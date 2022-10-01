Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 06:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 07:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Kane County in southern Utah * Until 730 AM MDT * At 653 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Kanab, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kanab. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 51 and 77. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 07:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 08:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN KANE COUNTY At 734 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Kanab, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 39 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-03 10:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-03 10:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 AM MDT THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL KANE AND EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended and water should be receding. Additional thunderstorm activity is expected this afternoon and evening, and could bring additional periods of heavy rain with flash flooding concerns.
