Read full article on original website
Related
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
Futurity
Solar cells on your roof can save a lot of water
Electricity-generating rooftop solar cells not only save on planet-warming carbon emissions, they also save a significant amount of water, researchers report. A given household may save an average 16,200 gallons of water per year by installing rooftop solar, the researchers found. In some states, like California, this saving can increase...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewable energy production through first half of 2022 surpassed coal by more than 18%
Domestic production and consumption of renewable energy (e.g., biofuels, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) reached a record high as of mid-year 2022, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of EIA’s “Monthly Energy Review” report (with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Grist
Oregon’s first-of-its-kind renewable energy plant
It’s Monday, October 3, and Oregon just opened a groundbreaking renewable energy project. Clean-energy enthusiasts celebrated this week as a first-of-its-kind renewable energy plant came online in northern Oregon. The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility, located near the small town of Lexington, represents the country’s first utility-scale project to combine...
Billions in USDA Conservation Funding Went to Farmers for Programs that Were Not ‘Climate-Smart,’ a New Study Finds
The Biden administration has said it will rely on the nation’s farmers to help achieve the country’s climate goals, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture is paying them millions of dollars for practices that don’t achieve those targets—and in some cases, increase greenhouse gas emissions. A...
beefmagazine.com
Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness
Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Utility-scale developer to recycle 95% of value of end-of-life solar panels with SolarCycle
Silicon Ranch Corporation, developer of solar and energy storage and independent power producer, announced it entered an agreement with SolarCycle to recycle end of life solar modules for re-entry into the supply chain. SolarCycle said it recovers roughly 95% of the value of a panel in its process. SolarCycle, launched...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Electric charging company faces $2.7 million fine from Oregon DEQ
Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold over $2 million in fraudulent credits,...
Phys.org
Investigating the impact of new energy efficient streetlights on insects
New energy efficient streetlights are playing a major role in influencing insect behavior, says NIWA. The discovery comes from a four-year study investigating Ōtautahi—Christchurch city's switch from older streetlights, such as yellow high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps, to blue-white light-emitting diodes (LEDs). This switch represents significant savings in operational...
How the E-Waste Industry is Ramping Up the Circular Economy
About 54 million tons of e-waste is produced each year, with UN reports predicting a doubling in U.S. output in the next 16 years. The United States alone, we dump about sixty million dollars worth of gold and silver each year in our old cell phones. The U.N. estimates that in 2019, the value placed on the materials in electronic waste was about seven and a half billion dollars. The circular economy is based on building a sustainable future based on which we reduce waste and reduce waste.
Growing heat waves make geothermal energy vital to reducing grid demand
Heat waves are , longer lasting and more extreme. That puts added pressure on the electricity grid in America and requires us to think about underutilized sources of renewable energy. The leading candidate for prioritization is geothermal ground source energy, which, like solar energy, can be used by homeowners, commercial property owners and institutions. It can save money over time for all three, while benefiting the planet and easing the grid’s burden.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions
This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. On the central Illinois farms that supply most of the world’s canned pumpkin, farmers are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil. The effort...
The world’s largest carbon removal project will break ground in Wyoming
Los Angeles-based Carbon Capture Inc. and Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions announced earlier this month “Project Bison” will officially begin operations in Wyoming next year. The direct air capture facility will be made up of large arrays of modules about the size of 40-foot shipping containers equipped with “reactors,”...
Reducing energy waste key to meeting climate goals
LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Embracing decentralised power grids may be the way forward in building out renewable energy capacity to reach global climate goals, the CEO of investment firm Sustainable Development Capital said on Monday.
techunwrapped.com
Back Market avoids emitting 803 thousand tons of CO2, in eight years of activity
Through the sale of refurbished electronicsthat is, products that have been used, collected, analyzed, repaired and renewed by professional refurbishers, the Back Market marketplace has already avoided the emission of 803 thousand tons of CO2e the use of 2.7 million tons of raw materials and 827 million kiloliters of water, avoiding the generation of more than 3,000 tons of electronic waste. The conclusion is from the report “The environmental impact of digital around the world”, presented by the French Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME).
Grist
Why algae could be a ‘magic crop’ for a drought-stricken world
As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Future of Food Issue explores that reality through the lens of foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Try them yourself with the recipes in our Climate Future Cookbook. At first glance, the operations of...
This company is making whirlpools to clean microplastics from water
Wasser 3.0 has created a simple solution to reducing microplastic pollution, involving swirling water and a special gel.
Photos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storage
The company captures thousands of tons of carbon by transforming CO2-rich plant waste into bio-oil before storing it geologically through injection wells. Businesses like Microsoft, Shopify, and Stripe are already paying Charm 600 dollars for each tonne of carbon it buries underground. IE discusses the questions and concerns regarding how...
Rising Ozone Levels a 'Silent Threat' to Pollination: Scientists
Ozone levels have been increasing because a warming climate is creating optimal conditions for it to thrive, according to researchers.
Comments / 0