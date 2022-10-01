Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
MDWPF warns of hunting dangers prior to season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October means fall for some, but for others, it means hunting season. Before preparing for the next hunt, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Parks and Fisheries wants to remind hunters to keep chronic wasting disease in mind. Chronic wasting disease is primarily in deer and...
Vicksburg Post
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Miss Mississippi finalist Charity Lockridge makes time to volunteer
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Charity Lockridge, who volunteers at the United Way of West Central Mississippi. Lockridge is a 24-year-old Vicksburg native. She works at Nash Family Dentistry and this past summer was given the opportunity to be first runner-up at Miss Mississippi 2022.
Mississippi Press
Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part 2 (09-30-22)
Highlights from Ocean Springs, Gulfport, Stone, and Picayune. PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Destin Coleman (09/30/22) VOLLEYBALL: Pascagoula vs. Gautier (09/29/22) Highlights from Gautier's win over Pascagoula. Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT. Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson.
WAPT
Mississippians on ground with Red Cross for Ian disaster relief, organization asking for more volunteers
With cleanup underway in Florida and South Carolina from Hurricane Ian, people around the country are coming together to help. Several Mississippians have volunteered their time with the American Red Cross. "In the past 72 hours, over nearly a dozen Mississippians have been sent to areas like South Carolina," said...
WDAM-TV
Expect pretty weather ahead over next few days
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!. Expect a very nice (Sunday) night in the Pine Belt with clear skies and low temperatures in the lower-50s. On Monday, look for the good weather to continue, with high temperatures in the lower-80s under sunny skies. By Tuesday morning, expect...
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
WLOX
Mississippi Export Railroad celebrates 100 years of transforming transportation industry
The recent Tidelands ruling on the old Fishermen's Wharf site could be serendipitous for developers in Biloxi. Here to discuss that is Mayor FoFo Gilich. Cosmetic benefits of honey with Honey Bugs Apiaries. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT. |. Doug Shive with Honey Bugs Apiaries joins us...
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
Jackson Free Press
Violent Summer: When Klansmen and Tyranny Stalked Mississippi: ‘I’ll Shoot You In Two”
We are marching for a home ..." (from a Klan leaflet distributed in 1964) There were no Klan robes in sight the night the violent Wolf Pack was born in southwest Mississippi. It was Sunday, May 17, 1964, when McComb Selectman Phillip Brady crawled up on the trailer bed at the Pike County fairgrounds on Wardlaw Road, roughly a mile south of McComb's all-black Baertown district. Thousands were expected that night.
Mississippi groups head to Florida to help Ian victims
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizations are sending crews and supplies to Southwest Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Local chapters of the Salvation Army and American Red Cross are on their way to areas in Florida that were hit the hardest from Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army is deploying eight teams from Louisiana, […]
Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state. “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
WTOK-TV
EMEPA helping restore power in Florida
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ian left over 2.7 million people without power in the state of Florida. East Mississippi Electric Power Association crews left Friday morning to lend a helping hand. Nineteen employees will be assisting in the rebuilding of substations, placing new poles and rebuilding the distribution center...
They are the most economically damaging pests in Mississippi. Officials stress prevention over treatment for these billion dollar troublemakers.
The word “termite” strikes fear in the hearts of homeowners because this insect is the most economically damaging pest in Mississippi, is very common and requires constant vigilance. Blake Layton, entomologist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said the cost of termites is so large that it...
Fees waived for Mississippi national forest campgrounds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees and making campgrounds available for people and families displaced by Hurricane Ian. As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian. The campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible […]
WDAM-TV
Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The state of Mississippi is in need of more licensed translators in the courtroom, says a language coordinator. Since the Covid 19 pandemic, the need for translators in the courtroom has been at an all-time high. Stepping into a courtroom is very stressful and even more so...
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
ms.gov
Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program
The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce was awarded a cooperative agreement from USDA for the Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA). The program has two purposes:. To increase the distribution of locally-produced food to underserved communities by utilizing the distribution network of Mississippi’s Feeding America Affiliated Food Banks;...
