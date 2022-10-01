ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Missing girl found during drug raid in New Castle

By Patty Coller
 2 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Most sting operations target adults that are being investigated for selling drugs and rarely does one center around a juvenile, but a Lawrence County drug bust has landed a teen in big trouble.

The Lawrence County District Attorney’s HIDTA Drug Task Force along with New Castle CIRT executed a sealed search warrant at a home in the 2400 block of Graceland Road in New Castle. The sting was called “Operation Daddy’s Home.”

Warren doctor facing sex charge

The target of the investigation was a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the sale of drugs and had illegal guns.

During the search, investigators found an assault rifle, three handguns, extended magazines and drum magazines along with suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and a digital scale.

The juvenile was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A female juvenile who was missing for more than a year was found at the house and returned to East Coast authorities, police said.

bonez olinger
2d ago

a minor living in a good area some parent/guardian taking care of living expenses so id say its a safe bet its more about the "street cred/bragging rights" then providing for himself or family this is the type of drug dealer that deserves a 20+ yr sentence along with the dealers that live in the projects/HUD and driving $60,000 + vehicles, luxury items or blowing it as fast as they make it but no they get slapped on the wrist mean while catch someone selling to keep they're family literally just above poverty level, living with basic essentials and bam 50 yr sentence and another family struggling to keep the lights on and i understand its not that hard for a felon to get a good job now days but it wasn't always that way

