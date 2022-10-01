Giants vs. Bears DFS lineup: Start Khalil Herbert with David Montgomery out, and who replaces Sterling Shepard?

Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears Coaches Under Fire Amid Struggles in Week 4 Loss
The Chicago Bears are in Year 1 of their extensive rebuild. It is probably better described as an overhaul. They are planning on moving the entire franchise to the nearby suburb of Arlington Heights and their long-time president is retiring after this season. What would help ease some of this transition would be a little certainty in what they have under center.
In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging. It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally ...
Bears Roster Risers and Fallers After Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Well that was ugly. The Bears struggled in all three phases, and allowed the Giants to control the game from start to finish. The defense couldn’t stop Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones in the run game. The offense looked disjointed throughout the day. Critical mistakes on special teams sealed the team’s fate. Sunday’s 20-12 loss was a big failure for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. system, and a big failure for the Bears.
4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' disappointing loss vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears were defeated by the New York Giants 20-12 on Sunday, falling to 2-2 ahead of a Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. It was a one-possession loss by Chicago, but there were a number of reasons why they fell short. The Bears offense stalled in the red zone; the defense struggled to stop the run (and stop play-action bootlegs); and the coaching staff was out-coached by Brian Daboll’s staff.
