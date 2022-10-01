Read full article on original website
Related
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
This Bitcoin [BTC] system finally bears the brunt of the ongoing crypto blizzard
The installation of Bitcoin [BTC] ATMs across the globe has been on the rise since 2017. The bull run for the same finally seems to have come to an end in September 2022. The number of installations finally took a hit last month amid the ongoing crypto winter. A worldly...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Bitcoin could be due for a bit of a victory this quarter, says Bloomberg
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Quant, rising 33.86%. The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has approved the crypto operations of Revolut, a key step for the British fintech's ambitions to expand in the space, reports Bloomberg. The registration comes after Revolut spent months relying on temporary permission to operate its crypto-asset business. The firm was among a dozen others that received an extension to get their applications or affairs in order after a March deadline passed, the article explains.
Herald & Review
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
It's not easy to be an investor right now. With stock prices tumbling and some experts warning that a recession could be looming, many people are questioning just how safe the stock market is at the moment. Nobody knows for certain how long this downturn might last, and that uncertainty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Crypto Crash Continues as Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP All Plunge Again Today
On Wednesday morning, large market cap cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP had all dropped by more than 5% over the prior 24 hours. These moves followed an overnight decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, which peaked early Wednesday at more than 4%. With risk-free alternatives looking more...
techaiapp.com
Basel Study Shows World’s Largest Banks Are Exposed to $9 Billion in Crypto Assets – Bitcoin News
A first-of-its-kind study published by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision details that the world’s largest financial institutions are exposed to roughly €9.4 billion (US$9 billion) in crypto assets. The research paper authored by the Basel Committee’s secretariat Renzo Corrias further explains that out of all the banks’ total risk exposure, cryptocurrency exposure is estimated to be around 0.01% of total exposures.
e-cryptonews.com
Crypto Regulation Index for 2022
1.1 Which countries have the tightest cryptocurrency regulations?. Which countries have the tightest cryptocurrency regulations?. Interest in cryptocurrency has boomed over the past two years and with more people investing than ever before, crypto scammers are constantly finding new and sophisticated ways to defraud well-meaning investors. Crypto crime had a record-breaking year in 2021, with scammers making off with an estimated $14 billion of investor’s funds.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin Lightning Network capacity strikes 5,000 BTC
Bear markets are for building out capacity on the layer-2 Lightning Network. Despite macroeconomic headwinds and sluggish price action, the Lightning Network, the layer-2 payments solution fo Bitcoin (BTC), continues to flourish. The Bitcoin Lightning Network reached a milestone capacity of 5,000 BTC ($96 million). In effect, more and more...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Hits the 3.2 Million Mark in Presale – as Cardano and XRP are set to thrive post-merge
Big Eye’s recent success is mounting up! The meme token is celebrating reaching the end of stage two of its presale and entering stage three! This growth has got a lot of people talking about the coin’s bright future. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as...
CoinDesk
Cryptocurrencies XRP, MKR Shine as BTC, ETH Hold Steady Ahead of US Inflation Data
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP and MKR, the governance token of the peer-to-peer lending platform Maker, are rallying in an otherwise moribund crypto market awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation: core personal consumption expenditure (PCE). XRP traded recently at around 50 cents, representing an 11% gain...
Herald & Review
Wall Street opens higher; pound rallies after UK tax retreat
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as Treasury yields ease off their multiyear highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% in early Monday trading. The British pound strengthened and borrowing costs for the U.K. government fell after the new, embattled government of Prime Minister Liz Truss abandoned plans to cut income tax rates for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts that had set off turmoil in financial markets and sent the pound to record lows. Crude oil prices were sharply higher ahead of a meeting this week of OPEC+. The oil cartel is expected to accounce production cuts.
Crypto Price Check: Bank of England Action Could Affect Bitcoin: Analyst
The Bank of England's surprise move could have implications for the world's largest cryptocurrency, a crypto analyst said. The stock market rallied in the previous session after the U.K.'s central bank said it would carry out emergency purchases of U.K. government bonds in an effort to restore "orderly market conditions" amid a historic slide for the pound.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin price falls below US$19,000, XRP down, BNB only gainer in crypto top 10
Bitcoin was back under US$19,000 in Monday morning trading in Asia, a level it has fluctuated around for most of the past two weeks, boxed in by global macroeconomic concerns that have also hit equity markets. Ether also fell. BNB was the only gainer among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Herald & Review
Wall Street rallies as bond yields pull back from highs
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rallied on Monday and Treasury yields eased off their multiyear highs as Wall Street leaves behind the worst month since the virus pandemic crashed global markets. The S&P 500 rose 2.3% as of 1:29 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 682...
CoinDesk
Range-Bound Bitcoin Reminds Crypto Twitter of 2018 Lull That Ended With 50% Crash
It's the glass half-full, glass half-empty bitcoin (BTC) market. To bulls, factors like the absence of large sellers, persistent holding by long-term investors and the cryptocurrency's resilience in the face of turmoil in traditional financial markets provide hope. To bears, the current lull is reminiscent of September-October 2018, when the...
tokenist.com
Bitcoin Hash Rate Reaches New ATH Amid Crypto Winter
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The Bitcoin mining hash rate reached a new peak of 240.208 million TH/s Sunday, according to the crypto trading firm Blockchain.com. The new record high comes in the midst of a crypto downturn which has pushed market prices down to multi-year lows.
Comments / 0