hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
The FADER
Song You Need: Bree Runway is “THAT GIRL”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Brenda Wireko Mensah has achieved a cold fusion of the catwalk to the mic. Her love of fashion trickles down from her stage name, Bree Runway, to her bars, which are always peppered with at least a few designer brags. Raised by Ghanaian parents on a Hackney, London block dubbed “murder mile,” she’s now risen to the peak of haute couture, and she sees no reason to be humble about it. Whether you’re a fan or a hater of her cocky persona, you’d be unwise not to respect it.
Nandi Bushell Is A One-Woman Band In Original Song 'The Shadows'
The song was written for her dad, who was suffering from depression.
The FADER
Pretty Sick share video for “Self Fulfilling Prophecy” from their new debut album
Pretty Sick have released their debut album. Makes Me Sick, Makes Me Smile is the start of a new chapter for the New York-originated, London-based project helmed by Sabrina Fuentes. It’s their first set of songs recorded since Fuentes’ relocation and a departure from the dualistic themes of their first two EPs, 2020’s Deep Divine, and its 2021 follow-up, Come Down, which was first introduced by a song called “Devil In Me.”
The FADER
Mavi drops new track “Doves”
Mavi has shared the second single from his forthcoming sophomore LP. Laughing so Hard, It Hurts is due out October 14, and today’s track, “Doves,” is the record’s second offering, arriving two behind its lead single, “Baking Soda.”. On the new song, the North Carolina-born...
Charlotte Wessels’ Tales From Six Feet Under Vol. II is the sound of singer throwing off her own past
Album review: ex-Delain singer Charlotte Wessels goes well beyond the boundaries of symphonic metal on eclectic lockdown sequel Tales From Six Feet Under Vol. II
Watch Beyoncé’s New Video for “Summer Renaissance”
Two months off the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé has shared a clip for “Summer Renaissance.” The Mark Romanek–directed visual is the first official music video from the album rollout, described as a “brand campaign anthem film” for Tiffany & Company’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign. Watch below.
The FADER
Emerging artist Olivia Cella knows what it means to start over
Losing an entire project would be a likely deterrent for any artist, but for emerging pop artist Olivia Cella it was a chance at creating something even better. After recording over 100 songs for what would eventually become her Barista EP, her producer’s laptop was stolen - along with the entire project. “I ran into another friend of mine who was able to isolate the stems somehow, and she recreated the beats for me and I re-recorded the songs because we lost my vocal tracks,” she explained, adding tracks “Green” and “Vertigo” saw the biggest changes. “I got to collaborate with so many different people throughout the process of remaking the songs, getting their opinions. That’s how you grow as an artist. I’m honestly kind of glad the laptop got stolen.”
The FADER
Paramore are playing “Misery Business” live again
Returned to live duty in over four years on Sunday night, kicking off a tour of small venues to mark their new era in Bakersfield, CA. Hayley Williams and co. played new song "This Is Why" just days after announcing news of their next album. They also found space in the setlist for "Misery Business," the 2007 track that has proved to be a political hot potato in recent years.
If You Love Jaw-Dropping Twists And Turns, Read These Gripping Books
Shocking plot twists, secrets, betrayals, and murders — what more could you need in a jaw-dropping read?
The FADER
Listen to the new Drakeo the Ruler album Keep The Truth Alive
Last December, Drakeo The Ruler was stabbed to death at a hip-hop festival in Los Angeles. The rapper seemed poised to break out from the west coast underground that he’d found so much success in – he’d even landed a Drake feature on the single “Talk To Me“ from his tape The Truth Hurts. Drakeo’s death was tragic, and he left behind a lot of unreleased recorded music to reinforce the talent that was snuffed out. Today, his estate shares his first posthumous project, Keep The Truth Alive.
BBC
Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
The FADER
Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour dates
Arctic Monkeys have announced details of a North American tour for summer 2023. The band will play two nights at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and The KIA Forum in Los Angeles as they bring new album The Car to the U.S. Irish band Fontaines DC will open on the tour with tickets on general sale from 10am local on Friday, October 7.
Creators of TikTok Favorite ‘Taste the Biscuit’ on Why Their Song Has Been Viral for Over a Decade
Once upon a time, obscure media stayed obscure. Movies became cult classics worshiped by a select audience. Indie bands had devoted listeners but never broke through to mainstream success. Canceled TV shows never got rebooted, while little-reviewed books went to libraries to gather dust, and perhaps be discovered in another decade. But online, something very different may happen. An idea or meme can be so niche — so particular and baffling — that it explodes in the collective consciousness. Paradoxically, it’s the feeling of a private joke or secret knowledge among very few insiders that draws more people into the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire Releases Trippy New Album “I Love Y.O.U cuz Y.O.U Ugly Vol.1”
Mr. Muthafuckin’ eXquire is one of those underground rappers that, even within alternative hip-hop head circles, hasn’t gotten the flowers he deserves (at least he got a well-deserved Madlib cosign with their 2020 track “Black Mirror”). Regardless of his low-key presence in the game, the Brooklyn MC is back with a vengeance. Born Hugh “Hughie” Anthony Allison, eXquire has just released his third studio album I Love Y.O.U cuz Y.O.U Ugly Vol.1. If that “Vol.1” is any indication, we should be looking forward to his next installment, because this is sure to be one of the most slept-on rap projects of the year.
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
hypebeast.com
Roland Lifestyle and PLEASURES Tap James Lavelle for a Limited Edition Release
Continuing its reverence for the music world, PLEASURES has reconnected with Roland for a limited edition apparel collaboration. Partnering with Roland Lifestyle, the Los Angeles-based streetwear imprint celebrates Mo’Wax and UNKLE with founder James Lavelle. The special range highlights the influence of Mo’Wax and UNKLE alongside Roland’s musical equipment history.
The FADER
Song You Need: ICYTWAT’s chilling “Give Her Soul”
ICYTWAT’s music feels like it’s gone through several different life cycles. While his essential remixes and production from the mid-2010s live on, the Chicago producer has gone on to evolve linearly—the hazy, nostalgic sounds he came up on have grown into tremorous and sludgy transmissions from outer space. And as a rapper, ICYTWAT’s goal is to encode messages in those transmissions that are meant to play in your head like on last year’s “Off Tha Leash!,” where his hypnotic chant raps swirl around like thunder clouds.
Post Register
Whole lotta zeros: Apple Music crosses 100M song barrier
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple Music is about to cross a huge milestone, offering its eye-and-ear-popping 100 millionth song on the streaming service. The music giant tells The Associated Press that internal data indicates Apple Music will reach the heady mark on Monday. Every day, 20,000 singers and songwriters release music on the service.
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
