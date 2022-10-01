Read full article on original website
Lola Lobato
2d ago
Good that way our kids can be safe from this batch hopefully they get a long prison stay in our country because if they send them back they will just come back
How Hays County is addressing fentanyl overdoses
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — According to state data, Texas saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. On Sunday, Hays County leaders hosted a meeting where they discussed how they’re handling the growing crisis. One of the focuses of the meeting was to highlight...
fox7austin.com
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
fox7austin.com
APD identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has officially identified a man killed after an argument over child custody turned into a SWAT call, then an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Austin last month. The man, identified as 29-year-old Antonio Gonzales, was shot by a SWAT officer who had been with...
fox7austin.com
Austin police officer killed in crash honored with public visitation, funeral
AUSTIN, Texas - The community is paying its respects to an Austin police officer who was killed in a crash in September. Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23. The crash happened at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Williamson County at around 5:56 a.m.
fox7austin.com
2 killed, 1 arrested in Leander crash
LEANDER, Texas - Two people were killed and a third is behind bars after a crash Friday night in Leander. The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the US 183A frontage road at the intersection with FM 2243. Two people were pronounced dead and one...
KSAT 12
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
Man dies in custody at Travis County Correctional Complex
Andres Villareal-Salguero was pronounced dead at 2:21 p.m. after he was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer. Resuscitation efforts were performed but unsuccessful.
fox7austin.com
Motorcycle crash with deer leaves man dead, woman injured
ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash with a deer in Williamson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.
3 teens arrested in string of September robberies, carjackings in Austin
Three teenagers were arrested related to six Austin robberies that occurred this month, some of which happened at gas stations and grocery stores. In most cases, police said the teens assaulted their victims, pointed guns at and carjacked them.
clayconews.com
Austin, Texas: OPERATION LONE STAR Defends against Human Trafficking, Weapon and Drug Smuggling
Austin, TX (September 30, 2022) - Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.
KVUE
Austin police arrest three juvenile suspects in connection to robberies
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested three minors who they believe are behind a series of robberies around the Austin area. Two of the suspects are 14 years old and the third suspect is 15. The most recent crime happened Tuesday, Sept. 27, at an H-E-B...
Records: Man arrested after not rendering aid in fatal east Austin crash
AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal collision Tuesday involving two vehicles at the intersection of Crystalbrook Drive and Loyola Lane in east Austin.
KBTX.com
FBI, Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat made to Cameron ISD
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -One juvenile was arrested Friday evening after making an online threat to cause harm to Cameron ISD. In a statement, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office says the FBI received a tip from a person who had knowledge of the online threat. Officials say school resource deputies...
KWTX
Central Texas crash leaves one deceased, another in serious condition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An East Texas woman is dead following a crash on US 79, East of Milano Friday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a crash at 3:35 p.m. Sept. 30 on US 79. A 2000 Toyota Corolla, operated by a 78...
Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin to be laid to rest in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Austin Police Officer Anthony Martin, who died from sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored in Abilene on October 4. Before his career with the Austin Police Department, Officer Martin served 20 years in the United States Air Force, many of those years at Dyess Air Force […]
Two in hospital after vehicle hits pole in downtown Austin
Austin Police said the crash happened at Sabine Street and East 11th Street around 2:50 a.m.
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
fox7austin.com
Teens arrested for July robbery, murder at South Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas - Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in July in South Austin. 17-year-old Darian Anderson, 18-year-old Ahmed Al Khazaali, 18-year-old Jon Willard, 17-year-old Xavion Walton, and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested for the July 20 shooting of 28-year-old Rony Alfredo Mateo-Comapa. The five were arrested on September 26.
Man to be released on bond, DNA evidence used in 2012 conviction inconclusive
A man convicted and jailed for a February 2011 aggravated assault could be released on bond after it was found DNA evidence used in the case was inconclusive.
Comments / 5