Skripac, South Range roll to 7-0

By Justin Shilot
 2 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Billy Skripac had over 200 yards passing and four total touchdowns Friday night as the South Range Raiders rolled to 7-0 on the season with a 55-0 win over Niles.

J.D. Crouse hauled in two of the three receiving touchdowns on the night for South Range.

Get to know South Range’s Shane Lindstrom: Big 22 Contender

Blake Ewert, Tyler Remish and Ayden Leon , Dylan Smesko and Aidan Dominguez also found the endzone for the Raiders.

Niles (2-5) will host Struthers in week eight. South Range (7-0) will visit Jefferson .

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

