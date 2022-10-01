ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island County, WA

KOMO News

WSP Trooper released from Harborview Medical Center

SEATTLE, Wash. — Five-Year Washington State Patrol veteran, Dean Atkinson Jr., was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle this morning. Atkinson will be returning to Walla Walla to continue his recovery from the injuries he sustained from a shooting on Sept. 22. According to SIU reports, Walla Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
The Associated Press

5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash

SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
Island County, WA
myeverettnews.com

Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital

SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
Key News Network

Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian

Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

5 people injured in separate Seattle shootings

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News September 30th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his part in an alleged fentanyl ring operating in the Wenatchee Valley. An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth and U.S. Highway 2 was reopened last night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas.
WENATCHEE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street

A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
EDMONDS, WA

