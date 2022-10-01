Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter #5298
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
KFDM-TV
Trisha Nicole Almaraz crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen
PORT ARTHUR — Congratulations to Trisha Nicole Almaraz, who has been crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen. Almaraz was crowned Saturday night. She is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She lives in Groves and wants to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in social work. On Sunday,...
Exceptional Emergency Center held Saturday event to give Southeast Texans tools to 'create a healthy lifestyle'
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Exceptional Emergency Center hosted Exceptional Health Day at the Port Neches River Front Park on Saturday. Southeast Texans got a chance to enjoy area vendors while learning how to create a healthy lifestyle. Trinity Ewing is the marketing liaison for Exceptional Emergency Center. “A...
MySanAntonio
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thekatynews.com
Texas Comptroller in Beaumont for Good for Texas Tour Stop
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will visit the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) on Oct. 3 to discuss the importance of maintaining and investing in Texas’ water management infrastructure as part of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. During the visit, Hegar will share the results of a new...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building
A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
Big Thicket Association hosting 'Big Thicket Day on the Neches' event in October
KOUNTZE, Texas — The Big Thicket Association will be hosting their free, annual Big Thicket Day on the Neches event on October 8. It will take place at Collier's Ferry Park, located at 5390 Pine Street in Beaumont. Activities in the park are from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.,...
KFDM-TV
Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers
GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Port Arthur News
See the schedule for the 53rd annual Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES — This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is for four full days from Oct. 13 through Oct. 16. The Groves Pecan Festival Board of Directors encourages every one of all ages to come and visit the festival. You can eat your way through the food area with ice...
Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning
VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont ISD offers further career opportunities through adjunct teacher positions
BEAUMONT — Tune in tonight at 6pm to hear KFDM Reporter, Mya Caleb share how Beaumont ISD works to fill their teacher shortage while creating career opportunities. For Beaumont ISD jobs visit their website here.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
Family is displaced after house fire in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, Texas — A family and their pets are safe after a house fire in West Orange early Sunday morning. The West Orange Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Flint Street around 2 a.m., according to Fire Chief David Roberts. Roberts believes the...
Lake Charles American Press
Opening of Community Kitchen celebrated
Local community leaders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Community Kitchen on Friday. In March, Second Harvest Food Bank and McNeese State University partnered together to turn the unused Gayle Hall Annex Building into the Community Kitchen. Paul Scelfo, regional director of Second Harvest Food Bank, explained that...
kogt.com
Man Killed On Minibike
On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
'He's accepted, and he's loved' : Adaptive Sports for Kids held fishing tournament for children, adults with disabilities
NEDERLAND, Texas — For the second year in a row, a non-profit organization held an event that aims to make sure everyone gets a chance to get involved and have fun. A Saturday event at Doornbos Heritage Park in Nederland marked year two of a fishing tournament hosted by Adaptive Sports for Kids. The pond at the park was filled with fish just for the event.
Beaumont to receive more than $133K in federal funds to improve public safety
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont is to set to receive more than $130,000 in federal funds to help officials make the city safer. U.S Rep. Randy Weber announced that three Texas cities will receive grants to help improve public safety in their communities. The cities receiving the grants are Angleton, Galveston and Beaumont.
Port Arthur News
Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash
BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
Port Arthur News
Vidor man allegedly covered self with mud, water and tree brush to evade police
Large amounts of stripped copper and nearby gardening snips and a possible suspect hiding in the tree line off Spur 93 led law enforcement to bring out a K-9 in a recent search. When the man finally emerged with the help of police, he had concealed his entire body with...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 1