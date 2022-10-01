Read full article on original website
N.J. man arrested, charged with shooting death after police standoff
Authorities arrested a man wanted in a Friday night killing in Lindenwold after a standoff in Gloucester Township Saturday morning, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday. Ronin Austin Nevels, 23, of Lindenwold, is charged with shooting Isaiah Shaw, 23, on Egg Harbor Road in Lindenwold at about 9:50...
Driver charged in 2 deaths during Wildwood H2oi car rally to remain jailed
The driver charged with killing two people during a Sept. 24 pop-up H2oi car rally in Wildwood will remain jailed on a slew of charges related to the chaotic episode that jammed local streets with hundreds of cars and large crowds of pedestrians. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,...
1 killed, 2 injured in weekend shooting, cops say
One man was killed and two people injured in a shooting in Camden late Sunday night, officials said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, of Camden, was pronounced dead at an area hospital early Monday, a little more than an hour after shots rang out in the area of the 1000 block of Diamond Street, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Man admits killing woman at Jersey Shore motel, prosecutor says
A man admitted Wednesday that he killed a woman at a Seaside Heights motel last year, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday. On May 1, 2021, the Seaside Heights Police received a call from a person at 7:30 a.m. claiming that Gerardo Ruiz, 51, of Seaside Heights killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in the borough and that Ruiz was staying a block away at the Surfside Motel, Billhimer said in a statement from the office.
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Trenton, cops say
A pedestrian described by Trenton police as a “known panhandler” was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening, authorities said. The 41-year-old man was hit at 7:55 p.m. along Route 129 south just before Cass Street, Trenton police said Monday . Police said the driver was taken...
Man charged in Atlantic City hotel killing left room in victim’s clothes, officials allege
The 34-year-old man charged in last week’s murder at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City was in the hallways of the hotel near his room and the victim’s room just before and after the killing took place, authorities said. Andrew J. Osborne allegedly stabbed Brian A. Wilkinson, 47,...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway after getting out of SUV
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County on Sunday after she got out of an SUV, authorities said. Judith Morillo-Rosario 53, of Wanaque, was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. near milepost 87.2 in Toms River, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial
In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
Man, 31, still hospitalized after car hits golf cart at Wildwood H2oi car rally
A 31-year-old New Jersey man remains hospitalized nearly a week after a car crashed into the golf cart he was riding in during the chaotic H2oi car meet-up in Wildwood, his family’s attorney said Friday. The man was riding in a registered low-speed golf cart with his girlfriend and...
HS football Week 5 statewide stats leaders: Who lit it up in N.J. over the weekend?
A Burlington City team that struggled through the first five weeks of this season season, finally got a chance to dance in the spotlight thanks to junior quarterback Ayden Shansey and senior receiver Aaron Young. The Blue Devils entered Friday’s game against New Egypt 0-5 and carrying a nine-game losing...
Times girls soccer notes: Kotch(s) stay hot, Allentown win title, Steinert close
The social media hashtag #Kotchstayshot had to be updated after Saturday night’s Battle for Route 31 Cup win for Pennington to #Kotchsstayhot, as for only the second time in their career, Mackenzie and Morgan Kotch both picked up goals in the same game. But the actual eight-goal win should...
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Youthful Glassboro is turning the tide
It wasn’t long ago that Glassboro was a major player in South Jersey Group 1 soccer, but the past five years haven’t been kind to the Bulldogs, who won just 10 games in the five-year period from 2017-21. But based on early returns this season, the tide may...
Girls Tennis: Seeding meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4
The 2022 NJSIAA girls tennis seeding meeting will take place at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The seeding committee will dish out seeds for each sectional team tournament as well as for the singles and doubles tournaments. Check below for the pairings and be sure to...
Eagles are 4-0 but 4 teams have a legitimate shot at giving them their 1st loss
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the Eagles were 4-0, having just defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive players such as defensive end Hugh Douglas putting pressure on quarterbacks. The Eagles have not started 4-0 since that season. However, 18 seasons later, the...
Ed Sheeran ‘Mathematics Tour’ 2023: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Ed Sheeran is returning to venues across the U.S. in 2023 for the first time in nearly five years. The Grammy Award-winning artist will set out on the North American leg of his international tour “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” which is pronounced the “Mathematics Tour,” from May 6 to Sept. 23, 2023.
Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders keep Eagles on path to perfection with 29-21 win vs. Jaguars (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 after Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. As a result, the Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL. Per NFL PR:. The Eagles became the seventh team since 1970 to begin a season 4-0 and...
How shorthanded Eagles’ offensive line dug in for victory without Jordan Mailata | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- It was an afternoon only an offensive lineman could love, the remnants of Hurricane Ian washing away all that shiny, dazzling, balletic stuff that passing-game masterminds love to draw up. With a cold rain hammering down and wind gusts up to 30 mph sweeping into Lincoln Financial Field...
Eagles are the ‘best team in football’ and Jalen Hurts is a big reason why
There are the Eagles, and then there’s the rest of the NFL. Philadelphia improved to 4-0 for the season with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field. That led NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms to conclude that “I think it’s safe to say...
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
