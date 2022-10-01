ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#Global Emissions#Skyrocket#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Bitcoin could be due for a bit of a victory this quarter, says Bloomberg

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Quant, rising 33.86%. The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has approved the crypto operations of Revolut, a key step for the British fintech's ambitions to expand in the space, reports Bloomberg. The registration comes after Revolut spent months relying on temporary permission to operate its crypto-asset business. The firm was among a dozen others that received an extension to get their applications or affairs in order after a March deadline passed, the article explains.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today

On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
MARKETS
techaiapp.com

Basel Study Shows World’s Largest Banks Are Exposed to $9 Billion in Crypto Assets – Bitcoin News

A first-of-its-kind study published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision details that the world’s largest financial institutions are exposed to roughly €9.4 billion (US$9 billion) in crypto assets. The research paper authored by the Basel Committee’s secretariat Renzo Corrias further explains that out of all the banks’ total risk exposure, cryptocurrency exposure is estimated to be around 0.01% of total exposures.
MARKETS
e-cryptonews.com

Crypto Regulation Index for 2022

1.1 Which countries have the tightest cryptocurrency regulations?. Which countries have the tightest cryptocurrency regulations?. Interest in cryptocurrency has boomed over the past two years and with more people investing than ever before, crypto scammers are constantly finding new and sophisticated ways to defraud well-meaning investors. Crypto crime had a record-breaking year in 2021, with scammers making off with an estimated $14 billion of investor’s funds.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin Lightning Network capacity strikes 5,000 BTC

Bear markets are for building out capacity on the layer-2 Lightning Network. Despite macroeconomic headwinds and sluggish price action, the Lightning Network, the layer-2 payments solution fo Bitcoin (BTC), continues to flourish. The Bitcoin Lightning Network reached a milestone capacity of 5,000 BTC ($96 million). In effect, more and more...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data

Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
CURRENCIES
Herald & Review

Wall Street opens higher; pound rallies after UK tax retreat

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as Treasury yields ease off their multiyear highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% in early Monday trading. The British pound strengthened and borrowing costs for the U.K. government fell after the new, embattled government of Prime Minister Liz Truss abandoned plans to cut income tax rates for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts that had set off turmoil in financial markets and sent the pound to record lows. Crude oil prices were sharply higher ahead of a meeting this week of OPEC+. The oil cartel is expected to accounce production cuts.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Crypto Price Check: Bank of England Action Could Affect Bitcoin: Analyst

The Bank of England's surprise move could have implications for the world's largest cryptocurrency, a crypto analyst said. The stock market rallied in the previous session after the U.K.'s central bank said it would carry out emergency purchases of U.K. government bonds in an effort to restore "orderly market conditions" amid a historic slide for the pound.
CURRENCIES
Herald & Review

Wall Street rallies as bond yields pull back from highs

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rallied on Monday and Treasury yields eased off their multiyear highs as Wall Street leaves behind the worst month since the virus pandemic crashed global markets. The S&P 500 rose 2.3% as of 1:29 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 682...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Range-Bound Bitcoin Reminds Crypto Twitter of 2018 Lull That Ended With 50% Crash

It's the glass half-full, glass half-empty bitcoin (BTC) market. To bulls, factors like the absence of large sellers, persistent holding by long-term investors and the cryptocurrency's resilience in the face of turmoil in traditional financial markets provide hope. To bears, the current lull is reminiscent of September-October 2018, when the...
STOCKS
tokenist.com

Bitcoin Hash Rate Reaches New ATH Amid Crypto Winter

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The Bitcoin mining hash rate reached a new peak of 240.208 million TH/s Sunday, according to the crypto trading firm Blockchain.com. The new record high comes in the midst of a crypto downturn which has pushed market prices down to multi-year lows.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy