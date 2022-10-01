ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

NJ.com

1 killed, 2 injured in weekend shooting, cops say

One man was killed and two people injured in a shooting in Camden late Sunday night, officials said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, of Camden, was pronounced dead at an area hospital early Monday, a little more than an hour after shots rang out in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says

A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Absecon, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Absecon, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton, cops say

A pedestrian described by Trenton police as a “known panhandler” was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening, authorities said. The 41-year-old man was hit at 7:55 p.m. along Route 129 south just before Cass Street, Trenton police said Monday . Police said the driver was taken...
TRENTON, NJ
#Child Endangerment#Local News#Violent Crime
NJ.com

Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial

In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
OCEAN CITY, MD
NewsBreak
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4

The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ
