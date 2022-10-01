Read full article on original website
Tales from the Clink returns; true crime stories from Clay County’s pastZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Second grader expelled from Christian school after parents refused to photograph her in the bathtubMargaret MinnicksJacksonville, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects announced, starting soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
High school football ‘22: Four games to watch, full schedule for delayed Week 6
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the hurricane-delayed Week 6 of the high school football season with a big slate of games Monday and Tuesday up before more action on Thursday and Friday. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *. Super 10 rankings are in parentheses.
Week 6 high school football picks: Big district games headline busy Monday night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week. Due to Hurricane Ian, picks will run Sunday and Thursday this week. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *.
Mclaren 765LT | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
For me, this is the most beautiful car I’ve seen in Jax. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
WATCH: Sign collapses behind Florida reporter during Hurricane Ian
A reporter in Florida got a shock after a sign collapsed behind her just before she went live on television during Hurricane Ian Thursday.
Jacksonville stop of 'The Night Tour' with Maxwell, Fantasia, Joe to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maxwell, Fantasia, and Joe will be touching down in Jacksonville two days later than planned, but the show will go on. Concert producer, Fifth Degree Tours II, has made the decision to reschedule the Sept. 30 tour date of “The Night Tour” at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to Sunday, October 2, 2022 due to the safety of audience, bands, and venue crews.
Maxwell’s “The Night Tour” hopes to donate at least $50K to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Award-winning singers Maxwell, Fantasia and Joe are ready to bring the house down at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday night. But they are set to not just provide soul-soothing music but lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. Fifth Degree Tours II,...
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Hurricane Ian: A truly historic storm that dealt an incredible blow to Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - – For many in Florida, Hurricane Andrew is the bar that’s used for devastating damage. Hurricane Ian will likely be the new bar. The damage in Southwest Florida is beyond anything ever seen in that area. Fort Myers Beach has been effectively leveled, with storm...
Hurricane Ian: Reopenings in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge to light up in red, white and blue for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JTA is lighting Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge red, white and blue in honor of the first responders who continue to work for the community in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ian. The bridge will be lit Friday and Saturday night in the special colors. JTA says...
Jacksonville rescue team saves man, 79, from debris of collapsed home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 79-year-old man was saved from the collapsed remains of his two-story home by a Jacksonville rescue team in Southwest Florida following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department only spent a short time on the...
Lillian Lair celebrates sixth birthday
Lillian Mae Lair celebrated her sixth birthday on June 24. She ws born June 24, 2016, the daughter of Skyler Lair and Sara Watkins of Jacksonville. She has one sister, Marian Grace Lair, 5. Her grandparents are David Watkins and Jane Lair of Jacksonville and Chris Watkins of Woodson. Her great-grandparents are Raymond and Beverly Watkins of Scottville.
Safety concerns remain at Jacksonville Beach post-Ian
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville beachgoers are back to enjoying the shoreline now that the storm has passed. From the surface, everything may look back to normal, but the Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue crews say there’s a lot you should be aware of if you’re headed to the beach.
Insurer drops Duval family just days before Ian’s arrival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine working for months to get your home covered, and then just days before a hurricane hits, you find out your insurance company has canceled your policy. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. That’s exactly what happened to one Duval family. Jennifer Cowart’s broker...
First Coast reopens as Hurricane Ian passes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is slowly beginning to open back up after Hurricane Ian poured over the area on Thursday. As counties begin to lift their evacuation orders, schools and businesses are sharing updates on when their doors will reopen. See below for an updated list of...
Jacksonville boy who fled Hurricane Ian dies after falling from 19th floor of condo
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy who evacuated Jacksonville in the wake of Hurricane Ian died in a tragic fall Thursday. In a news release, Panama City Beach officials said the boy was in town with his family when he fell from the 19th floor balcony of a Sterling Reef condo.
Dry, breezy, cooler air arrives after Ian’s glancing blow
Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida has a chance to dry out and enjoy a preview of fall now that Ian has passed our latitude. We will still feel some lingering gusty winds closer to the coast of 30-40 mph. Elevated water levels will remain in the St. Johns River...
Family left grieving after son falls of a balcony in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A family from Jacksonville trying to escape Hurricane Ian is now left grieving after their child died Thursday in a tragic accident. “Our officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in regards to what was reported to us as a balcony fall. When they arrived we discovered a very traumatic scene and it was discovered that an 11-year-old child had fallen from the 19th floor of the condo,” Chief J.R. Talamantez said.
Loyal to Local: Backyard Buffalo
The Riverside Arts Market (RAM), now in its 13th year, is a weekly makers and farmers market hosted by Riverside Avondale Preservation on Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., rain or shine. Each week more than 100 small business owners gather under the canopy of the Fuller Warren Bridge to sell their products to the local community. Learn more about some of the incredible vendors that make RAM a must-visit part of each Saturday.
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
