U.S. Politics

Interesting Engineering

World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly

A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
WYOMING STATE
Futurity

Solar cells on your roof can save a lot of water

Electricity-generating rooftop solar cells not only save on planet-warming carbon emissions, they also save a significant amount of water, researchers report. A given household may save an average 16,200 gallons of water per year by installing rooftop solar, the researchers found. In some states, like California, this saving can increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tom Webb
Grist

Oregon’s first-of-its-kind renewable energy plant

It’s Monday, October 3, and Oregon just opened a groundbreaking renewable energy project. Clean-energy enthusiasts celebrated this week as a first-of-its-kind renewable energy plant came online in northern Oregon. The Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility, located near the small town of Lexington, represents the country’s first utility-scale project to combine...
OREGON STATE
beefmagazine.com

Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness

Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Fish#Investment#Climate Change#Bull Trout#Politics Federal#Salmon
The Oregonian

Electric charging company faces $2.7 million fine from Oregon DEQ

Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold over $2 million in fraudulent credits,...
OREGON STATE
Phys.org

Investigating the impact of new energy efficient streetlights on insects

New energy efficient streetlights are playing a major role in influencing insect behavior, says NIWA. The discovery comes from a four-year study investigating Ōtautahi—Christchurch city's switch from older streetlights, such as yellow high-pressure sodium (HPS) lamps, to blue-white light-emitting diodes (LEDs). This switch represents significant savings in operational...
ANIMALS
HackerNoon

How the E-Waste Industry is Ramping Up the Circular Economy

About 54 million tons of e-waste is produced each year, with UN reports predicting a doubling in U.S. output in the next 16 years. The United States alone, we dump about sixty million dollars worth of gold and silver each year in our old cell phones. The U.N. estimates that in 2019, the value placed on the materials in electronic waste was about seven and a half billion dollars. The circular economy is based on building a sustainable future based on which we reduce waste and reduce waste.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Growing heat waves make geothermal energy vital to reducing grid demand

Heat waves are , longer lasting and more extreme. That puts added pressure on the electricity grid in America and requires us to think about underutilized sources of renewable energy. The leading candidate for prioritization is geothermal ground source energy, which, like solar energy, can be used by homeowners, commercial property owners and institutions. It can save money over time for all three, while benefiting the planet and easing the grid’s burden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Pumpkin farms adapt to improve soil, lower emissions

This Thanksgiving, your pumpkin pie might have a lower carbon footprint. On the central Illinois farms that supply most of the world’s canned pumpkin, farmers are adopting regenerative techniques designed to reduce emissions, attract natural pollinators like bees and butterflies and improve the health of the soil. The effort...
ILLINOIS STATE
techunwrapped.com

Back Market avoids emitting 803 thousand tons of CO2, in eight years of activity

Through the sale of refurbished electronicsthat is, products that have been used, collected, analyzed, repaired and renewed by professional refurbishers, the Back Market marketplace has already avoided the emission of 803 thousand tons of CO2e the use of 2.7 million tons of raw materials and 827 million kiloliters of water, avoiding the generation of more than 3,000 tons of electronic waste. The conclusion is from the report “The environmental impact of digital around the world”, presented by the French Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME).
ECONOMY
Grist

Why algae could be a ‘magic crop’ for a drought-stricken world

As our climate changes, so will our diets. Fix’s Future of Food Issue explores that reality through the lens of foods that show what sustainable, equitable, and resilient eating could look like. Try them yourself with the recipes in our Climate Future Cookbook. At first glance, the operations of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Interesting Engineering

Photos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storage

The company captures thousands of tons of carbon by transforming CO2-rich plant waste into bio-oil before storing it geologically through injection wells. Businesses like Microsoft, Shopify, and Stripe are already paying Charm 600 dollars for each tonne of carbon it buries underground. IE discusses the questions and concerns regarding how...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

