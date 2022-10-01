ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Salvation Army providing support, warm meals in Florida

NAPLES, Fla. - The Salvation Army of Collier County is supporting people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian from Sarasota down to Naples. Captain Ben Bridges said unlike other parts of the state, Naples didn't experience a lot of wind damage. Instead, people are dealing with heavy storm surge damage, which ruined belongings inside homes.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
spectrumnews1.com

School bus fleet targeted for catalytic converters

OSHKOSH, Wis. — When you see it up close, it’s not overly impressive or flashy. Catalytic converter thefts are up in Wisconsin and across the nation. A school bus fleet was targeted in Oshkosh this week. Officials said keeping vehicles in fenced or well-lit areas may help deter...
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pawpaw season: What you need to know about Ohio’s tropical fruit

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Come September, before the bright yellows and reds start to line the trails at Shawnee Lookout, hikers might notice another surprising signal of summer’s end. A sweet, tropical smell along the forest’s edge that means the pawpaws are ready to drop their fruit.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy