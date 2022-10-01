Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Onslow, East Carteret, Hatteras Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-01 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions including life-threatening rip currents, dangerous shore break and strong longshore currents. Target Area: Coastal Onslow; East Carteret; Hatteras Island; Ocracoke Island; West Carteret COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...West Carteret, East Carteret and Coastal Onslow Counties, and Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon EDT today. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in a low threat of property damage. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Beaufort Marine Lab NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor -0.8 ft, Moderate -0.3 ft, Major 0.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/01 PM 5.1 -0.7 1.4 2-3 Minor 02/01 AM 4.0 -1.8 1.4 1 None 02/02 PM 4.9 -0.9 1.3 1 None 03/02 AM 4.2 -1.6 1.6 1 None 03/03 PM 5.3 -0.5 1.7 1 Minor 04/03 AM 4.5 -1.3 1.9 1 None Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/12 PM 2.6 1.5 1.4 1 None 02/12 AM 2.3 1.2 1.5 1 None 02/01 PM 2.5 1.4 1.3 1 None 03/01 AM 2.1 1.0 1.3 1-2 None 03/03 PM 3.0 1.9 1.9 3 Minor 04/03 AM 3.0 1.9 2.2 2-3 Minor Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/11 AM 2.0 0.8 1.1 1 None 01/11 PM 1.7 0.5 1.0 1-2 None 02/01 PM 1.8 0.6 0.8 1 None 03/03 AM 2.0 0.8 1.2 1-2 None 03/05 PM 2.4 1.2 1.6 3 None 04/03 AM 2.5 1.3 1.7 3 Minor
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Severe flooding will cause extensive inundation and flooding of numerous roads and buildings resulting in a significant threat to property and life. Water will be 2 to 3 feet or more above ground level in some areas. Severe flooding will extend inland from the waterfront and shoreline flooding homes, businesses and isolating some neighborhoods. Numerous roads will be impassable under several feet of water and cars submerged. Some areas may need to be evacuated. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/02 PM 7.6 3.9 3.6 10 MAJOR 04/03 AM 6.6 2.9 3.6 10 MAJOR 04/03 PM 6.8 3.1 2.8 9 MAJOR 05/04 AM 5.6 1.9 2.4 7 MINOR 05/04 PM 6.3 2.6 2.3 5-6 MODERATE
High Surf Advisory issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst impacts will be with the afternoon high tides Monday and Tuesday. Back bays may have worse and longer lasting impacts than the oceanfront. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/03 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate 04/04 AM 6.8 2.2 3.2 Minor 04/04 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate 05/05 AM 6.5 1.8 2.7 Minor 05/06 PM 7.2 2.5 2.2 Moderate
High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst impacts will be with the afternoon high tides Monday and Tuesday. Back bays may have worse and longer lasting impacts than the oceanfront. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/02 PM 7.4 2.8 2.7 Moderate 04/03 AM 6.1 1.5 2.6 Minor 04/04 PM 7.4 2.8 2.7 Moderate 05/04 AM 6.1 1.5 2.4 Minor 05/05 PM 6.8 2.2 1.9 Minor Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/02 PM 4.9 2.4 2.1 Moderate 04/03 AM 4.2 1.7 2.1 Minor 04/04 PM 4.8 2.3 2.0 Moderate 05/04 AM 4.1 1.6 1.9 Minor 05/05 PM 4.3 1.8 1.5 Minor
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Mountains, Southwest Utah by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron County through 630 PM MDT At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Paragonah, or 23 miles north of Cedar City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parowan. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 78 and 96. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Delaware, Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst impacts will be with the afternoon high tides Monday and Tuesday. Back bays may have worse and longer lasting impacts than the oceanfront. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/03 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate 04/04 AM 6.8 2.2 3.2 Minor 04/04 PM 7.9 3.2 3.1 Moderate 05/05 AM 6.5 1.8 2.7 Minor 05/06 PM 7.2 2.5 2.2 Moderate
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk for rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Worcester County, including Ocean City. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking surf will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, beach erosion, and ocean overwash. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/03 PM 5.0 2.5 2.3 1 MODERATE 04/03 AM 4.4 1.9 2.2 1 MINOR 04/02 PM 4.8 2.3 2.5 1 MINOR 05/04 AM 4.4 1.9 2.1 1 MINOR 05/05 PM 4.3 1.8 1.4 1 MINOR
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Middlesex, Western Monmouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Middlesex; Western Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Middlesex and Western Monmouth. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Arthur Kill at Perth Amboy MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/03 PM 8.0 2.3 2.3 Minor 04/03 AM 6.7 1.0 2.0 None 04/04 PM 7.9 2.2 2.1 Minor 05/04 AM 6.7 1.0 1.8 None 05/05 PM 7.3 1.6 1.4 Minor Sandy Hook Bay at Sandy Hook MLLW Categories - Minor 6.7 ft, Moderate 7.7 ft, Major 8.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/03 PM 7.5 2.3 2.2 Minor 04/03 AM 6.3 1.1 2.0 None 04/04 PM 7.3 2.1 2.0 Minor 05/04 AM 6.2 1.0 1.7 None 05/05 PM 6.8 1.6 1.4 Minor Watson Creek at Manasquan MLLW Categories - Minor 5.7 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 7.7 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/02 PM 6.7 2.3 2.0 Moderate 04/03 AM 5.7 1.3 1.8 Minor 04/04 PM 6.6 2.2 1.8 Minor 05/04 AM 5.6 1.2 1.5 None 05/05 PM 6.2 1.8 1.3 Minor
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TUESDAY NIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Atlantic and Coastal Ocean. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 9 PM EDT Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight EDT Tuesday night. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst impacts will be with the afternoon high tides Monday and Tuesday. Back bays may have worse and longer lasting impacts than the oceanfront. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/02 PM 7.4 2.8 2.7 Moderate 04/03 AM 6.1 1.5 2.6 Minor 04/04 PM 7.4 2.8 2.7 Moderate 05/04 AM 6.1 1.5 2.4 Minor 05/05 PM 6.8 2.2 1.9 Minor Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/02 PM 4.9 2.4 2.1 Moderate 04/03 AM 4.2 1.7 2.1 Minor 04/04 PM 4.8 2.3 2.0 Moderate 05/04 AM 4.1 1.6 1.9 Minor 05/05 PM 4.3 1.8 1.5 Minor
Freeze Warning issued for Northern Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 08:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Washington FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed to above freezing in the freeze warning areas. The freeze warning is being allowed to expire at 9AM.
Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Utah, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 900 AM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Washington, Hurricane, La Verkin, Quail Creek State Park, Sand Hollow State Park, Toquerville, Leeds, Virgin and Pintura.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 11:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-02 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY The threat has ended.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 03:57:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-03 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Strong Storm Moving to the Eastern Bering Sea and Chukchi Sea Wednesday Through Friday A strong storm will develop in the Sea of Ohkotsk Monday night and move to Chukotka Wednesday, then to Wrangel Island by Thursday morning. Strong southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to accompany this storm moving into the Eastern Bering Sea and Chukchi Sea Wednesday afternoon and evening with the weather front moving to the coast early Thursday morning. Behind the front winds will turn more westerly. This storm will bring an elevated risk of coastal flooding from the Bering Strait to Point Hope Wednesday night into Friday, with high surf possible on south and west facing shores of Norton Sound Wednesday night into Friday. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTY At 752 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles east of Kanab, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 42 and 52. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Camden and Northwestern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/08 AM 6.8 0.1 1.1 None 03/09 PM 8.8 2.1 1.9 Minor 04/09 AM 7.7 1.0 1.9 None 04/10 PM 8.7 2.0 1.8 Minor 05/10 AM 7.8 1.1 1.8 None 05/11 PM 8.7 2.0 1.7 Minor Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/09 AM 8.1 0.4 1.3 None 03/09 PM 10.0 2.3 1.8 Minor 04/10 AM 8.7 1.0 1.9 None 04/10 PM 9.9 2.2 1.8 Minor 05/11 AM 8.9 1.2 1.8 None 06/12 AM 9.8 2.1 1.6 Minor
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 11:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Excessive rainfall from Hurricane Ian has placed the Saint Johns River near Cocoa 9W in Minor Flood Stage and it is forecast to remain near this level through this weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.2 feet, Water spreads up in yards and approaches homes along the St Johns River in the Lake Poinsett area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Monday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.1 Mon 10 am 16.2 16.1 16.1 16.0 MSG
Red Flag Warning issued for Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-03 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith Critical Fire Danger Today RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Petersburg Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 09:54:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-03 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Petersburg Borough DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING Some patchy fog will remain in the petersburg area, but improving conditions are expected to continue through the morning hours.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Northern Blaine County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 04:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern Blaine County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 11:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns River to remain high as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Astor crested above Record Flood Stage at 4.71 feet early Saturday morning. Levels will continue to very slowly decline, but remain in Major Flood Stage past midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 4.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 4.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.5 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.5 Mon 10 am 4.5 4.4 4.3 4.3 4.2
