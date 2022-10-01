Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson made his return to Philadelphia this week as the Birds faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles came back from a two touchdown deficit and beat the Jaguars, 29-21, to spoil Pederson's visit with his new squad. As expected, Pederson met up with several of his former players following the game, including Eagles center Jason Kelce. Usually, players swap jerseys following the game, but how about jackets? Well, that's what Pederson gave Kelce.After chatting, Kelce asked Pederson for his jacket and he delivered. The Eagles gave Pederson a warm-welcome and standing ovation at the Linc when the Jaguars were introduced -- as they should've. He's an Eagles legend for bringing the franchise its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Pederson also talked with some of his other former players before and after the game. Pederson and the Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts next week, while the Eagles will play the Arizona Cardinals.
Doug Pederson became a Philadelphia Eagles hero when he led them to a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots. The Eagles made the playoffs the two seasons after that but slumped to a 4-11-1 record in 2020, resulting in the departure of Pederson and the hiring of Nick Sirianni. Pederson then became the Jacksonville Jaguars coach for the 2022 season.
With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
Doug Pederson's return to South Philly as Jaguars head coach, his first time at The Linc since he was let go by the Eagles in January 2021, was a special day. Pederson received a standing ovation from fans in attendance, the Eagles notched an impressive come-from-behind win, and the vibes were generally sky-high for the still-undefeated Birds.
The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top playmakers for at least the next four weeks. Fresh off winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, star running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing a minor procedure to fix a knee injury. The injury,...
Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like it would be a cakewalk. Sure, the Jaguars had long moved on from Urban Meyer, who was embarrassing even by their standards, but would Doug Pederson be able to turn around a team that had missed the playoffs over five-straight seasons in one single offseason?
When Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott needed surgery following the team's Week 1 loss, to some, all hope seemed lost. Suddenly, it seemed the weight of the world rested not just on the shoulders of backup quarterback Cooper Rush, but on those of the Dallas defense as well. It's safe to say the Cowboys defense has more than lived up to those heightened expectations.
The New Orleans Saints fell to the referees, their own mistakes, and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London. Minnesota won on the scoreboard, 28-25, but the game was handed over to them in the fourth quarter by the officials. New Orleans, now 1-3, didn't do themselves any favors. Their...
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers needed overtime on Sunday to beat the New England Patriots, who were quarterbacked by a third-string rookie. Last week, they needed a two-point deflection to save a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were without their three marquee receivers and left tackle.
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants, favored in their last three games by SI Sportsbook, open up the current week as a 9.5-point underdog against the Green Bay Packers, whom they’ll meet Sunday in London. The high point spread likely reflects the Giants'...
View the original article to see embedded media. Chig Okonkwo’s receiving numbers Sunday were not big in the literal sense. He caught just three passes for 38 yards in the Tennessee Titans’ 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. They were big, however, in that every one of Okonkwo’s...
Even with a plethora of injuries, the Lions have a solid shot of bouncing back Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Here are the three things I believe Dan Campbell's squad must do in order to record the Week 4 win. Limit Rashaad Penny. Penny, Seattle's No. 1 back, is averaging...
Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
View the original article to see embedded media. Currently, the Atlanta Hawks are wrapping up their third full day in Abu Dhabi. The team embarked on the 15-hour flight to the United Arab Emirates on Friday, a full six days ahead of their first or two regular season games against the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the first time since being fired at the end of the 2020 season, former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was back at Lincoln Financial Field - this time as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pederson and the Jaguars lost to the team he once led to...
The Eagles and Jaguars matchup was exactly what it was expected to be. A true dog fight in the rough rain down in South Philly. The Jaguars started hot with a pick-six against the Eagles. Following that, Trevor Lawrence picked apart the Philadelphia defense and led the Jaguars down for a touchdown down drive which put Jacksonville ahead 14-0.
OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
The Philadelphia Flyers were sellers at the last two NHL trade deadlines, shipping out pending free agents such as Claude Giroux and Justin Braun. Should they be on course to miss the playoffs this season, defenseman Travis Sanheim could be the next notable Flyer to hit the trade block. Cap...
CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
