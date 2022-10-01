Autumn is nearly here, its full splendor peeking out from around the edges of the last hot days. I had intended to write a thoughtful, poignant column about this gorgeous season, the passage of time, and the bright, bittersweet days that carry us from the warmest time of year to the coldest. The weather has been perfect, although in the span of time between sunrise and sunset, several outfits are required–coats for the first light chores, sweaters for the morning, t-shirts at midday, and then back to sweaters and coats as the day goes. In other words, it is beautiful, but there is no denying that summer is behind us now.

