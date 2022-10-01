Read full article on original website
Carey, Patricia Long
Patricia Catherine Long Carey, age 86, of Christiansburg died, Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10:20 PM. Her Husband Nelson George Carey, Daughter Cheryl Nannette Carey and Grandson Carl Ryan Linkous were at her bedside at Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital in Salem. She was born in Long Island, NY on August 27, 1936, to the late John Walter and Barbara Franklin Long.
ABWA October Luncheon Meeting
Join us for our October monthly lunch meeting. Our speaker, Dr. Barbara Johnson, will share with us on the topic of women’s health. Theda Blackwood of Theorem is the speaker sponsor for this event. American Business Women’s Association October Luncheon Meeting. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 11:30 – 1:00...
Taylor, Ellis Frances
Ellis Frances Taylor, 84, of Blacksburg passed away September 30 at his home. Ellis was a great loving man and would do anything for anyone. He always loved to go fishing, traveling and staying on the go. Ellis enjoyed going to church at New Hope Baptist Church. He loved his grandchildren and all their children.
Shultz, Kristy Dawn
Kristy Dawn Shultz, 42, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home in Pulaski. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Louise McPherson. Survivors include her father, Robert Edward McPherson; children, Harley Huffman and Paul Huffman; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Todd Belcher; and many other relatives and friends.
Cox, David Brian
David Brian Cox, 52 of Pearisburg, VA, formerly of Ivor, VA., passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. David was born on February 7, 1970, in Fall River, MA, and was a son of the late Howard Morris Cox and Joan Lillian Green Cox. David was a 1988 graduate of Princeton...
Long, Floyd Thomas
Floyd Thomas Long, Jr ,85, of Blacksburg, Virginia reunited with Phyllis, his loving wife, Friday September 30, 2022. He was born in Christiansburg , Virginia on November 25, 1936 to the late Floyd Thomas Long, Sr. and Mary Williams Long. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Underwood...
Wright, Jaunita Baumgardner
Jaunita Wright, 91 originally of Matoaka, WV, passed away on September 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wesley Wright; parents, William and Fannie Baumgardner; brothers, Clifton M. Baumgardner and Dewey E. Baumgardner; and sons, Roger Calfee and Rondal Calfee. Jaunita is survived by her children,...
WDBJ7.com
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people stopped by Cave Spring High School Sunday to remember Christopher Askew. He was a father, son, friend, teacher and avid football fan. “Football to him was everything to him. I mean, it started when he was a kid. Then he got the chance to go play at Emory and Henry, which is what he wanted to do. And he’s always been an Alabama fan,” said Cave Spring High School Football alum Bryce Cooper.
Virginia Business
Theatre renovations draw downtown visitors
Before her August performance at Marion’s historic Lincoln Theatre, country singer Lorrie Morgan took an afternoon stroll downtown, stopping at shops and the local farmers market, according to Tracy Thompson, the theater’s director. Drawing visitors — famous and otherwise — to downtown Marion was the goal back in...
NRVNews
Pete Dye River Course leased to McConnell Golf
McConnell Golf has agreed to a long-term leasing deal with the Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. to lease the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech in Radford, Virginia, expanding its portfolio of premier golf courses into the Mid-Atlantic region. The unmistakable elements of design by legendary golf course architect Pete...
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season
ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Two killed in Henry County crashes
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been identified as the man killed in a Henry County crash Tuesday. David Nelson Henderson, 57, was killed in the crash on Kings Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue. Virginia State Police say Henderson was driving a Nissan Altima westbound...
WSLS
Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville woman dies in fatal ATV crash
A Danville woman was killed after being struck while riding an ATV in Henry County. The crash occurred on Wednesday, Sept 28 at 6:40 p.m. on Spencer Preston Road, one tenth of a mile south of Airport Road in Henry County. A 2001 Honda 4-wheeler pulled out of a private...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Dogwood Restaurant
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - There are all kinds of restaurants with unique and different flavors but every now and then you get to craving country cookin’. Vinton has been home to a restaurant serving up momma’s favorite fixins’ for decades and they have the loyal fan base to prove it in this week’s Hometown Eats.
WSET
Spooky Spots: Hexed Haunted Attraction returns for 11th year of scares
ELLISTON, Va. (WSET) — If the fall chill has you in the mood for scares...then head down I-81 to Elliston for a farm full of them. Hexed Haunted Attraction is entering its 11th season of screams and you're in for a little bit of everything when you cross the threshold.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
WYTHE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sherry Shaverdi and her husband live on a 60-acre sheep farm in Wythe County. In July, they noticed a hornet nest on their dog’s house. “It is quite amazing. It just showed up. We’ve had them before but they’ve always been fairly small; really about the size of a grapefruit or a little bigger. But all of the sudden this one showed up and just took off,” Sherry explained.
pmg-va.com
Kingdom Hall carport roof crushes SUV
WOODLAWN — The Galax Volunteer Fire Department responded on Sept. 15 to a single-vehicle crash at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall on Winterberry Road just outside the city in Carroll County, according to Chief Mike Ayers. The accident occurred when an SUV struck the pillars of the building’s...
