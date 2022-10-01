Read full article on original website
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
UFC Fight Night 211: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan odds, picks and predictions
In a women’s strawweight bout in the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211 at UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the UFC Fight Night 211: Dern vs. Yan odds, with expert picks and predictions.
UFC Fight Night 211 video: Chelsea Chandler smashes Julija Stoliarenko for first-round debut TKO
Smashing your opponent for a TKO stoppage in your debut would be an ideal scenario for any UFC fighter. That’s exactly what Chelsea Chandler did to Julija Stoliarenko on the prelims of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211. The event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and streamed on ESPN+.
Look: Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Fight Video
A viral video of a cheerleader getting into a physical fight is trending on social media today. In the video, the cheerleader appears to getting into it with someone, before she's had enough. "This cheerleader bout that life," the account tweeted. The video of the cheerleader fight has gone viral.
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL・
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds
Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
PWMania
The Wrestling Industry Reacts to the Death of Wrestling Legend Antonio Inoki
As PWMania.com previously reported, Antonio Inoki, the founder of NJPW and a wrestling legend, died at the age of 79. Several wrestlers reacted to the news, and here are some of their reactions:. Tony Khan: RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki’s influence and his achievements...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Has Long, Delayed Reaction To Liver Kick KO
MMA fighter Andrey Pulyaev finished Aleksander Kurshinsky with a nasty liver kick that took almost five seconds to fully react to. Pulyaev and Kurshinsky faced off at Shlemenko FC 5 on Friday in Omsk, RU. The two middleweights had a highly competitive first round of their fight, with both fighters dealing high amounts of damage.
mmanews.com
Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Mackenzie Dern after UFC Fight Night 211 loss?
Mackenzie Dern is 0-2 in UFC main events after falling short to Yan Xiaonan at UFC Fight Night 211. Dern (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) suffered a majority decision defeat to Xiaonan (14-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in Saturday’s strawweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and now she’s forced to go back to the drawing board and see what’s next.
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
Watch MMA fighters fall through the cage mid-match (Video)
Watch as two MMA fighters fall through the cage door in the middle of their bout. In mixed-martial arts, there is an expectation that fighters will encounter a certain level of pain. However, normally that comes at the hands of their opponent, not the cage and venue itself. For two...
Conor McGregor sends disturbing voice message to Michael Bisping
The feud between former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping escalated to a new level on Friday evening. McGregor and Bisping have had a rocky relationship over the past few years and now ‘Notorious’ has threatened to go to war with ‘The Count’. Their latest...
Dillon Danis shares DMs from Sean O’Malley, challenges ‘Suga’ to fight
Dillon Danis has once again caused a stir on social media in the latest case of tweet and delete fever. Danis, who has been known for his social media antics rather than fighting these days, was back at it again on Twitter. This time, he took aim at UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who is preparing for the biggest fight of his pro MMA career against former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22.
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. out of Tyson Fury fight ahead of Deontay Wilder PPV
Andy Ruiz Jr. is not expected back in training until November, ruling out the notion of a fight with Tyson Fury in December. The fact Ruiz is on vacation also halts any plans to face Anthony Joshua on December 17. Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Deontay Wilder. As World Boxing News...
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
PWMania
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
