Missing girl found during drug raid in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Most sting operations target adults that are being investigated for selling drugs and rarely does one center around a juvenile, but a Lawrence County drug bust has landed a teen in big trouble.

The Lawrence County District Attorney’s HIDTA Drug Task Force along with New Castle CIRT executed a sealed search warrant at a home in the 2400 block of Graceland Road in New Castle. The sting was called “Operation Daddy’s Home.”

The target of the investigation was a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the sale of drugs and had illegal guns.

During the search, investigators found an assault rifle, three handguns, extended magazines and drum magazines along with suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and a digital scale.

The juvenile was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A female juvenile who was missing for more than a year was found at the house and returned to East Coast authorities, police said.

