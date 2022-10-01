Read full article on original website
3 notable Red Sox who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable Boston Red Sox players won’t be back next season and this is where they will end up signing. The Boston Red Sox are going to look a lot different next season. Their failures in 2022 should lead to some major changes. The opt-out in Xander Bogaerts’...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora says ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’ about Boston’s play vs. Blue Jays, division
TORONTO — The Blue Jays have outscored the Red Sox 19-0 in the first two games of this three-game series. Boston lost 10-0 here at Rogers Centre on Saturday. “The whole season. It’s been unreal to be honest with you,” manager Alex Cora said. Yes, these two...
Red Sox President Responds To LeBron James’ Boston Comments
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about the comments made on the city of Boston by Los Angeles Lakers star and Red Sox part-owner LeBron James. However, rather than allowing his fandom — being a Massachusetts native — to direct his stance on the matter, Kennedy took a more objective approach when inserting his two cents on the comments.
Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘I bet going into next season, we’re going to be picked to finish last’
TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Might Red Sox extend J.D. Martinez a qualifying offer? DH talks ‘exciting, stressful’ free agency
TORONTO — Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Michael Wacha, Nathan Eovaldi and J.D. Martinez who all are eligible for free agency this coming offseason. The qualifying offer is expected to be worth approximately $19 million for 2023. It seems...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
5 Red Sox prospects who should make fans more grateful to Dave Dombrowski
Dave Dombrowski deserves more credit for recent Red Sox farm system success. In his absence, things have come full circle for Dave Dombrowski in Boston. When the Red Sox abruptly parted ways with Dombrowski during a late-September Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway in 2019, he departed an organization on the brink of a disaster partially of his own creation. The payroll was enormous, the farm system had plummeted to the bottom of the rankings, and they were about to finish a disappointing, injury-marred season one year after winning more regular-season games than any squad in franchise history and the World Series.
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo not in Red Sox lineup Sunday vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO — Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo are not in the Red Sox lineup for the season-series finale between Boston and Toronto on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:37 p.m. here at Rogers Centre. Yu Chang will play shortstop, Bobby Dalbec is at third base and Abraham...
Will Red Sox sign Xander Bogaerts, extend Rafael Devers? ‘I hope it happens,’ Devers says
TORONTO — The Red Sox would make a big statement early in the offseason if they re-signed Xander Bogaerts, then extended slugger Rafael Devers longterm. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the remaining three years, $60 million left on his contract and become a free agent this offseason. Devers, meanwhile, is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. He’s open to negotiating a longterm deal this winter.
Will Red Sox trade prospect Ronaldo Hernández because of his option situation? Not so fast
TORONTO — The Red Sox expect catching prospect Ronaldo Hernández to be eligible for a rare fourth minor league option next year but it won’t be finalized until after this season, according to a team source. Hernández used minor league options in 2020, ‘21 and ‘22. Players...
Cardinals Rumors: Skip Schumaker a candidate for managing positions
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker has been a welcomed addition this season, but should be a major candidate for managerial roles. The St. Louis Cardinals made major changes to their coaching staff this season, promoting Oli Marmol to manager and bringing in former second baseman/outfielder Skip Schumaker to be the club’s bench coach. Both Marmol and Schumaker have been exceptional in their roles for St. Louis, and it’s only a matter of time before Schumaker finds himself leading a club of his own.
Red Sox likely to activate Eric Hosmer from injured list on Monday
The Red Sox are going to activate first baseman Eric Hosmer from the injured list on Monday, manager Alex Cora said prior to Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto. Hosmer, who has been sidelined with low back inflammation since August 22, will be available for the team’s final series of the season against the Rays in Boston.
Beantown Bummer: Red Sox 2022 season recap
The MLB regular season is drawing to a close, and the Boston Red Sox will not be playing deep into October. It has been a year to forget for fans, as the nine-time world champions will finish last in the American League East for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season and before that, 2015. On top of that, Boston’s faithful have been forced to watch their team sputter in the second half of the season while their archrival the New York Yankees have soared to the second seed in the AL.
Blue Jays look to maintain dominance over Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to complete their season-long dominance of the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Devers will sit out Sunday's game while Bobby Dalbec starts at third base and bats eighth. Devers has 27 home runs, 81 runs, and 87 RBI across 604 plate appearances...
Bobby Dalbec starting for Boston Sunday
The Boston Red Sox will start Bobby Dalbec at third base in Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Dalbec will bat eighth and handle the hot corner Sunday while Rafael Devers catches a breather. Dalbec has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.7 fantasy points...
Dodgers: Current Big Leaguer Not Impressed by Fan Trash Talk at Dodger Stadium
In a poll of nearly 200 ballplayers, the trash talk near the Dodger Stadium visiting bullpen was memorable and intimidating, if not clever.
