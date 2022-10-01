ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

HeySoCal

Kevin Hart announces Monrovia restaurant location

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the new Harthouse restaurant location in an Oct.5 Instagram video, ¨We're getting an amazing response people are loving our food, loving our product. So with that being said, I'm gonna give you more Monrovia California.¨ As of this publication, a date has yet to be announced for the opening.
MONROVIA, CA
KTLA.com

Celebrating National Taco Day with Tito's Tacos

Wirt Morton, co-owner of Tito's Tacos and comedian Eric Schwartz joined us live with a preview of the Fifth Annual Tito's Fiesta Mexicana event in Culver City. The event is set to take place today from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
CULVER CITY, CA
Let's Eat LA

Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?

See the Best Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In LA Right Now. (Los Angeles, CA) - When the season gets under way, there's only one thing that'll make you feel better: wings. We love Korean-style wings. And there are so many excellent options in Los Angeles. But when you want Buffalo-style wings, there's nothing quite like it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

An Iconic Hollywood Dive Bar Is Back and Just as Gritty as Ever

As of last Thursday, September 29, Los Angeles bar group Pouring With Heart (Golden Gopher, The Normandie Club) has given new life to the 1947-born Power House Bar, which had remained shuttered for more than two years at Hollywood and Highland. The idea is simple: to bring back the local dive bar and do it well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orange County 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orange County, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orange County as well as turkey to go and takeout options.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
franchising.com

Fatburger Rings in 70th Anniversary with Fat Deals Through End of Year

Burger Chain Celebrates with Free Food, Free Delivery and Commemorative Packaging. October 03, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES - Fatburger announces a Fat celebration in honor of its 70th anniversary. Fans can enjoy some juicy deals running through the end of the year, including free food giveaways every Tuesday and free delivery on Fridays. To mark the special occasion, the burger brand has also unveiled special edition packaging to commemorate seven decades of serving up delicious, custom-built Fatburgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do in L.A. This Week [10-3-2022 to 10-7-2022]

So what's on your radar for the first week of October? Need ideas? We got your back. For October 3-7 in Los Angeles, catch Tito's Fiesta Mexicana, the Black Lagoon Pop Up Bar, the Hola Mexico Film Festival, new exhibitions at TAM, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch, Carved at Descanso Gardens, Oktoberfest at Fairplex, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dinh Lee

Wagyu Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles - Tama En

Tama En is a high-end Japanese barbeque restaurant with two locations in the Los Angeles and Orange County area, one being in Lomita, California, and the other in Gardena, California. Tama En is a do-it-yourself Japanese barbeque grill that specializes in its high-quality Japanese beef, also known as wagyu. At the restaurant, you are presented with a charcoal grill on the table in which you would grill the meat you order to your own liking, whether you like it more rare or more well-done, you can cook it however you would like.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fast Casual

Mr Pickle's adding up to 20 locations

California-based Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has added a franchisee — Hungry Hospitality — to its family. The father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo, as well as Jason's lifelong friend and colleague, Eli Illishah, have taken ownership of the Mr. Pickle's Fresno restaurant at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. The trio plans to open up to 20 locations in Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years, according to a press release.
FRESNO, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best Seal Beach Restaurants

With the staggering amount of Seal Beach restaurants that pop up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings.
SEAL BEACH, CA
KGET

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim.
CALIFORNIA STATE

