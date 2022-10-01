Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Celebrate Oregon's Farm to School Program!
October is National Farm to School Month, and in Oregon we have a lot to celebrate! Melina Barker, director of the Oregon Farm to school and School Garden Network, joined us to share more. For more information, visit oregontaste.com. This segment was sponsored by Oregon Department of Agriculture.
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
More than $20M raised so far through Florida Disaster Fund, governor says
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than $20 million has been raised so far through the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday afternoon during a news briefing. Donations will support response and recovery activities throughout communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. We're really excited about being able to help...
Portland-area volunteers fly to Florida for hurricane relief
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death toll is climbing and damage is widespread in the wake of catastrophic Hurricane Ian. "The boats between houses, basically wiped out the whole dock, put all the boats on the shore," said Chris Schwartzkopf, a volunteer with the Red Cross. A duo of husband...
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
Pennsylvania business owner heading to Florida to help people in need
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A business owner in central Pennsylvania is getting ready to pack up his truck and head south after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on Florida. Ronnie Beeck, who is the owner and operator at DJ’s Smoke Shack on the West Shore, just returned from responding to the floods in eastern Kentucky.
A Yakima coffee shop and local photographer team up for a new annual holiday photoshoot
YAKIMA -- Today is the start of a new tradition for C&S Coffee Shop in Terrace Heights. The shop teamed up with a local photographer to capture the smiles on kids and families faces during major holidays. For Halloween, people can stop by in their costumes, get candy and choose...
