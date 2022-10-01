Diamondbacks at Giants Lineups September 30

Is Geraldo Perdomo coming around at the plate?

The Arizona Diamondbacks (72-84) play the San Francisco Giants (78-78) at Oracle Park, San Francisco tonight at 7:15 P.M. PT. Last minute tickets can be purchased HERE

Merrill Kelly, (13-7, 3.13 ERA will face Alex Cobb, (6-7, 3.67 ERA). We covered the pitching matchups for the series in depth earlier today in this article .

NOTE: This article has been updated. Ketel Marte was placed on the IL for an undisclosed reason and Buddy Kennedy has been recalled. Lineup has been updated.

LINEUPS

Geraldo Perdomo has been the hottest Diamondback hitter of late. He carries a six game hitting streaking into tonight's game, going 8-20, .400, including a homer a walk and a stolen base.

The streak has raised his batting average 10 points to .197 and OPS 21 points to .553. While those numbers are still well below average the team would love for the 22 year old short stop to finish the year strong. Perdomo has seen an uptick in his exit velocities the past week or so. For the year he ranks near the bottom of MLB tables in exit velocity and barrel rates. But it was an encouraging sign to see him do this against Luis Garcia. Video courtesy of AT&T Sports Net SW and MLB