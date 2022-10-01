Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical
MILWAUKEE - Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2. The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
dailydodge.com
Authorities Stress Crisis Help Line After Suicide in Fond du Lac
(Fond du Lac) Authorities with the Fond du Lac Police Department are highlighting resources available for those experiencing a mental health crisis in the wake of a suicide death Friday evening. Reports indicate that the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call originating in cities after-hours lobby from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia resident. The male indicated he wanted to commit suicide, and while on the phone with dispatchers, shot himself. Officers arrived on the scene minutes later and located the individual who had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Life saving measures were taken and the victim was transported to SSM Health St Agnes Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The identity of the individual is being withheld pending notification of family. While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, authorities are reminding residents that if they or someone they know is facing a mental health crisis they can call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline, or the Fond du Lac County Crisis Line at 920-929-3535, or if in imminent danger or experiencing a medical emergency to dial 911.
WISN
Milwaukee Police investigating fatal shooting
Milwaukee Police are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 26th & Cherry. The Medical Medical Examiner's Office confirms a man died, but did not give an age. It is unclear if anyone was arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 79-year-old last seen on a road in northeast Wisconsin. According to a release, Florence Kaiser was last seen on Oct. 3 at County Road O in Sheboygan. Deputies say she left her home without her phone or any personal identifiers, also with no forms of payment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man in custody
MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird, 31, of Milwaukee, made his initial court appearance Sunday, Oct. 2, in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird had been wanted by police -- a warrant issued for his arrest on Sept. 6 after charges were filed. In court...
seehafernews.com
Residence in Sheboygan Deemed a Total Loss Following Weekend Fire
A house caught fire yesterday in Sheboygan, and it has been deemed a total loss. According to a report released by the Department, the Sheboygan Fire Department received a call at around 11:00 a.m. yesterday (October 2nd) alerting them to the fire on Beechwood Drive. They arrived on the scene...
Five people hurt including child in rollover crash near Rio
RIO, Wis. — Five people were hurt, including a child, after a vehicle rolled over Friday night. Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 16 west of Rio. The vehicle was traveling west when it left the road and rolled over in a ditch.
Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town
It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
UPMATTERS
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls police: Counterfeit bill used by man at Hobby Lobby
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say attempted to make a purchase using a counterfeit $100 bill at the Hobby Lobby on County Line Road. The man entered the Hobby Lobby on Tuesday, Sept. 20 – and attempted...
radioplusinfo.com
10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby
Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
spectrumnews1.com
School bus fleet targeted for catalytic converters
OSHKOSH, Wis. — When you see it up close, it’s not overly impressive or flashy. Catalytic converter thefts are up in Wisconsin and across the nation. A school bus fleet was targeted in Oshkosh this week. Officials said keeping vehicles in fenced or well-lit areas may help deter...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Police identify victim in deadly motorcycle accident
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department has released the name of the 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man that died in a motorcycle crash on Thursday. Police identified Todd A. Hitsman as the driver of the motorcycle and report that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah Police Department collects for Hurricane Ian victims
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah Police Department is working with several companies to bring non-perishables and cleaning supplies to hurricane victims in Florida. Next Wednesday, October 5, N&M Transfer will park a semi trailer at the Pick ‘n Save on Green Bay Rd. in Neenah. The police department...
WISN
Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia Avenue and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to...
Fox11online.com
Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire
NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Motorcyclist slams into back of vehicle, dies at hospital in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the City of Sheboygan on Thursday afternoon. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Sheboygan Police Department were sent to the area of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Two Rivers Man Accused of Soliciting Prostitutes
Bail is set at $1000 recognizance bond for a 65-year-old Two Rivers man accused of soliciting prostitutes. Roger P. Smith is charged with that offense as Detectives began communicating with him last week after an undercover investigation discovered that the Two Rivers man was on a website known for prostitutes.
