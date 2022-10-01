Read full article on original website
Kansas jumps in-state rivals K-State in AP Top 25 poll
For the first time since 2009, the Jayhawks are ranked in the AP Top 25, leapfrogging in-state rival Kansas State.
Iowa State loses a heartbreaker in Lawrence
After Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season last week, the Cyclones looked to get back on track in Lawrence, facing the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks at 4-0. Kansas came into the game as one of the talks of college football, whereas the Cyclones looked to quickly put their last week behind them.
Kansas football cracks top 25 in AP, Coaches polls
For the first time in 13 years, the Kansas football program is ranked in the weekly polls. Following KU’s 14-11 win over Iowa State on Saturday, the Jayhawks catapulted into the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. It’s the first time since Oct. 18, 2009 that the KU program is ranked inside the top 25 nationally. KU came in at No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll.
LIVE Updates: Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas Jayhawks
Come join us with live updates on today's game.
