ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks at Giants Lineups September 30

By Jack Sommers
Inside The Diamondbacks
Inside The Diamondbacks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjX1L_0iHRAboK00

Is Geraldo Perdomo coming around at the plate?

The Arizona Diamondbacks (72-84) play the San Francisco Giants (78-78) at  Oracle Park, San Francisco tonight at 7:15 P.M. PT.  Last minute tickets can be purchased HERE

Merrill Kelly, (13-7, 3.13 ERA will face Alex Cobb, (6-7, 3.67 ERA).  We covered the pitching matchups for the series in depth earlier today in this article .

NOTE: This article has been updated. Ketel Marte was placed on the IL for an undisclosed reason and Buddy Kennedy has been recalled. Lineup has been updated.

LINEUPS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyNWa_0iHRAboK00

Geraldo Perdomo has been the hottest Diamondback hitter of late. He carries a  six game hitting streaking into tonight's game, going 8-20, .400,  including a homer a walk and a stolen base.

The streak has raised his batting average 10 points to .197 and OPS 21 points to .553. While those numbers are still well below average the team would love for the 22 year old short stop to finish the year strong. Perdomo has seen an uptick in his exit velocities the past week or so. For the year he ranks near the bottom of MLB tables in exit velocity and barrel rates. But it was an encouraging sign to see him do this against Luis Garcia.  Video courtesy of AT&T Sports Net SW and MLB

Geraldo Perdomo homers (; 0:29)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
County
San Francisco, CA
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Vimael Machin not in lineup Sunday for Athletics

Oakland Athletics infielder Vimael Machin is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Machin is being replaced at third base by Ernie Clement versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 253 plate appearances this season, Machin has a .220 batting average with a .587 OPS, 1 home run,...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Ketel Marte
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns sitting Saturday for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is being replaced behind the plate by Joey Bart versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. In 174 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .264 batting average with a .683...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Salvador Perez not in Royals' Sunday lineup

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Perez is being replaced behind the plate by MJ Melendez versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. In 473 plate appearances this season, Perez has a .254 batting average with a .757 OPS, 23 home...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is being replaced at desiganted hitter by J.D. Davis versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. In 583 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .231 batting average with a .716 OPS, 19 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Diamondbacks#Mlb#Giants Lineups#The San Francisco Giants#At T Sports Net Sw
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks leave Cooper Hummel off Sunday lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Cooper Hummel in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hummel will take a seat Sunday while Carson Kelly starts at catcher and bats second against the Giants. Hummel has made 197 plate appearances so far as a pro, and has...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Villar single in 10th, Giants beat D-backs in home finale

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie David Villar hit a two-run, bases-loaded single with nobody out in the 10th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 4-3 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, a dramatic finish to the final game of the season at Oracle Park. The win also kept alive the Giants’ hopes of a winning season, raising their record to 80-79 with three games remaining in San Diego. Austin Slater homered for the Giants and Evan Longoria contributed a sacrifice fly in what might have been his final home game in San Francisco. Longoria’s status for the Padres series is questionable as well. He took a bad-hop grounder off his bare hand in the top of the 10th and was going to give way to a pinch-hitter had Villar not won the game in the spot ahead of him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Cronenworth, Padres beat White Sox 5-2, magic number at 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Mike Clevinger was brilliant for six innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Saturday to reduce their magic number for clinching an NL wild card to one. Juan Soto and Manny Machado also connected for the Padres, who can claim their first playoff spot in a full season since 2006 on Sunday when they send lefty Blake Snell to the mound for the series finale. They got some help when Miami beat Milwaukee 4-3. San Diego leads Philadelphia by two games for the second of three National League wild cards. “It feels good to get the magic number down to one,” said Clevinger, who had a great slider. “It’s like a little playoff game there.” Bob Melvin, in his first season as Padres manager, acknowledged he was scoreboard-watching during the game. Cronenworth homered right around the time the Marlins-Brewers game ended.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Inside The Diamondbacks

Inside The Diamondbacks

Phoenix, AZ
10
Followers
11
Post
835
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Diamondbacks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Arizona Diamondbacks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks

Comments / 0

Community Policy