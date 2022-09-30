Having just marked two years since their ratification, the Abraham Accords continue to represent a top-down regional order destined to yield instability, not peace. Having just marked the two-year anniversary of the inauguration of the Abraham Accords, American politicians and commentators continue to sing praises of a newfound framework for “peace” and the advancement of U.S. interests in the Middle East. Ratified under the administration of President Donald Trump and embraced by President Joe Biden, the Abraham Accords involved the formal normalization of relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain, and were later expanded to include Morocco and Sudan as well. These four states joined Egypt and Jordan in formally establishing relations with the state of Israel. Marketed as a way forward for the Israel-Palestine conflict and a broader framework for “Middle East peace,” the Abraham Accords have rapidly emerged as a new guidepost for U.S. Middle East policy.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO