Lawrence, KS

247Sports

Iowa State loses a heartbreaker in Lawrence

After Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season last week, the Cyclones looked to get back on track in Lawrence, facing the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks at 4-0. Kansas came into the game as one of the talks of college football, whereas the Cyclones looked to quickly put their last week behind them.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas football cracks top 25 in AP, Coaches polls

For the first time in 13 years, the Kansas football program is ranked in the weekly polls. Following KU’s 14-11 win over Iowa State on Saturday, the Jayhawks catapulted into the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll. It’s the first time since Oct. 18, 2009 that the KU program is ranked inside the top 25 nationally. KU came in at No. 19 in the AP Poll and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural's Zoe Canfield commits to KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Rock Chalk Block Party

Jayhawk fans of all ages gathered on Mass Street Friday night for the inaugural Rock Chalk Block Party. The celebration was planned ahead of KU’s homecoming game against Iowa State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Marching Jayhawks will perform in a pregame show starting at 2:10 p.m., and a flyover is planned for 2:20 p.m.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
MAYETTA, KS
inkansascity.com

Reservation for One: Meat Mitch

With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City

Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where's the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
DES MOINES, IA
fox4kc.com

When could it snow in Kansas City? Here's what data shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Iowa State Daily

Ames Police update on death of Iowa State student

The Ames police do not suspect any foul play in the case of Emma Timmer, the Iowa State student who was found dead last month. The case is an active investigation and was not mentioned in the department’s monthly activity report, but Police Commander Daniel Walter said with the evidence available, they do not believe there was any criminal activity.
AMES, IA

