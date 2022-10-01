Read full article on original website
Oregon's gubernatorial candidates react to another violent weekend across Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's governor candidates spoke out on the recent violence around Portland. All three candidates will take part in KATU's governor debate on October 4. Tragedies like these are becoming far too common in our state's largest city. Politicians like my opponent have enabled the defund the police movement and made Oregonians less safe. It's time we take a stand for public safety."
Dan Wieden of Portland based Wieden + Kennedy passes at the age of 77
PORTLAND, Ore. — The co-founder of the iconic Portland-based advertising firm Wieden + Kennedy has died. Dan Wieden passed away on September 30 at the age of 77. Wieden was born in Portland on March 6, 1945. He attended Grant High School and then attended the University of Oregon...
TICKET GIVEAWAY: Portland Fall Home and Garden Show
KATU / PORTLAND FALL HOME AND GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / Portland Fall Home and Garden Show Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
Oregon Convention Center spires to be lit red in honor of fallen firefighters
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Convention Center spires will be red from dusk until dawn next Saturday, Oct. 8, in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. According to Portland Fire Bureau Chief Sara Boone, this year has a personal significance to Portland firefighters due to the loss of Lt. Jerry Richardson and Capt. Rick Ilg of Forest Grove, who was married to one of their employees.
Portland-area volunteers fly to Florida for hurricane relief
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death toll is climbing and damage is widespread in the wake of catastrophic Hurricane Ian. "The boats between houses, basically wiped out the whole dock, put all the boats on the shore," said Chris Schwartzkopf, a volunteer with the Red Cross. A duo of husband...
Portland community responds to four homicides in 24 hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police made three arrests after four homicides in a 24-hour time period over the weekend. This spanned from early Friday morning into Saturday, including two stabbings in Old Town, a shooting in Northeast, and a shooting in Southeast. Sergeant Kevin Allen said from investigative units...
50th Portland Marathon featured gorgeous weather and route through many neighborhoods
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of runners hit the streets for the 50th annual Portland Marathon this morning. Runners started in downtown Portland, along Naito Parkway. The route took off to the rose quarter, through Northwest Portland and Old Town. Runners then headed over to Southeast Portland and Sellwood, before...
City of Portland gets 1.2 million to help improve downtown areas
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland will get more than a million dollars to improve downtown. The federal grant is part of the American Rescue Plan. The city says it will go toward building 32,000 square feet of street plazas. PBOT says they plan to focus on Pride...
Dancing in the Square celebrates Native cultures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Native tribes of the Northwest gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Friday for the 15th annual Dancing in the Square Powwow. The event is a celebration of Native cultures but also aims to highlight health disparities for American Indians and Alaska Natives. The Northwest Portland Area...
Ongoing vandalism discourages business owners in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — After moving from Portland's Old Town to downtown, Wyatt Savage was hopeful the level of crime wouldn't be quite so severe. But the owner at Pallet Portland is now considering a move to escape the ongoing challenges. "In three months I’ve had four windows smashed, I’ve...
Local non-profit hopes to break down barriers for those with disabilities
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week’s Everyday Hero, Scott Hatley, has been active in helping the Portland community for the past 18 years. Hatley runs the local non-profit, Incight, an organization with the goal of providing more opportunities for people with disabilities across Oregon. Hatley says Incight’s mission is...
Portland Police have SE 122nd closed at Powell Boulevard as they investigate a shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a shooting at SE 122nd and Tibbets. 122nd remains closed as they investigate. Portland Police haven’t released any information. This is a developing story and KATU News will have more when it becomes available.
NOAA report on restoring salmon, steelhead finalized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A push to restore some native fish populations continues to move upstream. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has finalized a report to rebuild salmon and steelhead in the Columbia River Basin. The report covers steps to take such as increasing habitat restoration, reintroducing salmon into...
NE Portland residents wake up to dozens of tires slashed, police looking for suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors are asking for answers this afternoon in Northeast Portland. Residents woke up to tires punctured on vehicles parked on the street and in driveways. A caller to KATU News says he believes cars from NE 70th to NE 72nd and Sacramento to Fremont Street were...
Fall DIY Project
Richard Bloom of R.Bloom's of Lake Oswego showed Kara a fun, fall diy project to do! Click here for more information about R.Bloom's of Lake Oswego.
Things 2 Do: September 30 through October 2
U-Pick pumpkin patches are now open throughout Washington County! Pick a pumpkin from a patch, get lost in a corn maze or take a hay ride. Enjoy the sights, sounds and smells of Autumn. Plan a family getaway this fall in Oregon's Tualatin Valley. Portland Night Market returns Friday and...
Portland Police arrest driver of stolen SUV, firearm and brass knuckles recovered
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police were sent to NW Glisan Street on Saturday on a report of people passed out in a vehicle. When police arrived, they found a Toyota RAV 4 with Washington plates parked, facing the wrong way. Police say the SUV was stolen out of Washington...
Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
Person in mental health crisis starts fire in SW Portland apartment building
A person in an apparent mental health crisis started a fire in a Southwest Portland apartment building early Friday morning, prompting an evacuation for other residents in the building. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 3:45 a.m. Friday on reports of someone burning things outside their apartment...
