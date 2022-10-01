ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
windermeresun.com

How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WOKV.com

Death toll escalates in Florida to 47 from Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Authorities in Florida confirmed several more deaths late Saturday that raised the state's death toll from Hurricane Ian to at least 47 fatalities, hiking the global toll to at least 54 dead. A list of the dead compiled by medical examiners in...
FLORIDA STATE
WBTM

God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Team Heading to Florida

God’s Pit Crews Immediate Response Team is leaving to help victims of Hurricane Ian this morning. The team with 75 volunteers is heading to Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, and Venice, Florida to help some of the hardest hit areas with clean up. They’ll also be bringing ten tractor trailers...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans stuck in Florida rallying for more direct help to the hardest hit areas

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been three days since Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida and finally some Minnesotans who live there are getting their first decent night's sleep in a real bed since that day.Mike and Lorie Daniel survived Hurricane Ian from the fourth floor of their newly built hurricane-proof apartment building. However, the storm surge flooded the first floor of the building, and everyone living there is still without power and cell service, leaving the residents displaced."Displaced is probably an understatement," said Mike Daniel, "It's like apocalyptic. I was in Grand Forks in 1997 during the flood, and this makes...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrate#Florida Duke#Ncd Rrb
reef2rainforest.com

Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida

To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
SANIBEL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian

Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida should ‘look at’ changes to make mobile homes safer: Rick Scott

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) discusses the state’s responsibility regarding building codes for mobile homes during an interview with Meet the Press. Mobile homes in Southwest Florida were affected by Hurricane Ian. Damage costs are estimated to be in the billions. during an interview with Meet the Press.Oct. 2, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy