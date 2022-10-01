Read full article on original website
Easy Apple Pie Cookies
These Easy Apple Pie Cookies are fun, tasty and a great treat for fall! Using pie crust and apple pie filling, these cookies are so easy to make and are so cute!. Have you seen recipes floating around for apple pie cookies? They are cookies that are made to look like little apple pies. It usually involves a homemade dough and then making a from-scratch apple pie filling then chilling dough then rolling out dough to create the beautiful lattice topping. Well, this recipe is not that! This is a much simpler version of that recipe that you can make far quicker but still comes out tasty and just as cute! Made with pie crust, apple pie filling and a few other ingredients, these are really the most adorable cookies that you will love to make and share!
13 Over The Top Apple Recipes To Make If You Go Apple Picking
Because you'll be eating an apple day forever unless you get creative with all those apples.
Songpyeon “Apples”
These adorable rice cake “apples” are a festive and creative take on songpyeon, a Korean filled and steamed rice cake that’s commonly eaten during Chuseok, the Korean mid-autumn harvest festival. Songpyeon are traditionally formed in a half-moon shape, but Jennifer Ban of Rice Blossoms fashions her gorgeous songpyeon in the form of different fruits and vegetables, such as apples, peaches, pumpkins, and persimmons. These are filled with a mixture of crushed and whole sesame seeds, honey, and brown sugar, which offers a subtle sweetness when you bite into the rice cake. Set aside a full weekend afternoon for this project, as filling and shaping each apple will take time. This is a great project to do with kids, since the rice cake dough is similar in texture to play dough. Songpyeon are best the day they’re made.
Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
Snickerdoodle Oreos With Cinnamon Creme Will Be On Store Shelves Ahead Of The Holidays
We may still be a few months away from the holiday season, but Oreo is launching a new cookie flavor that will give you all the holiday vibes. New limited-edition Oreo Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies combine sweetness with cinnamon spice. The cookies feature a snickerdoodle-flavored cookie and cinnamon flavor creme with green and red sugar crystals.
Classic Cherry Cheesecake Recipe
It's pretty hard not to love cheesecake — the creamy, tangy flavor tastes oh-so good. You can't go wrong with serving up a classic, plain cheesecake, but if you want to add a pop of color and sweetness, a fruit topping is the way to go. Recipe developer Jessica Morone has crafted this classic cherry cheesecake, and it really is the perfect dessert for a casual dinner or get-together. "My favorite thing about this cheesecake is that it is actually rather simple to make," Morone says. "There aren't a ton of ingredients, and it's very easy to put together."
Overnight French Toast with Cranberries and Pecans
This stunning overnight French toast is the move for an effortless make-ahead brunch. After you've assembled it and let it chill overnight, all you have to do in the morning is top it with pecans, bake it, and finish it with powdered sugar. Allowing the challah slices to sit overnight in the egg mixture results in evenly soaked bread that remains irresistibly custardy as it bakes, while the top crisps up. Orange zest and tart, juicy cranberries add brightness to the dish, while chopped pecans lend it a nutty crunch. When you serve it, be sure to scoop up the buttery maple syrup sauce on the bottom; it gives this a rich finish. If you'd like, add a touch of bourbon to the egg mixture.
How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake
It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
Apple Cheesecake Dip
GTU chef, Charlotte Hancey joined us with a recipe for Apple Cheesecake Dip with Churro Chips. Sweet cream cheese, tart apples, and warm spices make the most delicious dip. Pair with cinnamon sugar tortilla chips for the perfect fall treat!. INGREDIENTS. For the dip:. 8 oz cream cheese, softened. 7...
How to Make an Almond Flour Pie Crust That’s Keto and Gluten-Free
A good pie crust is the base of so many recipes, from sweet pies to savory supper pies and quiches. If you’re trying to eat healthier or avoiding allergens, this almond flour pie crust is a good recipe to try. It uses only five ingredients, all of which are gluten-free, dairy-free and keto.
Air Fryer Fried Apples
Easy, tasty and great for snacking, as a dessert or a side dish, these Air Fryer Fried Apples are a sweet treat that you can make in a flash!. Did y'all know you can make fried apples in your air fryer? These are super easy and don't take a lot of ingredients to make. The air frying does not dry these out but makes them nice and tender just like if you made them the traditional way. Serve them as a side dish to your favorite southern meal or serve them up as a dessert with some ice cream! If you want to utilize your air fryer for more than just french fries, then you need to make this Air Fryer Fried Apple recipe!
