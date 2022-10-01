ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WDAM-TV

MDWPF warns of hunting dangers prior to season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October means fall for some, but for others, it means hunting season. Before preparing for the next hunt, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Parks and Fisheries wants to remind hunters to keep chronic wasting disease in mind. Chronic wasting disease is primarily in deer and...
Mississippi Press

Cruisin’ the Coast set to take center stage across Mississippi coast (full schedule)

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- It’s that time. For a quarter century, the first week of October has meant one thing -- Cruisin’ the Coast, when thousands of classic vehicles, their owners and thousands more spectators flock into coast communities for what has been voted the nation’s top classic car show four of the past five years by USA Today readers.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
WLOX

Friday Night Football Showdown Part 2 (09-30-22)

Highlights from Ocean Springs, Gulfport, Stone, and Picayune. PLAY OF THE NIGHT: Destin Coleman (09/30/22) VOLLEYBALL: Pascagoula vs. Gautier (09/29/22) Highlights from Gautier's win over Pascagoula. Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT. Scholar Athlete of the Week: John Peterson.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Expect pretty weather ahead over next few days

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!. Expect a very nice (Sunday) night in the Pine Belt with clear skies and low temperatures in the lower-50s. On Monday, look for the good weather to continue, with high temperatures in the lower-80s under sunny skies. By Tuesday morning, expect...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
wtva.com

Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business

A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
VENICE, FL
Jackson Free Press

Violent Summer: When Klansmen and Tyranny Stalked Mississippi: ‘I’ll Shoot You In Two”

We are marching for a home ..." (from a Klan leaflet distributed in 1964) There were no Klan robes in sight the night the violent Wolf Pack was born in southwest Mississippi. It was Sunday, May 17, 1964, when McComb Selectman Phillip Brady crawled up on the trailer bed at the Pike County fairgrounds on Wardlaw Road, roughly a mile south of McComb's all-black Baertown district. Thousands were expected that night.
WJTV 12

Mississippi groups head to Florida to help Ian victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizations are sending crews and supplies to Southwest Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Local chapters of the Salvation Army and American Red Cross are on their way to areas in Florida that were hit the hardest from Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army is deploying eight teams from Louisiana, […]
WJTV 12

Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state.   “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

EMEPA helping restore power in Florida

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Ian left over 2.7 million people without power in the state of Florida. East Mississippi Electric Power Association crews left Friday morning to lend a helping hand. Nineteen employees will be assisting in the rebuilding of substations, placing new poles and rebuilding the distribution center...
FLORIDA STATE
Magnolia State Live

They are the most economically damaging pests in Mississippi. Officials stress prevention over treatment for these billion dollar troublemakers.

The word “termite” strikes fear in the hearts of homeowners because this insect is the most economically damaging pest in Mississippi, is very common and requires constant vigilance. Blake Layton, entomologist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said the cost of termites is so large that it...
WJTV 12

Fees waived for Mississippi national forest campgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees and making campgrounds available for people and families displaced by Hurricane Ian. As a precaution, several campgrounds on national forests throughout the southeast have closed due to the looming threat of Hurricane Ian. The campgrounds will reopen as soon as possible […]
WDAM-TV

Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The state of Mississippi is in need of more licensed translators in the courtroom, says a language coordinator. Since the Covid 19 pandemic, the need for translators in the courtroom has been at an all-time high. Stepping into a courtroom is very stressful and even more so...
ms.gov

Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce was awarded a cooperative agreement from USDA for the Mississippi Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA). The program has two purposes:. To increase the distribution of locally-produced food to underserved communities by utilizing the distribution network of Mississippi’s Feeding America Affiliated Food Banks;...
