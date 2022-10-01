ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Giants vs. Bears DFS lineup: Start Khalil Herbert with David Montgomery out, and who replaces Sterling Shepard?

By BJ Rudell
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
lastwordonsports.com

Chicago Bears Coaches Under Fire Amid Struggles in Week 4 Loss

The Chicago Bears are in Year 1 of their extensive rebuild. It is probably better described as an overhaul. They are planning on moving the entire franchise to the nearby suburb of Arlington Heights and their long-time president is retiring after this season. What would help ease some of this transition would be a little certainty in what they have under center.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chicago Tribune

Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters

Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
CHICAGO, IL
profootballnetwork.com

Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Source: Star RB Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?

The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, an MRI exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Lewis Cine injury: Minnesota Vikings rookie safety carted off field

Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Here’s what we know about Cine’s injury. Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffers leg injury. Cine, the Viking’s first-round pick in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
profootballnetwork.com

Browns vs. Falcons Week 4 preview and prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 4. Can Cleveland continue to ride its running game and defense to victory? Will the Falcons keep Kyle Pitts involved after he finally emerged in Week 3?. And, which team will secure its second...
CLEVELAND, OH
profootballnetwork.com

Is Jarvis Landry playing Sunday vs. the Vikings?

The New Orleans Saints will already be down Michael Thomas and Jameis Winston for the team’s Week 4 matchup without the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s more uncertainty to be found on the team’s offense. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Is Landry expected to play on Sunday, and what are the fantasy football ramifications of his injury?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
profootballnetwork.com

Is Gabe Davis playing today vs. the Ravens?

Is Gabe Davis playing in Week 4 after the Buffalo Bills‘ WR appeared to aggravate his ankle injury in practice this week? Let’s take a look at the latest injury news surrounding Davis and the fantasy football implications of the news. Update: Gabe Davis is active for the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Chicago

Bears Roster Risers and Fallers After Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4

Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well that was ugly. The Bears struggled in all three phases, and allowed the Giants to control the game from start to finish. The defense couldn’t stop Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones in the run game. The offense looked disjointed throughout the day. Critical mistakes on special teams sealed the team’s fate. Sunday’s 20-12 loss was a big failure for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system, and a big failure for the Bears.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#New York Giants#Chicago Bears Dfs#Pfn#Giants Dfs
profootballnetwork.com

Packers vs. Patriots DFS lineup: Should you include Romeo Doubs, AJ Dillon, Damien Harris, and Rhamondre Stevenson?

If you’re playing a Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 4, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
GREEN BAY, WI
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Kansas promo code scores awesome Rams-49ers MNF offers

Bettors can use our Caesars Kansas promo code for the “Full Caesar” bonus. Make a big first bet on Monday Night Football and get a head start on Caesars Rewards. Use PFNFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code for an insured first bet up to $1,250. This gives you the chance to risk a little more on your first bet, knowing that you will get a free bet refund it you lose.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Yardbarker

Bears named a potential suitor for Giants WR Kenny Golladay

New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay has been taking it on the chin dating back to the preseason. The Chicago native, who had an underwhelming first season in New York in 2021 (37 receptions, 521 yards, zero touchdowns), has quickly fallen out of favor with both the Giants’ coaching staff and their fans.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' disappointing loss vs. Giants

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Giants 20-12 on Sunday, falling to 2-2 ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. It was a one-possession loss by Chicago, but there were a number of reasons why they fell short. The Bears offense stalled in the red zone; the defense struggled to stop the run (and stop play-action bootlegs); and the coaching staff was out-coached by Brian Daboll’s staff.
CHICAGO, IL
profootballnetwork.com

Monday Morning GM: Evaluating 2023 NFL Draft Quarterbacks From Week 5

Thanks in part to the partnership with Pro Football Network and the East-West Shrine Bowl, readers can now go beyond the games on Saturdays and obtain a virtual look at the scouting process for the 2023 NFL Draft. For some, the draft takes place in April. For those initiated, the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy