate City to '97 title
Only six seconds elapsed from the clock as the climactic play unfolded. Yet, it probably seemed more like six minutes to the throng of fans rising to their feet at Gate City High School’s Legion Field on the chilly afternoon of Nov. 29, 1997. Prayers were said, breath was...
Tazewell football star following in brother's fast footsteps
TAZEWELL, Va. – Tazewell senior Cassius Harris grasped the basics of hardcore football in an old-fashioned setting. “My older brother and I played backyard ball all the time. We tackled each other and he never took it easy on me,” Harris said. “I learned a lot that way.”
ETSU hosts Chattanooga in Rail Rivalry
Coming in: Chattanooga (3-1, 1-0), lost to Illinois, 31-0, on Sept. 22; ETSU (2-2, 0-2), def. Robert Morris, 45-3, last Saturday. What to watch for: Thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian, it promises to be chilly, windy and rainy as ETSU looks to claim The Rail Rivalry for the first time since 2018…Game time has been moved from 7:30 to 3 p.m. in hopes of lessening the impact from the storm…Chattanooga holds the all-time series lead 24-19-1, including a 4-1 mark since the Bucs returned to the gridiron in 2016…Defense has been the theme in the last three games, with the Mocs outscoring the Bucs 51-46...ETSU’s lone loss in last year’s Southern Conference championship season was to the Mocs…Chattanooga, who lost last Thursday at Big 10 foe Illinois, is ranked 10th and 12th in the most recent FCS polls… ETSU is led on offense by Jacob Saylors, who was the Southern Conference preseason player of the year. He became the third ETSU running back to eclipse 3,000 career yards after last week’s 163 yards and three touchdowns against Robert Morris…Devonnsha Maxwell, the SoCon preseason defensive player of the year, has 7.5 career sacks against ETSU, including a school record five last season…Saylors has rushed for 211 yards in three games against the Mocs, while Ailyn Ford has 295 yards and three scores against the Bucs…ETSU has committed eight turnovers this season, including seven interceptions, while the Mocs have turned it over six times…ETSU has a pair of freshman from Chattanooga…ETSU has just two home games remaining after this one, on Oct. 22 vs. Samford and Nov. 12 with Western Carolina…Beer will be sold at ETSU home football games for the first time beginning today.
