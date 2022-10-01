About 54 million tons of e-waste is produced each year, with UN reports predicting a doubling in U.S. output in the next 16 years. The United States alone, we dump about sixty million dollars worth of gold and silver each year in our old cell phones. The U.N. estimates that in 2019, the value placed on the materials in electronic waste was about seven and a half billion dollars. The circular economy is based on building a sustainable future based on which we reduce waste and reduce waste.

