KOMO News
WSP Trooper released from Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE, Wash. — Five-Year Washington State Patrol veteran, Dean Atkinson Jr., was released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle this morning. Atkinson will be returning to Walla Walla to continue his recovery from the injuries he sustained from a shooting on Sept. 22. According to SIU reports, Walla Walla...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
Families of victims in deadly floatplane crash plan to conduct their own investigation
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The families of the victims in a deadly floatplane crash off of Whidbey Island are planning to conduct their own investigation into what went wrong. Ten people were killed, including nine adults and one child when a floatplane took a nose dive and crashed into the water near Mutiny Bay. The plane took off from Friday Harbor as a scheduled commuter flight to the Renton Municipal Airport. The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m.
myeverettnews.com
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay
Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
q13fox.com
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital
SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
Human Remains, 80% Of Floatplane Wreckage Recovered After Puget Sound Crash
'Words cannot adequately convey the depth of our grief,' the family of some of the victims said in a statement.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KOMO News
Police reopen 7th and Denny in Seattle after investigating overnight shooting
SEATTLE — Police are investigating gunfire heard near the KOMO Plaza around Seattle Center overnight. The shots began around 2 a.m. Monday. KOMO News employees said they heard at least five gunshots on the Denny Way side of the building. Police said they received reports of someone firing from...
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
q13fox.com
5 people injured in separate Seattle shootings
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Southbound lanes of I-5 near airport blocked by rollover crash
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 5:30am on Sunday, October 2nd, to the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the W Bakerview Road interchange due to reports of rollover crash. The crash resulted in blocking both lanes. As of 5:50am, law enforcement reported being able to open...
KOMO News
Family identifies 19-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — The family of the 19-year-old woman killed by a driver going the wrong way on I-5 in SeaTac last week is sharing their daughter's story. Family members identified the woman killed as Ayla Dudley of Seattle. Dudley's family said Ayla was on her way home from...
State patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes near elementary school
SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 30th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his part in an alleged fentanyl ring operating in the Wenatchee Valley. An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth and U.S. Highway 2 was reopened last night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas.
Pedestrian killed by driver fleeing North Seattle shooting, police say
SEATTLE — A 21-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver fleeing a shooting scene in north Seattle early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. Detectives are investigating. Police responded to the 4200 block of Brooklyn Avenue Northeast after reports of shots fired at around 12:05...
q13fox.com
Gravedigger who helps families on their toughest days spots thief stealing his livelihood
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A gravedigger is turning to the public for help. Surveillance shows a thief making off with a backhoe but not before the victim raced to try to stop him from getting away with his livelihood. FOX 13 News is learning why the gravedigger believes the suspect had...
myedmondsnews.com
No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street
A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
