nationalinterest.org
How Democratic Principles Are Uniting the West
The West is molding a nimble foreign policy tailored to its particular long-term interests in a more democratic world. In response to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s September 21 address mobilizing military reservists to fight in Ukraine, neighboring Eastern European countries have refused to grant asylum to fleeing Russians. Although Europe is starting to feel the effects of the energy crisis prompted by a shift away from Russian oil and gas, its leaders are overcoming internal fractures to sustain the moral and military fight against Moscow. This embrace of a principled foreign policy is shaping Western strategy in an increasingly dichotomous era pitting democracy against authoritarianism. Similarly, as Western leaders maintain their pressure on Russia, they are emphasizing their commitments to Taiwan’s security.
nationalinterest.org
How to Halt North Korean Cyber Aggression
The United States and South Korea should develop a joint cyber deterrence strategy that clearly states the threshold of activities it seeks to deter and the alliance’s proportional responses. Amid growing threats in cyberspace, the Republic of Korea (ROK) under President Yoon Suk-yeol is likely to deepen its cyber...
nationalinterest.org
Will Past Security Cooperation Success Lead to Future Failure?
To compete with Beijing, the United States must first address the anchor weighing down it in the competition for arms sales and global influence—its historically successful security cooperation process. At the beginning of September, the Pentagon announced a task force to discover avenues to speed the process of delivering...
nationalinterest.org
The Abraham Accords and the Imposed Middle East Order
Having just marked two years since their ratification, the Abraham Accords continue to represent a top-down regional order destined to yield instability, not peace. Having just marked the two-year anniversary of the inauguration of the Abraham Accords, American politicians and commentators continue to sing praises of a newfound framework for “peace” and the advancement of U.S. interests in the Middle East. Ratified under the administration of President Donald Trump and embraced by President Joe Biden, the Abraham Accords involved the formal normalization of relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain, and were later expanded to include Morocco and Sudan as well. These four states joined Egypt and Jordan in formally establishing relations with the state of Israel. Marketed as a way forward for the Israel-Palestine conflict and a broader framework for “Middle East peace,” the Abraham Accords have rapidly emerged as a new guidepost for U.S. Middle East policy.
nationalinterest.org
Despite Mounting Evidence, Iran Denies Selling Drones to Russia
Tehran claimed in a statement that it would remain neutral and would not directly support either side through arms sales, explicitly denying reports that it had sold drones to the Kremlin. The Iranian government denied reports on Tuesday that the country had sold combat drones to Russia for use in...
nationalinterest.org
Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together
China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
nationalinterest.org
Blinken Marks Fourth Anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi’s Killing
“Jamal Khashoggi’s murder four years ago was also an attack on freedom of expression everywhere,” Blinken wrote on Twitter. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday commemorated the fourth anniversary of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death, Axios reported. “Jamal Khashoggi’s murder four years ago was also...
nationalinterest.org
Pope Francis Pleads With Putin to End the War in Ukraine
Francis also called on Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be open to "serious peace proposals.”. Pope Francis appealed to Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday to "stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denounced the “absurd” risk of nuclear escalation as the war enters its eighth month.
nationalinterest.org
North Korea Unveils Memorial Stone to Kim Il-Sung in Beijing, China
The arrival of the stone comes at a time when North Korea has strengthened ties with the likes of Russia and China. North Korea has announced that it will build a memorial stone for the country’s founder, Kim Il-Sung, in Beijing, China. The stone is built on a farm in Beijing, Yonhap News Service reported, citing the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine’s First Lady Accuses Russia of Terrorism
When she first heard about the bombings of two schools, a library, a hospital, and a soccer stadium in Chernihiv, Zelenska called it an act of terrorism. Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, told CBS News’ 60 Minutes in an interview broadcast Sunday evening that hundreds of children have been killed due to continuous bombings of hospitals and schools in her country.
nationalinterest.org
Japan Outraged After North Korean Missile Passes Over Territory
Although the missile is assumed to have fallen into the Pacific Ocean east of Japan, its whereabouts are unknown, and a search for missile debris in the Aonori and Hokkaido prefectures in northern Japan is reportedly ongoing. Japan’s Ministry of Defense announced early on Tuesday that North Korea had fired...
nationalinterest.org
Finland Will Bolster NATO’s Northeastern Flank
Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO has created a new Northern European strategic reality. Russia’s February 2022 assault on Ukraine forced Finland to reassess the foundations of its security doctrine, resulting in Helsinki’s bid to join NATO. After brief hesitation, a surprised Sweden followed its closest partner. The Nordic duo has received exceptional bipartisan support in the United States. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, for instance, called their accession “a slam dunk” for American security. The view was overwhelmingly shared in the Senate, which voted 95-1 to add Finland and Sweden to NATO. America’s allies have also welcomed their membership ambitions. By early October, twenty-eight of NATO’s thirty member states had ratified their entry into the transatlantic alliance.
nationalinterest.org
Defense Secretary Balks at Endorsing Biden’s Vow to Defend Taiwan
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declined to directly endorse President Joe Biden’s stance that the U.S. military would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declined to directly endorse President Joe Biden’s stance that the U.S. military would defend Taiwan...
nationalinterest.org
Flying Tandem: Inside China’s Two-Seat J-20 Stealth Fighter
The Chinese government-backed Global Times newspaper, as well as several U.S. news outlets, have published photos of a two-seat J-20 fighter. As China revs up production of its fifth-generation J-20 aircraft, both a single-seat and a two-seat variant of the aircraft may be built—if photos of a two-seat J-20 published in a Chinese newspaper are any guide.
nationalinterest.org
China Boosts J-20 Fighter Production to Counter U.S. Stealth Fighters
It is unclear how much longer the United States and its allies can sustain its now distinct fifth-generation airpower advantage. China is ramping up mass production of its J-20 fifth-generation stealth fighter at a pace that seems to reflect a desire to compete with or rival the U.S. Navy’s fifth-generation air power projection capacity.
nationalinterest.org
U.S. Beefs Up Naval Exercises With East Asian Allies
Worries about heightened tensions have prompted America’s allies to move closer together. A U.S. carrier strike group is conducting exercises with Japan and the Republic of Korea during heightened tensions, both in the Indo-Pacific and in Europe. "Coordination with our allies is critical to strengthening our ability to respond...
