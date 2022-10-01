ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

Trisha Nicole Almaraz crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen

PORT ARTHUR — Congratulations to Trisha Nicole Almaraz, who has been crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen. Almaraz was crowned Saturday night. She is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She lives in Groves and wants to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in social work. On Sunday,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza

The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Business
Port Arthur, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
thekatynews.com

Texas Comptroller in Beaumont for Good for Texas Tour Stop

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will visit the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) on Oct. 3 to discuss the importance of maintaining and investing in Texas’ water management infrastructure as part of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. During the visit, Hegar will share the results of a new...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

PHOTO FEATURE — Plans underway for vacant Port Arthur building

A vacant building in the 4400 block of Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur is being renovated as Saigon Plaza. Officials said they are not yet ready for leasing. Saigon Plaza is approximately 2,500 square-feet in size and will house eight units that will be up for lease upon completion of the renovations.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Decaying building in Groves attracting thieves and trespassers

GROVES — We've reported many times, on the eyesore that is the former Renaissance Hospital in Groves. As city leaders and nearby residents anxiously await its sale and demolition, they're dealing with other problems associated with the decaying building. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports the decaying building is...
GROVES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Texas#Open Doors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nerd Family Productions#The Press Building
Port Arthur News

See the schedule for the 53rd annual Groves Pecan Festival

GROVES — This year’s 53nd Annual Festival is for four full days from Oct. 13 through Oct. 16. The Groves Pecan Festival Board of Directors encourages every one of all ages to come and visit the festival. You can eat your way through the food area with ice...
GROVES, TX
12NewsNow

Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning

VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
VIDOR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits First Baptist Church of Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Tan Radford visits with First Baptist Church pastors as they prepare to celebrate 150 years of ministry. “We are celebrating the people that God has been using over the years. Celebrating his work.” Says Lead Pastor Dr. Christopher Moody about this weekends celebration. Festivities include an...
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 1, 2022. Johnathan Lee Harris, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Ashley Diana Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Heidi Fontenot Cormier, 41, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a child; operating while...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Opening of Community Kitchen celebrated

Local community leaders gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the Community Kitchen on Friday. In March, Second Harvest Food Bank and McNeese State University partnered together to turn the unused Gayle Hall Annex Building into the Community Kitchen. Paul Scelfo, regional director of Second Harvest Food Bank, explained that...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Man Killed On Minibike

On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

'He's accepted, and he's loved' : Adaptive Sports for Kids held fishing tournament for children, adults with disabilities

NEDERLAND, Texas — For the second year in a row, a non-profit organization held an event that aims to make sure everyone gets a chance to get involved and have fun. A Saturday event at Doornbos Heritage Park in Nederland marked year two of a fishing tournament hosted by Adaptive Sports for Kids. The pond at the park was filled with fish just for the event.
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man killed in 2-vehicle Bridge City crash

BRIDGE CITY — A Orange man was killed Friday following injuries suffered in an early evening two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities said the victim is 62-year-old Lancy Gibbs. According to police, the crash took place at FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road and involved a Ford truck and...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy