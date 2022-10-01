ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Celebrate Oregon's Farm to School Program!

October is National Farm to School Month, and in Oregon we have a lot to celebrate! Melina Barker, director of the Oregon Farm to school and School Garden Network, joined us to share more. For more information, visit oregontaste.com. This segment was sponsored by Oregon Department of Agriculture.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

More than $20M raised so far through Florida Disaster Fund, governor says

WASHINGTON (TND) — More than $20 million has been raised so far through the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday afternoon during a news briefing. Donations will support response and recovery activities throughout communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. We're really excited about being able to help...
FLORIDA STATE
KATU.com

Portland-area volunteers fly to Florida for hurricane relief

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death toll is climbing and damage is widespread in the wake of catastrophic Hurricane Ian. "The boats between houses, basically wiped out the whole dock, put all the boats on the shore," said Chris Schwartzkopf, a volunteer with the Red Cross. A duo of husband...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
KATU.com

Pennsylvania business owner heading to Florida to help people in need

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A business owner in central Pennsylvania is getting ready to pack up his truck and head south after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on Florida. Ronnie Beeck, who is the owner and operator at DJ’s Smoke Shack on the West Shore, just returned from responding to the floods in eastern Kentucky.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy