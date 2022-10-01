ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix launches site showcasing New Mexico film locations

By Natalie Wadas
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyXO9_0iHR91jv00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Netflix is launching a new website here in New Mexico to help you find where scenes of popular shows and movies were filmed. It’s called ‘Netflix in your neighborhood.’ News 13 spoke with a representative from Netflix about this new interactive tool.

The roller rink ‘Skate-O-Mania’ is the filming location for a scene in Netflix’s hit TV show ‘Stranger Things.’ It’s just one of the many locations people can look up on Netflix’s latest dashboard. “We’ve found through some studying of our own that people that watch our shows are two and a half times more likely to want to go visit a place. So we want to have that interaction with our fans and have them closer to the shows that they love,” says Nick Maniatis, director of studio affairs North America for Netflix.

New Mexico is the first state in the U.S. where the site—NetflixNM.com—is launching. Right now the site features five different shows, an interactive map of where in New Mexico different scenes were filmed, and attractions and restaurants around those locations. “It’s a win-win for the state and for us. For the local businesses: you know I just talked to the manager here at Skate-O-Mania and he said once the show ‘Stranger Things’ launched, their business picked up almost immediately. So it’s good for everyone, right? And we want to be part of the community,” Maniatis says.

Netflix says they decided to launch the site here because their hub is here, they do a lot of filming here, and they are committed to this state. The site is now live, and to kick-off the launch Netflix is holding a ‘Stranger Things’ themed night at Skate-O-Mania that will include photo ops and special prizes. Netflix hopes to expand this website nationwide eventually but says right now they are focused on New Mexico.

