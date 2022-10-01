Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022Your California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LAYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
4 Ways To Celebrate Oktoberfest 2022 in Los AngelesYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
5 Tasty Places to Get Pizza Delivery in LA (if you're in the delivery range)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
Mahsa Amini: DTLA protest over Iran, women's rights draws thousands
LOS ANGELES - Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of downtown Los Angeles Saturday in support of Iranians standing up to their leadership over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody. The Freedom Rally for Iran drew thousands to Los Angeles City Hall. According to organizers, the...
foxla.com
Woman victim of unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles
A brazen attack in West LA was caught on surveillance video. A woman was attacked by a man driving a scooter.
foxla.com
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA, police searching for suspect
LOS ANGELES - A woman is recovering from an apparent concussion after an unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles where a man on an electric scooter threw a fire extinguisher at her head. Police are now looking for the scooter driver. The attack happened around 11 a.m. along Pico Boulevard...
foxla.com
Man who nearly struck pedestrian killed in downtown Los Angeles: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A man who almost struck a pedestrian was shot and later died at a hospital after getting into an argument with the pedestrian and four other men in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
New claim to be filed in death of LAPD officer Houston Tipping
LOS ANGELES - The attorneys of the family of late Los Angeles Police Department officer Houston Tipping are filing a new claim against the city of Los Angeles in connection with his accidental death during a training exercise in May. The attorneys also say they hope to show new videos...
foxla.com
Thieves target 5 homes in Simi Valley
Five separate Simi Valley homes reported burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Montaire Estates neighborhood. Police are searching for two suspects.
foxla.com
Man stabbed to death in Fashion District: Two 17-year-olds arrested
LOS ANGELES - One man was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery in the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles Saturday and two minors were taken into custody for the attack, according to authorities. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic...
foxla.com
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
LAUSD cyberattack: Hackers set Monday deadline for district to meet ransom demand
LOS ANGELES - An international hacking syndicate claiming responsibility for a cyberattack that forced a shutdown of Los Angeles Unified School District computer systems has set a Monday deadline for the district pay a ransom or the organization will publish undisclosed information it claims it obtained in the hack. In...
foxla.com
Thieves break into 2 Simi Valley homes, try to break into 3 more in same night: Police
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Police in Simi Valley are searching for two men they say are responsible for two burglaries and three attempted burglaries in the same neighborhood Sunday. Police responded to calls at five separate residences in the Montaire Estates in Simi Valley overnight, around 3 a.m. Sunday. According...
foxla.com
Gas prices in LA County soar to record highs
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent to a record $6.466 Monday, topping the previous high of $6.462 set June 14. The average price has risen 31 consecutive days, increasing $1.22, including 1 cent Sunday...
foxla.com
Cyclist killed in South LA hit-and-run identified
LOS ANGELES - A man riding a bicycle who died in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. James Ledford was 72 years old, according to the coroner's office. His city of residence was not known. Ledford died at the scene of the crash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Suspect shot at by police in custody after 7-hour standoff in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man is in custody after a shooting and a nearly seven-hour police standoff in Long Beach. An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing according to officials. Police say they were called to the 5200 block of East 25th Street Sunday morning around 10 a.m....
foxla.com
LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
foxla.com
Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris
PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called the CC Unit. Members...
foxla.com
In Depth: Preps for fire season
LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal interviews Chief Kristin Crowley, of the L.A. City Fire Dept. She talks about her experiences as Los Angeles’s first female fire chief and the challenges and gratifications of the job. They discuss fire preparedness in the city, and the various "tools" that the...
foxla.com
Bad Bunny honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant during Los Angeles concert
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Vanessa Bryant was in attendance as Bad Bunny honored Kobe and Gigi Bryant during his sold-out concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday night. Vanessa Bryant said the Puerto Rican reggaetón superstar invited her to the show and she was welcome to bring whomever she wanted.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
foxla.com
Chino Hills parents say school ambassadors are pushing a political agenda
CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A student presentation during a second period English class has angered some parents at Chino Hills High School, with some even heading to the school to pull their kids out of class. What began with a presentation from student leaders, called Ambassadors, about voting rights, seemingly...
Comments / 0