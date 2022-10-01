ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

foxla.com

Mahsa Amini: DTLA protest over Iran, women's rights draws thousands

LOS ANGELES - Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of downtown Los Angeles Saturday in support of Iranians standing up to their leadership over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody. The Freedom Rally for Iran drew thousands to Los Angeles City Hall. According to organizers, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

New claim to be filed in death of LAPD officer Houston Tipping

LOS ANGELES - The attorneys of the family of late Los Angeles Police Department officer Houston Tipping are filing a new claim against the city of Los Angeles in connection with his accidental death during a training exercise in May. The attorneys also say they hope to show new videos...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man stabbed to death in Fashion District: Two 17-year-olds arrested

LOS ANGELES - One man was stabbed to death during an attempted robbery in the Fashion District in downtown Los Angeles Saturday and two minors were taken into custody for the attack, according to authorities. The stabbing was reported at 1:16 p.m. near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in LA County soar to record highs

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent to a record $6.466 Monday, topping the previous high of $6.462 set June 14. The average price has risen 31 consecutive days, increasing $1.22, including 1 cent Sunday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Cyclist killed in South LA hit-and-run identified

LOS ANGELES - A man riding a bicycle who died in a hit-and-run crash in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. James Ledford was 72 years old, according to the coroner's office. His city of residence was not known. Ledford died at the scene of the crash...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County family gets Tesla delivered by mistake

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Imagine finding a brand new Tesla in your driveway that you didn't buy. That's what happened to a Montebello family. Spoiler alert: They didn't get to keep the car. The brand new car made its way to Danny's driveway. The surprise car left him puzzled – was...
MONTEBELLO, CA
foxla.com

Advocacy group helps catch alleged child predator in Perris

PERRIS, Calif. - One man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly arranging for what he thought was sex with a child, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Louis Lockard was arrested Friday. According to deputies, Lockard was in communication with an advocacy group called the CC Unit. Members...
PERRIS, CA
foxla.com

In Depth: Preps for fire season

LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal interviews Chief Kristin Crowley, of the L.A. City Fire Dept. She talks about her experiences as Los Angeles’s first female fire chief and the challenges and gratifications of the job. They discuss fire preparedness in the city, and the various "tools" that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Bad Bunny honors Kobe and Gigi Bryant during Los Angeles concert

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Vanessa Bryant was in attendance as Bad Bunny honored Kobe and Gigi Bryant during his sold-out concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday night. Vanessa Bryant said the Puerto Rican reggaetón superstar invited her to the show and she was welcome to bring whomever she wanted.
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

