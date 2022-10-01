Skripac, South Range roll to 7-0

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Billy Skripac had over 200 yards passing and four total touchdowns Friday night as the South Range Raiders rolled to 7-0 on the season with a 55-0 win over Niles.

J.D. Crouse hauled in two of the three receiving touchdowns on the night for South Range.

Blake Ewert, Tyler Remish and Ayden Leon , Dylan Smesko and Aidan Dominguez also found the endzone for the Raiders.

Niles (2-5) will host Struthers in week eight. South Range (7-0) will visit Jefferson .

