Central Florida drivers try to find gas, restore utilities in Ian’s aftermath
ORLANDO, Fla. — Saturday is the first day of the state gas tax holiday. At the same time, there are gas shortages at some stations across Central Florida. AAA said trucks are on the road with deliveries and we should see improvements soon. Drivers struggled for hours to find...
‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida
Damage from Hurricane Ian cut off access to two islands off of the coast of Fort Meyers, Florida. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
How A Solar Community, Babcock Ranch Of SW Florida, Withstood The Wrath Of Ian
Drone footage aids Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida
As Florida reels , which has left at least 21 people dead and over a million Floridians without power, utility companies – and a full-time storm chaser – are using drone technology to aid in rescue efforts and provide a wider scope of the destruction. The hurricane left...
Death toll escalates in Florida to 47 from Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Authorities in Florida confirmed several more deaths late Saturday that raised the state's death toll from Hurricane Ian to at least 47 fatalities, hiking the global toll to at least 54 dead. A list of the dead compiled by medical examiners in...
God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Team Heading to Florida
God’s Pit Crews Immediate Response Team is leaving to help victims of Hurricane Ian this morning. The team with 75 volunteers is heading to Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, and Venice, Florida to help some of the hardest hit areas with clean up. They’ll also be bringing ten tractor trailers...
SEE: Alleged robber jumps into Tampa Bay to avoid police
SEE: Alleged robber jumps into Tampa Bay to avoid police After being located by police, Dean jumped into Tampa Bay and tried to swim away. (NCD)
Minnesotans stuck in Florida rallying for more direct help to the hardest hit areas
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been three days since Hurricane Ian hit Fort Myers, Florida and finally some Minnesotans who live there are getting their first decent night's sleep in a real bed since that day.Mike and Lorie Daniel survived Hurricane Ian from the fourth floor of their newly built hurricane-proof apartment building. However, the storm surge flooded the first floor of the building, and everyone living there is still without power and cell service, leaving the residents displaced."Displaced is probably an understatement," said Mike Daniel, "It's like apocalyptic. I was in Grand Forks in 1997 during the flood, and this makes...
Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida
To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat.
Ian’s aftermath: Damage assessment and response
Ian’s aftermath: Damage assessment and response On Oct. 1, FEMA said that 1.3 million Florida residents were still without power since Hurricane Ian struck the peninsula. (NCD)
Florida's gas tax suspension kicks off | Here's what you need to know
FLORIDA, USA — Florida's gas tax suspension officially began on Saturday and will run through the entire month of October. Drivers can expect to save more than 25 centers per gallon on gas, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. As of the latest report from AAA, the state...
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
DeSantis defends early hurricane response as questions mount over evacuations
More than 1.3 million homes and businesses remained without power on Saturday.
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
Gov. DeSantis waives unemployment assistance requirements for those affected by Ian
Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass several requirements for re-employment assistance claims. Gov. Ron DeSantis has waived several requirements to receive unemployment aid for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Sunday. Now, Hurricane Ian survivors will temporarily be able to bypass...
Florida should ‘look at’ changes to make mobile homes safer: Rick Scott
Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) discusses the state’s responsibility regarding building codes for mobile homes during an interview with Meet the Press. Mobile homes in Southwest Florida were affected by Hurricane Ian. Damage costs are estimated to be in the billions. during an interview with Meet the Press.Oct. 2, 2022.
Florida Man Makes His Television Debut Fleeing From Deputies On Patrol: LIVE
A Florida man made his television debut while On Patrol: LIVE was filming Friday night. Every Friday and Saturday night On Patrol: LIVE, a REELZ program, provides minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on
Florida Native Slams Critics of People Who Didn't Evacuate: It's 'HARD'
"Would they rather go be even poorer in a different state or be dead in Florida?" one critic tweeted.
WATCH: Sign collapses behind Florida reporter during Hurricane Ian
A reporter in Florida got a shock after a sign collapsed behind her just before she went live on television during Hurricane Ian Thursday.
