Losing an entire project would be a likely deterrent for any artist, but for emerging pop artist Olivia Cella it was a chance at creating something even better. After recording over 100 songs for what would eventually become her Barista EP, her producer’s laptop was stolen - along with the entire project. “I ran into another friend of mine who was able to isolate the stems somehow, and she recreated the beats for me and I re-recorded the songs because we lost my vocal tracks,” she explained, adding tracks “Green” and “Vertigo” saw the biggest changes. “I got to collaborate with so many different people throughout the process of remaking the songs, getting their opinions. That’s how you grow as an artist. I’m honestly kind of glad the laptop got stolen.”

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO